 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   "So boomer houses have fake outlets? Got it"   (dailydot.com) divider line
46
    More: Silly, Baby boomer, Comment, Request for Comments, third comment, Boomer, Daily Dot's request, fake outlet, Lots of folk  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 10:05 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one person bought one house from one person who pulled some sneaky shiat, and that's a "Boomer" thing?

OK then.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more upset about the faux wood paneling.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: wood paneling


which made me think it's a 1960s house and probably had like one outlet in each room.  It was probably added at some point to fool buyers into thinking there were plenty of outlets.  IMO

Anyone who buys a house without an inspection deserves fake outlets.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "Boomer" sh*t... my god you sound fake and pathetic.

Own your failure to inspect and shut the f*ck up.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: which made me think it's a 1960s house and probably had like one outlet in each room.  It was probably added at some point to fool buyers into thinking there were plenty of outlets.  IMO


Or - and this is my favorite - when they renovated that room and installed that hideous paneling*, some idiot paneled right over the outlets. After the "oh shiat" moment, they decided to put the fake outlets back in order to fool a sloppy inspector that it was up to code for the number of outlets.

*On the plus side, at least it's not shiplap.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If this is true, your home inspector didn't do his job, and the seller may also be held accountable.
Since this is on Tiktok, I'm 99% sure that this is fake.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I will share this though, from an old experience.

Rented a condo in between houses about 8 years ago... Everything was fine, until 3 months in the microwave died... So I call the landlord who lived in Florida... I was like I'll buy and install the thing if you take off $250 from the rent... cost of the microwave and about $100 for my labor... She says fine...

I take the old one out and it's got an electrical outlet WEDGED in behind the stove not even nailed into the studs and exposed wires right next to the insulation... Seems like the company that build the whole subdivision did not put in mircrowaves during construction and that was part of the deal, so they had to go back into every unit and "retrofit" them... I have seen a lot of weird building stuff, but that was one of the most dangerous. You could see burn marks and where a fire was very close to have started... Told the condo association and they had everyone check and replace theirs.

Called in a friend of mine to do the electrical because that stuff scares me and i don't want to get it wrong... Boom, boom, 30 minutes and safe and up to code...

But, that sh*t happens a lot and you have to inspect all you can... No one would have EVER seen that if i did not remove the microwave. So, we warned and check stuff if you are not 100% sure.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CSB: about twenty years ago, some friends of mine bought a big old house in an old Colonial-era town that had been subdivided into two apartments: upstairs and downstairs.

They moved into the downstairs, and decided to use the upstairs as offices to run a startup internet company. They also hired me on, as a live-in graphics department guy, because there was plenty of room up there and the second floor had its own kitchen and bathroom, since it had been set up as an apartment.

Aaaanyway, one night one of them is down in the TV room, watching a movie and the lamp next to the sofa shuts itself off with a sharp electrical crack and a whiff of ozone. My friend leans over to see what happened, and discovers that the wall socket has fallen out of the wall, with two long bare wires hanging off its electrical terminals.

He gets a flashlight and shines it into the hole, and discovers that what appeared to be the wall of the room was a fake wall, about three inches in front of the real wall. And that behind the nice three-prong modern plug which had now fallen out, was an ancient two prong plug, that the wires from it had just been jammed into.

So, he shuts off the movie, and out comes the crowbar, and he starts tearing down the fake wall. And what he finds behind it is the original civil-war era plaster walls, which are crumbling to bits, with a few tatty bits of wallpaper clinging to them. The previous owners basically built a room inside of the room, to disguise just what bad shape the house actually was in.

...and in the process of ripping down the fake walls, which he had discovered were basically in every room of the house, he uncovered not just the original archway that allowed downstairs access to the stairway upstairs, but also a complete set of antique cabinets built into a wall that had just been boarded over with the new, fake walls.

They only ended up staying there for about a year, before selling the place and moving out. And the former TV room ended up looking like a gravel pit by the time they had left, from the mounds of wall chunks that had piled up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speaking of Boomer owned home, this Boomer with Alzheimer's on my street died in a house fire on Wednesday caused by an electrical fault in the wall of his den.  A few neighbors dragged him out, but it was too late and he was badly burned.  They put him in medically induced coma, but he never woke up.

