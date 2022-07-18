 Skip to content
(MSN)   Who says military equipment can go obsolete? Here are three times the U.S. military brought old equipment back.
33
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when they brought back the battleships. Then blamed the gays when one of their turrets blew up. Ah, fun times.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jet's don't need guns.

"They thought jet's didn't need guns! UNTIL NAM!!!"

That was over 50 years ago.   Jet's don't need guns.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Jet's don't need guns.

"They thought jet's didn't need guns! UNTIL NAM!!!"

That was over 50 years ago.   Jet's don't need guns.


What if we built a jet that was basically just a flying gun?

/I'm actually surprised this hasn't come up yet
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was that time they brought back a battleship to fight some illegal aliens in Hawaii
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Correction Cher made the battleship obsolete with her bombs.

/m14 is still an awesome rifle
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: PadreScout: Jet's don't need guns.

"They thought jet's didn't need guns! UNTIL NAM!!!"

That was over 50 years ago.   Jet's don't need guns.

What if we built a jet that was basically just a flying gun?

/I'm actually surprised this hasn't come up yet


It's called an A-10.  Big rapid fire nail gun on wings.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Horses and bayonets made a big comeback during the Obama Administration.


/don't
//know
///why
 
capacc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The first Gulf War in 90' they had to find minesweepers, since the U.S. thought mines were obsolete.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

capacc: The first Gulf War in 90' they had to find minesweepers, since the U.S. thought mines were obsolete.


Thank you! Came in here to say this exact thing.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does Tom Cruise count?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I remember when they brought back the battleships. Then blamed the gays when one of their turrets blew up. Ah, fun times.


I was on Active Duty back then.  Any time something went bad in the military it was chalked up to a bizarre gay love triangle.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lobbing 18 2,700 lb shells 29 miles every minute is a nice thing to have but useless against anything but Kaliningrad at the moment.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Does Tom Cruise count?


From the number of sequels he has made that don't have numbers in the title? I'm gonna say no, he does not count
 
PadreScout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: PadreScout: Jet's don't need guns.

"They thought jet's didn't need guns! UNTIL NAM!!!"

That was over 50 years ago.   Jet's don't need guns.

What if we built a jet that was basically just a flying gun?

/I'm actually surprised this hasn't come up yet


That sounds like a stupid idea, but the internet would love it.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bringing battleships back into service was Ronald Reagan's version of Space Force.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another obsolete thing that was put back in service was the M60 Patton tank. The US replaced the M60A1 in the 70s with the M60A2, which was an extremely expensive boondoggle that fired missles and could not engage targets at close range. The "newer" M60A3 replaced the A2 but looked just like at A1 of the 1960s but with a laser rangefinder and the improved engine of the A2.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: There was that time they brought back a battleship to fight some illegal aliens in Hawaii
thumbs.gfycat.com


Im assuming this is from Battleship. I may be a small town country turnip farmer, but I believe this is the first actual reference to Battleship that isn't just an incredulous "they made a movie based on a boring board game?".

/did anyone actually pay money to watch it?
//I sure didn't
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.


We have Excalibur for your smallish target that only needs a 100 lb shell, HIMARS for something that deserves about a 200 lb shell, and various JDAM sizes to go bigger.  Why pull Battleships out of mothballs for a redundant use?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.


Battleships are obsolete for the very reasons you lay out.  They're great for blasting the piss out of a shore based target from 25-milea away.  Meanwhile, an Aegis class or Arleigh Burke class destroyer can launch a missile which will surgically destroy a building overn500 miles away.

Battleships are also boiler powered.  It would be costly to train people to operate such obsolete powerplants, and upgrading to a newer type of propulsion would probably cost as much as building a couple of new destroyers or LHDs.

Yes, they're impressive ships (I've seen the Missouri when we had a rendezvous with her in the Indian Ocean), but their time has passed.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Bringing battleships back into service was Ronald Reagan's version of Space Force.


Eh, it was worth it for getting to see Iraqi troops surrender to the battleships' RPVs so the shelling would stop. (RPV = early drone)
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: There was that time they brought back a battleship to fight some illegal aliens in Hawaii
thumbs.gfycat.com


My wife likes brainless movies playing in the background while she's home alone all day.  This is one of them.  Seriously, Big Mo just sitting around with a bunker full of fuel and magazines full of 16-inch shells and powder bags?  Please!
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

capacc: The first Gulf War in 90' they had to find minesweepers, since the U.S. thought mines were obsolete.


But every ship's a minesweeper...once.
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Im_Gumby: Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.

