 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   "Pissed Off Trucker" died doing what he apparently hated doing   (masslive.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Talk radio, Truck driver, Truck, semi crash, Semi-trailer truck, Death, Crashed, Returning  
•       •       •

1111 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 11:35 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he did a Clark Griswold with far more tragic results.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like he had a massive heart attack or stroke.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you're pissed off all the time
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But did he get it on Tik Tok?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me guess..he was a RWNJ
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he know he could quit and take another job?  It' America.  Hecks, he could quit, file for disability and then drive for a local company while raking in the cash and bennies from Uncle Sucker.

Looks like he could be an excellent coder.  Is pissed_off_web_master taken?
"The customer says my website is too liney and not enough cats.  The site is for repurposed radium containment rods, fer %$#^&"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope I go in my sleep like the pissed off trucker, not screaming like the 20 tons of cargo he was hauling.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, Alabastard Alabama, home of some of the worst bigots it has ever been my misfortune to know.

It is one of the few times I've wanted an eminent domain case to go to court and a judge award $1 in compensation.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Looks like he could be an excellent coder.


I was going to point out that the article says he died in the crash, but then I've known coders who probably couldn't have done better work than a cadaver.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's a 52 year old doing on tik tok anyways?  your CB not working?  hope you don't clap then your clothes disappear.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Using turn signals?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The organization is asking people to donate at www.truckersfinalmile.org and to include Dozer in the note/message space when it opens.

I'd like to, but TFG really needs a new plane.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
4 horn salute. Rest easy big guy.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Supply chain issues
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too.

Farking.

Bad.

Scrape up what's left, and send him home.
 
freidog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I read that as 'pissed off Tucker'; my disappointment upon clicking on the article that we were not free of bowtie boy was measurable.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did he know he could quit and take another job?  ...


ABQ Ride will hire anybody with a pulse to drive a bus currently.

Full benefits and decent pay - home every night.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freidog: I read that as 'pissed off Tucker'; my disappointment upon clicking on the article that we were not free of bowtie boy was measurable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.