 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Did you know that airplanes can't lift as much in the heat? Neither did these passengers until 25 of them had to give up their seat so the plane could take off   (jalopnik.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, Airline, Avianca, Airport, story of a passenger, Aircraft, Business Insider, Delays, Traveler  
•       •       •

828 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 9:52 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article feels like some rich guy bragging about how much his flights and luggage cost
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like planes not being able to carry as many passengers in the heat is about to become common knowledge, seeing how the global temps keep rising.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should just drain the weight in fuel. WCGW?
Study in human behavior right here. Nobody willing to make the smart and obvious decision because of their own importance and willing to die of it.
Let Mikey get off of the plane. He'll do the right thing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Maybe they should just drain the weight in fuel. WCGW?
Study in human behavior right here. Nobody willing to make the smart and obvious decision because of their own importance and willing to die of it.
Let Mikey get off of the plane. He'll do the right thing.


You could take the fuel out, but then your range drops and you need to land at a closer airport for a refuel. Due to scheduling at airports, adding a pit stop for gas is likely a non-starter.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has read Termination Shock would know.

Queen Frederika Mathilde Louisa Saskia knows this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: snocone: Maybe they should just drain the weight in fuel. WCGW?
Study in human behavior right here. Nobody willing to make the smart and obvious decision because of their own importance and willing to die of it.
Let Mikey get off of the plane. He'll do the right thing.

You could take the fuel out, but then your range drops and you need to land at a closer airport for a refuel. Due to scheduling at airports, adding a pit stop for gas is likely a non-starter.


wallpapercave.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
20 years ago my flight was diverted due to the heat.
We were told that they couldn't fill the fuel tanks full since the heat cause the fuel (or vapors) to expand.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?


Someone who spent $5000 to replace his clothes and probably expects AC to pay for it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

grokca: Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?

Someone who spent $5000 to replace his clothes and probably expects AC to pay for it.



It's weather related. He's not getting anything more from Air Canada than a free indifferent shrug and a "Sorry a'boot that.". He should count his lucky stars. If he'd flown United, their response would have been a punch to the face and a fine for complaining.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You ever see a 747 in heat? Cargo hold looks like a giant jelly donut with its guts splayed out.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: snocone: Maybe they should just drain the weight in fuel. WCGW?
Study in human behavior right here. Nobody willing to make the smart and obvious decision because of their own importance and willing to die of it.
Let Mikey get off of the plane. He'll do the right thing.

You could take the fuel out, but then your range drops and you need to land at a closer airport for a refuel. Due to scheduling at airports, adding a pit stop for gas is likely a non-starter.


Take off super heavy with just a bit of fuel, then drain two KC-135s to top off your tanks.  Wait, we're not talking about C-5s, are we?
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Density altitude and service ceiling, how do they work?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you've ever flown out of DEN in the summer, you know all about this. Aircraft just about cross into Wyoming before they're able to pull off the ground.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: You ever see a 747 in heat? Cargo hold looks like a giant jelly donut with its guts splayed out.


You should see a 747 actually mating. Holy hell is it loud.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On a 123 degree day in Phoenix about 30 years ago they had to shut down the airport because the tables for allowable load as a function of temperature didn't go that high.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snocone: Maybe they should just drain the weight in fuel. WCGW?
Study in human behavior right here. Nobody willing to make the smart and obvious decision because of their own importance and willing to die of it.
Let Mikey get off of the plane. He'll do the right thing.


Reducing fuel load is done before removing passengers, but you can only lose so much fuel before you don't have enough to make the flight safely. I'm assuming they already removed as much fuel as they could and it wasn't enough to make weight.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Couldn't the plane just grip the extra passengers by the husk?
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: On a 123 degree day in Phoenix about 30 years ago they had to shut down the airport because the tables for allowable load as a function of temperature didn't go that high.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's always a solution.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better check yourselves, this all sounds like math, science, physics . . . racism.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Article feels like some rich guy bragging about how much his flights and luggage cost


I am guessing he paid for business since he wasn't kicked off.

16k. Wow.

He probably got it for free with his credit card, on the backs of poor people.

Happy that airline points isn't a thing here, maybe its illegal. It ought to be anyway.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Density altitude and service ceiling, how do they work?


Look it up on Wikipedia.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a business class ticket from Denver to Frankfurt. First is probably another few thousand. If it is a business trip, it was probably booked late - which increases the price. 

Same flight coach (round-trip) is $1800. Huge difference.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Density altitude and service ceiling, how do they work?


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.

/had that drilled into my head in ground school
//and every time we took any of the Flying Club's aircraft up
///slashies wish to taxi to remain in the pattern for touch and goes
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?


Right now there are 2 routes Denver to Rome that cost a little under 11K.  All of the others average 5-6K.

Business class that is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They live fine. Engines just take longer to get you up to flying speeds.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?


So out of curiosity I checked a roundtrip Denver to Stockholm example which showed some seats over US$9K, same for Warsaw, Rome only slightly less. Those aren't the cheapest business seats available, but $11K for a refundable roundtrip to Europe seems plausible if he booked late or was more concerned with schedule than price. /some economy fares over $2K on those routes
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?


I can believe it. First class on Singapore Airlines for long haul is $16,969 from a quick Google (JFK to Singapore) Prices are terrible now. I want to do a trip on first class sometime but unless I get married or win the lottery it's extremely hard to justify it.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Megathuma: The man, who spoke anonymously to Business Insider, purchased an $11,000 ticket with Air Canada for a work trip to Europe.

I've flown first class on Air Canada from Seattle to Italy (with connections through Canada, and I wasn't the one paying or deciding to put me in first class).  Eleven thousand dollars? When I did it, it was around 2K, maybe under that. What sort of colossal dumbass or liar is this dude?

So out of curiosity I checked a roundtrip Denver to Stockholm example which showed some seats over US$9K, same for Warsaw, Rome only slightly less. Those aren't the cheapest business seats available, but $11K for a refundable roundtrip to Europe seems plausible if he booked late or was more concerned with schedule than price. /some economy fares over $2K on those routes


Damn, I stand really corrected. I have no idea how my employers got that price (it was back in 2014). Thanks for the info, not that I'll ever have the cash to do it again one way or another.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As an Alaskan interested in STOL aircraft, I did know that cold air has more lift.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wrap the plane in a big garbage bag and have it run a mile.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.