 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   Two small aircraft collide in Las Vegas, re-spawn on Meigs Field, Runway 6L   (ksdk.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c64-wiki.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
damn! Already used this one
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runway 36
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Malibu was cleared to land 30L, lined up for 30R, and temporarily occupied the same airspace as the Skyhawk.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi-wing / Lo-wing beef.  Classic.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One training flight, a 172N. The other was Malibu that missed which runway.

Bad day.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what happened to Meigs Field? It was here yesterday.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard/bastardess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: The Malibu was cleared to land 30L, lined up for 30R, and temporarily occupied the same airspace as the Skyhawk.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Wait, what happened to Meigs Field? It was here yesterday.


Forget it, Chris, it's Chicago. It got shot.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Wait, what happened to Meigs Field? It was here yesterday.


It was taken to a farm downstate.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meigs field was an outstanding little airport!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Wait, what happened to Meigs Field? It was here yesterday.


Why Chicago Secretly Bulldozed Its Own Airport Overnight
Youtube GaPWkMUTtoM
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops, wrong game.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: The Malibu was cleared to land 30L, lined up for 30R, and temporarily occupied the same airspace as the Skyhawk.


If only the airport had a good guy with a SAM. Or a radio.
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No surprise about the 172, but i'd expect the Malibu to have TCAS.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meig's field?!?!   who let him out let alone let him get an airfield?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a Malibu pilot. He's kind of a jerk. Thinks he's entitled. Not to say that any other Malibu pilots are. But this one thought he owned the sky.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The planes spun in...............
Fark user imageView Full Size

There were no survivors........<snif>.......
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I miss Meigs field so much.  The argument that it was for "elites" was misdirection; it was an economic engine for the city, and used by "regular people" as much as by executives. The Tuskegee Airmen used to sponsor Young Eagles flights for inner-city kids there. I flew in and out of there a few times on the state shuttle and it was always an incredible view I'll remember all my life.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accidents at this airport aren't all that uncommon. I once saw a plane upside-down at the end of the runway as I drove by. And this time, none of the planes wound up in the middle of Cheyenne or Carey.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How did Multiple Meigs get an airport named after him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I miss Meigs field so much.  The argument that it was for "elites" was misdirection; it was an economic engine for the city, and used by "regular people" as much as by executives. The Tuskegee Airmen used to sponsor Young Eagles flights for inner-city kids there. I flew in and out of there a few times on the state shuttle and it was always an incredible view I'll remember all my life.


IIRC part of the argument was safety... cant have those airplanes flying in & out next to the skyscrapers like that... in a post 911 world thats too scary!! 
Nevermind the fact that with water surrounding it on 5 sides, it was pretty much the safest airport you could have a crash on.... well for the bystanders anyway.

Much safer to fly into midway where theres a white-castle and a row of houses at the end of the runway.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.