Those Boomers sure are lucky, aren't they?
 
mark625
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark this guy sideways with a rusty cactus. If he bought a house without it being inspected, that's on him. If his inspector missed the fake outlet, then that's on the inspector.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's almost as funny as putting a fake outlet in an airport waiting area.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have we had a Twitter story about a TikTok post talking about a youtube video mocking Boomers yet?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I notice  that TFA mentions "getting" the house and "moving" into  a house but no mention of BUYING  the house, in which case, STFU, you whiny-ass brat.
 
Adam64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've owned two homes, one was built in the early seventies, and my current one in the fifties.

The amount of half-assed shiat I've found was astounding.

Wallpapering over a hole in the wall (it was behind a toilet), "grounded" outlets in questionable ways (drill a hole in the floor, and run a wire to the water pipes), a deck with posts that only went 6" in the ground, and the lists goes on.

Boomers are just as clueless as anyone else.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking of Boomer owned home, this Boomer with Alzheimer's on my street died in a house fire on Wednesday caused by an electrical fault in the wall of his den.  A few neighbors dragged him out, but it was too late and he was badly burned.  They put him in medically induced coma, but he never woke up.

Those Boomers sure are lucky, aren't they?


Happened to some boomers in my childhood neighborhood. Guy slipped his oxygen dependent, dementia ridden wife some lorazepam and went to work. Dementia wife decides to smoke right after he leaves and lights up a cigarette and falls asleep on the couch. House and her burn up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did you just buy the house from a boomer on the street?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The plate has been there long enough to have made for discoloration of the paneliing, so it is at least 20 years old...whatever the story is they didn't do it just prior to selling

Also, replace the word 'Boomer' with any race, sexual orientation, or religion and you have a bigot.  So hey, maybe your petty annoyance reveals more about the complainer than they mean to, eh bigot?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
csb/

Bought my house in 1995.  One of the outlets at the kitchen counter didn't work.  Breaker checks yielded no results.  Put it off for a while.  I decided to replace some lights weeks after we got settled.  The fun part is I was getting bit when disconnecting the existing fixtures.  Power was secured, but I kept getting a mild shock when handling the ground.  This happened with several other light figures.  I decided to get serious about the dead outlet in the kitchen not long after that.  I removed the outlet to find some genius wired the neutral properly and decided the hot wire (black) should be wired to the bottom silver tab.  Swapped the wires and the outlet worked as expected, plus I was no longer getting bit when working on secured circuits.

/csb
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You could put your weed in it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
if you are stupid enough to not hire a qualified Inspector to thoroughly check your prospective purchase then you're a damn fool. and has anyone mentioned this ain't a "boomer thing"?
 
djZorbof
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boomers? Just be happy they removed their 2 tons of knick-knacks before selling it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.


A Boomer made my chickens stop laying, and turned my cow's milk sour.
Let's burn them all for witchcraft.
Problem solved.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Rapmaster2000: Speaking of Boomer owned home, this Boomer with Alzheimer's on my street died in a house fire on Wednesday caused by an electrical fault in the wall of his den.  A few neighbors dragged him out, but it was too late and he was badly burned.  They put him in medically induced coma, but he never woke up.

Those Boomers sure are lucky, aren't they?

Happened to some boomers in my childhood neighborhood. Guy slipped his oxygen dependent, dementia ridden wife some lorazepam and went to work. Dementia wife decides to smoke right after he leaves and lights up a cigarette and falls asleep on the couch. House and her burn up.


This guy really should have been in a home.  His wife went out of town to see her kids and left him in the care of her brother.  I don't know where the brother went, but somehow he was left alone.  I'm told he was completely out of it and totally dependent on his wife to keep him fed.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: The plate has been there long enough to have made for discoloration of the paneliing, so it is at least 20 years old...whatever the story is they didn't do it just prior to selling

Also, replace the word 'Boomer' with any race, sexual orientation, or religion and you have a bigot.  So hey, maybe your petty annoyance reveals more about the complainer than they mean to, eh bigot?


There's a lot of spare plates downstairs right now from over the years that could easily pass for something there for 20 if I stuck it in a wall right now. I wouldn't be surprised if that plate was just one sitting in the basement after a paint job or something that fit the bill for this wall.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I paid for my house inspector. I was aware I was buying a fixerupper. No GFCI or ground wires. It's on my to-do reno.

No fake outlets.

