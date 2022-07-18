 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you try to kill your sister with a brutal hatchet attack and leave her for dead, it's a good idea to check the body. Otherwise she might wake up from a coma two years later and use her first spoken words to name you as the attacker   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick, Police, Constable, Sheriff, Coroner, United States, Wanda Palmer, Question, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a hatchet job to discredit her brother
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there such a thing as a gentle hatchet attack?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll bet she has half a mind to see that her brother goes to jail for this.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Her brother?  My money was on Bob.  Looks like I lost that bet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: obligatory:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Came for this. Leaves satisfied.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One witness reported seeing Palmer's brother, Daniel, on her porch around midnight the night before she was discovered, Mellinger said. There were no phone records, surveillance footage, or eyewitnesses outside of Palmer's home, the sheriff said.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was told there was no violent crime anywhere but Chicago
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: One witness reported seeing Palmer's brother, Daniel, on her porch around midnight the night before she was discovered, Mellinger said. There were no phone records, surveillance footage, or eyewitnesses outside of Palmer's home, the sheriff said.

[media3.giphy.com image 200x200]


What the Sheriff meant is that no one reported seeing any black people in the vicinity.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2 years?

And then the monkeypox blisters appeared.

/just tryin' it out
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is there such a thing as a gentle hatchet attack?


Executioner's blow.

Anything less is painful murder.

As compared to unpainful murder.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aren't all hatchet attacks brutal by their very nature?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Walker: One witness reported seeing Palmer's brother, Daniel, on her porch around midnight the night before she was discovered, Mellinger said. There were no phone records, surveillance footage, or eyewitnesses outside of Palmer's home, the sheriff said.

[media3.giphy.com image 200x200]

What the Sheriff meant is that no one reported seeing any black people in the vicinity.


I'm shocked they didn't already send a black man to death row for the attack.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't mess with patients who have just woken up from a coma
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He just wanted to axe her a question.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Waiting to see if she woke up from her 2 year coma must have been a very tense time for the attempted murderer.
 
BoneSmuggler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmm. West Virginia? Surprised he wasn't a suspect all along. I thought they always looked at the spouse first.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.