Battleships are obsolete for the very reasons you lay out.  They're great for blasting the piss out of a shore based target from 25-milea away.  Meanwhile, an Aegis class or Arleigh Burke class destroyer can launch a missile which will surgically destroy a building overn500 miles away.

Battleships are also boiler powered.  It would be costly to train people to operate such obsolete powerplants, and upgrading to a newer type of propulsion would probably cost as much as building a couple of new destroyers or LHDs.

Yes, they're impressive ships (I've seen the Missouri when we had a rendezvous with her in the Indian Ocean), but their time has passed.


And to the "battleship shells are a lot cheaper than missiles" sure, but the operating and maintenance costs of a battleship are so much higher to keep the ship in service that it would far outstrip the additional cost of missiles.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Im_Gumby: Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.

Battleships are obsolete for the very reasons you lay out.  They're great for blasting the piss out of a shore based target from 25-milea away.  Meanwhile, an Aegis class or Arleigh Burke class destroyer can launch a missile which will surgically destroy a building overn500 miles away.

Battleships are also boiler powered.  It would be costly to train people to operate such obsolete powerplants, and upgrading to a newer type of propulsion would probably cost as much as building a couple of new destroyers or LHDs.

Yes, they're impressive ships (I've seen the Missouri when we had a rendezvous with her in the Indian Ocean), but their time has passed.


Hmmm.  Good points.  Was thinking more about cost effectiveness of GPS shells vs missiles, but smaller ship and 500 mile range kinda trumps that agument rather decisively.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Another obsolete thing that was put back in service was the M60 Patton tank. The US replaced the M60A1 in the 70s with the M60A2, which was an extremely expensive boondoggle that fired missles and could not engage targets at close range. The "newer" M60A3 replaced the A2 but looked just like at A1 of the 1960s but with a laser rangefinder and the improved engine of the A2.


It also had a better thermal sight than the M1- it was a little TV screen you could watch with your head free. In the M1 you had to look through the sights to use it, which sucked when you're bouncing around on the inside going across rough terrain.  It was also higher resolution.
 
dywed88
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1) Bringing back the battleships was dumb and should never have been done.

In the 1980s it was a stupid waste of money for Raegan to put on a political show. In Vietnam it might have had good intentions, but it failed as evidenced by them only.using one and father it's first tour immediately putting New Jersey back into mothballs while the war was still ongoing.

2) The M14 rifle was an awful general service rifle for the time it was adopted. First, the American Insurance on full powered rifles was a terrible idea. Second, it was basically a magazine fed M1 (that was way to expensive and time consuming to develop) when the world had moved well beyond that and it was far behind the likes of the FAL and G3.

It would.be useful as the basis of some specialist weapons, but the M14 was outdated and should never have been adopted as a general service weapon.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dywed88: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Im_Gumby: Ok... Hear me out: bring back BBs and BBLs and put GPS guidance in the shells like we do now with the Excalibur and our Howitzers.  They are about the same range, 24 miles, but they have bigger payload for the same range and let you hit shore based targets.  Just give them some drone and missile defense unlike what the Moskva had and you're good to go.

Battleships are obsolete for the very reasons you lay out.  They're great for blasting the piss out of a shore based target from 25-milea away.  Meanwhile, an Aegis class or Arleigh Burke class destroyer can launch a missile which will surgically destroy a building overn500 miles away.

Battleships are also boiler powered.  It would be costly to train people to operate such obsolete powerplants, and upgrading to a newer type of propulsion would probably cost as much as building a couple of new destroyers or LHDs.

Yes, they're impressive ships (I've seen the Missouri when we had a rendezvous with her in the Indian Ocean), but their time has passed.

And to the "battleship shells are a lot cheaper than missiles" sure, but the operating and maintenance costs of a battleship are so much higher to keep the ship in service that it would far outstrip the additional cost of missiles.


To say nothing of the fact that battleships drag around thousands of tons of armor plating that doesn't really add to their value on the modern battlefield. Sure, they'll remain floating for longer than other modern ships after several missile hits. They will not be fighting, though. Still amazing machines. I was climbing around Turret 1 on USS IOWA a few months back, and to steal a quote: "that ship is the most complicated thing I've been in, not counting love."
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyway.. Didn't the US Army bring back the M40 106mm recoilless for Panama?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HappyGryphon: RogermcAllen: PadreScout: Jet's don't need guns.

"They thought jet's didn't need guns! UNTIL NAM!!!"

That was over 50 years ago.   Jet's don't need guns.

What if we built a jet that was basically just a flying gun?

/I'm actually surprised this hasn't come up yet

It's called an A-10.  Big rapid fire nail gun on wings.


c.tenor.com
 
