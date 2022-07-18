 Skip to content
(NBC News)   It's only penance if he goes through Pearson Airport
29
    Pope John Paul II, First Nations, Pope Francis, Christianity, abusive residential schools, Indigenous peoples  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha ha, topical humour subby! Because it's a nightmare going through Pearson!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i hope they scalp him.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this guy FAR more than the previous 2, but tots and prayers aren't what is needed. Sell off a 500lb cross two to pay for some reparations. You only have a massive amount of them
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Catholic Church has over 2000 years of sins for which it needs to atone,. In the short term, this is pretty damned big.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring your cheque book or fark right off back to where you came from.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hate going through the security screening at that airport. It's like they don't want anyone flying to the US to ever come back.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Bring your cheque book or fark right off back to where you came from.


Sadly it seems the Vatican does not put its money where its mouth is. There are churches across 'murica and around the world that have been shut down due to lawsuits in the past 15 years. I don't understand how the Roman Catholic church still exists.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The schools were run by Christian denominations on behalf of the government, most by the Catholic Church.

A church working on the behalf of the government. Yuck.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Catholic Church has over 2000 years of sins for which it needs to atone,. In the short term, this is pretty damned big.


Fear not, for the US clergy is probably already stamping their feet and gnashing their teeth and cursing his name over the idea that the church apologize for literally anything, ever.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was at YYZ just last night. We drive there from the Cleveland area to fly overseas. It's a wonderful airport. YUL, on the other hand...
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat 50-fear-old horny woman describes all of my aunts and their unwanted sex-advice to me.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Fat 50-fear-old horny woman describes all of my aunts and their unwanted sex-advice to me.


oh, wrong thread. will try the correct thread...
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can have the surviving perpetrators rounded up and burned at the stake. Then maybe I might take his apology seriously.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Catholic Church has over 2000 years of sins for which it needs to atone,. In the short term, this is pretty damned big.


For the record, the Roman Catholic Church did not officially begin until July of 1054 C.E. when the Patriarch of Roman separated himself from the other Patriarch of the universal Church. Afterwards, the other Patriarchs oversaw what became know as the Orthodox Church.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: comrade: Fat 50-fear-old horny woman describes all of my aunts and their unwanted sex-advice to me.

oh, wrong thread. will try the correct thread...


No, that sounds like penance. Don't know what specific sin was committed, but I don't want to think about it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were Pope I think I'd resign in protest.
And then I'd do two chicks at the same time.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Ragin' Asian: The Catholic Church has over 2000 years of sins for which it needs to atone,. In the short term, this is pretty damned big.

For the record, the Roman Catholic Church did not officially begin until July of 1054 C.E. when the Patriarch of Roman separated himself from the other Patriarch of the universal Church. Afterwards, the other Patriarchs oversaw what became know as the Orthodox Church.


If you inherit sin just by being born, they can too.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a descendent of a survivor of a First Nation residential school, I'd like to recount for him the number of ways that just this one person I'm familiar with was elaborately farked over. Others can articulate it better, I'm sure, but I'd like to take a crack at it as well. And I even kinda like this pope overall.

Speak, and follow through with action. I won't hold my breath.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Ha ha, topical humour subby! Because it's a nightmare going through Pearson!

[Fark user image 240x173]


Apt. I've been through Pierson a few times and died of old age at least twice. (I got better.)

/  I got through Newark much faster both times.
//  Also Atlanta.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greatgodyoshi: Was at YYZ just last night. We drive there from the Cleveland area to fly overseas. It's a wonderful airport. YUL, on the other hand...


What the hell is wrong with you?

Billy Bishop, now that's an airport
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had a nine hour layover in Pearson. I no longer fear Hell.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Bring your cheque book or fark right off back to where you came from.

Sadly it seems the Vatican does not put its money where its mouth is. There are churches across 'murica and around the world that have been shut down due to lawsuits in the past 15 years. I don't understand how the Roman Catholic church still exists.


Mostly because they structure like a franchise.  You're never getting that head office money.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Catholic Church has over 2000 years of sins for which it needs to atone,. In the short term, this is pretty damned big.


This is a core feature to ALL organized religion, not a bug.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm very confused.  I have no idea what all these other references to the word Pearson are, but I live a mile from the second oldest airport in the US, Pearson Field.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:

The Catholic church is just an evolution of the roman Empire.

Only the places of worship remain with power.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
sinko swimo:

It's the last vestige of the roman empire.

The same will happen with the USA and the Evangelist movement
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dodo David:

True the eastern Roman Empire exists still too and is causing problems through Putin's belief in it.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: I'm very confused.  I have no idea what all these other references to the word Pearson are, but I live a mile from the second oldest airport in the US, Pearson Field.


Rush - YYZ
Youtube ftVTWDrtrlc
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: sinko swimo:

It's the last vestige of the roman empire.


but enough about Pearson, how about that Catholic Church?

/yuk yuk
 
