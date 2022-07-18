 Skip to content
(NPR)   Long Island is having quite the Big shark problem this year, but it also is having a small shark problem. It seems the water is teeming with juvenile sharks who think your feet are fish   (npr.org) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're just juvenile dolphins, ma'am.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Feet are Friends, Not Food
 
jagermurray [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It might not be a good idea to go skinny dipping there at this time.
 
August11
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Article tells us not to go in the water with an open wound. Good to know.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: It might not be a good idea to go skinny dipping there at this time.


I don't think sharks eat minnows
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA '...you're 10 times more likely to get killed by fireworks.'

Can someone calculate those odds again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surprised Baby Shark
Youtube eGnTvvW0eN4
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is bad news for the gangster, Fish Feet Jimmy.

RIP Jim
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shark week says juvenile sharks are more aggressive. They don't want to eat you, you're just in the path of the eating machine. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
baby shark 10 hour version
Youtube BhmRvUjJFh4
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ohhh. *teem*ing. n/m
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
David Lee Roth - Hammerhead Shark (1991) (Remastered) HQ
Youtube QWes2iW6y14
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA '...you're 10 times more likely to get killed by fireworks.'

Can someone calculate those odds again?
[Fark user image image 425x425]


From left to right
The only one I have had an encounter with, approx 6 ft long(which translates to at least 8 ft underwater)
Deep sea, harmless, beautiful in a " damn nature you can make some wild shiat

And the last,
The big blues are gone, as are the oceanic White Tips
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

August11: Article tells us not to go in the water with an open wound. Good to know.


I love that every article about shark bites mentions that. As if it weren't for the sharks, going swimming in the ocean with a bleeding wound would be a completely reasonable thing to do.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Land shark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baka-san: maxandgrinch: FTA '...you're 10 times more likely to get killed by fireworks.'

Can someone calculate those odds again?
[Fark user image image 425x425]

From left to right
The only one I have had an encounter with, approx 6 ft long(which translates to at least 8 ft underwater)
Deep sea, harmless, beautiful in a " damn nature you can make some wild shiat

And the last,
The big blues are gone, as are the oceanic White Tips


I remember fishing for swords off Baja and blues were everywhere. Shame.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Land shark

[Fark user image 850x460]


Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You mean to tell me that once I enter the ocean, I'm no longer at the pinnacle of the food chain?

Why didn't someone tell me this before???

girltomom.com
 
