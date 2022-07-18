 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Grifters upset that their community of sheep are being poached   (vice.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Sex industry, Sex worker, Confidence trick, Sex workers' rights, Sex workers, Prostitution, unrelated people, Carol Leigh  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 1:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scammers don't like it when other people scam better than they do. Although in this case, you'd think the original scammers would have been able to see this coming.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
for both groups
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


4 jacks
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... a fake psychic is a real thing?
 
db2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Give Miss Cleo a call and see what advice she has.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"For entertainment purposes only"

Those four words make confidence tricks from "fortune tellers" and "psychics" legal.

/Miss Cleo wasn't even from Jamaica, she was born in Los Angeles
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well you got lazy and need to up your game, you got complacent and the competition was hungrier and passed you by.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The whole concept of a "fake" psychic or tarot card reader is hilarious, considering every single last one of them is, objectively speaking, a fraud.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just noticed there are small houses every few miles with placards advertising psychic readings. Seems like market saturation. I kind of like to imagine them spending Friday nights hexing each other.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I just noticed there are small houses every few miles with placards advertising psychic readings. Seems like market saturation. I kind of like to imagine them spending Friday nights hexing each other.


This is Long Island, by the by.
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess they didn't see that coming.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"in the world of mystical labor"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: I just noticed there are small houses every few miles with placards advertising psychic readings. Seems like market saturation. I kind of like to imagine them spending Friday nights hexing each other.

This is Long Island, by the by.


Same in New Jersey. How many people really go to psychics? Are they just hoping to get a live one that they can scam hundreds of thousands of dollars off of. How do these ghouls survive?
Maybe I should schedule an appointment with one and ask.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not convinced that extra-sensory perception is all bullshiat, but I'll see it as mostly bullshiat (and total bullshiat from those profiting off of it) until the scientific method illustrates that such things exist in this particular reality system
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have several friends that are tarot readers (their main job)
I love them, and they are very earnest and ultimately well-meaning, but the real skill they are selling is how to counsel and interact with another human, and offer basic advice in a loving way.

The cards are merely set dressing & conversation starters.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

db2: Give Miss Cleo a call and see what advice she has.


That's what she said
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They just need to expand into a new market.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, there is a sexy crypto astrologer because of course there is.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.