Not saying every inspector is perfect. Human and all. But sounds like bullshiat
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the young adult decides to deal with the outlet issue by making sure to get it posted onto social media.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mark625: Fark this guy sideways with a rusty cactus. If he bought a house without it being inspected, that's on him. If his inspector missed the fake outlet, then that's on the inspector.


And inspectors always miss something.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.


You have just described every home sale.  This is my second.  They're all like that.  Every time I'm fixing my house, I'm cursing the last guy for doing such a halfass job, and the next guy who buys my house will be cursing me for doing such a halfass job.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I paid for my house inspector. I was aware I was buying a fixerupper. No GFCI or ground wires. It's on my to-do reno.

No fake outlets.

Not saying every inspector is perfect. Human and all. But sounds like bullshiat


I've had one of these since my apartment days.  Best $9 I've ever spent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

No a boomer thing is taking a 1920s house and rigging post 1969 three prong outlets into the original wiring.

Sure they can take a grounded plug but there's no grounding.

It's not necessarily to beat code, they're just using what's available with no regard for safety, just personal convenience. That's a boomer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: So one person bought one house from one person who pulled some sneaky shiat, and that's a "Boomer" thing?

OK then.


Anyone who makes broad observations about "boomers" is almost certainly an idiot.
Particularly here on fark.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking of Boomer owned home, this Boomer with Alzheimer's on my street died in a house fire on Wednesday caused by an electrical fault in the wall of his den.  A few neighbors dragged him out, but it was too late and he was badly burned.  They put him in medically induced coma, but he never woke up.

Those Boomers sure are lucky, aren't they?


Oof that's terrible
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh. More likely they didn't inspect the house first or had a really bad inspection performed. When I had a home inspection done, the dude went to every single outlet and made sure they worked.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's just... buying any house. You're gonna find below-code "handyman" fixes, homeowner done work where there's a fundamental knowledge, and cover-ups from lazy contractors over the years. A good home inspector will catch maybe 2/3 of what's wrong, at best, since they can basically only inspect what they can see and not open stuff up.

If you're looking to buy your first home, remember to budget for *immediate* repairs, even if everything looks turnkey and ready.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Eh. More likely they didn't inspect the house first or had a really bad inspection performed. When I had a home inspection done, the dude went to every single outlet and made sure they worked.


They probably hired a home inspector with one of those little Jesus fish in their advertisements. That's a giveaway for a slacker outfit.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: jiggitysmith: Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.

You have just described every home sale.  This is my second.  They're all like that.  Every time I'm fixing my house, I'm cursing the last guy for doing such a halfass job, and the next guy who buys my house will be cursing me for doing such a halfass job.


Yeah, but like, what age group primarily owns the houses you're buying?  Over 65 is still the majority.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: The plate has been there long enough to have made for discoloration of the paneliing, so it is at least 20 years old...whatever the story is they didn't do it just prior to selling

Also, replace the word 'Boomer' with any race, sexual orientation, or religion and you have a bigot.  So hey, maybe your petty annoyance reveals more about the complainer than they mean to, eh bigot?


My guess is that the hole in the paneling was pre-cut but in the wrong place. The only way to fix it would be to cover it with an electrical plate which is what seems to have been done.
But, yeah, the conspiracy theory is much more appealing.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nimbull: asmodeus224: The plate has been there long enough to have made for discoloration of the paneliing, so it is at least 20 years old...whatever the story is they didn't do it just prior to selling

Also, replace the word 'Boomer' with any race, sexual orientation, or religion and you have a bigot.  So hey, maybe your petty annoyance reveals more about the complainer than they mean to, eh bigot?

There's a lot of spare plates downstairs right now from over the years that could easily pass for something there for 20 if I stuck it in a wall right now. I wouldn't be surprised if that plate was just one sitting in the basement after a paint job or something that fit the bill for this wall.


I am talking about the color difference in the wood paneling, not in the electrical plate.  The wood paneling is discolored where the electrical plate was, indicating that the plate - and the accompanying outlet - had been in place long before the sale of this house occurred.  It is the sort of thing you see when you remove paintings that have been hanging for years on a wall. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mark625: Fark this guy sideways with a rusty cactus. If he bought a house without it being inspected, that's on him. If his inspector missed the fake outlet, then that's on the inspector.


I listed my dad's place in May, the day after reports that the Fed was raising interest rates came out. I didn't get as much as I'd hoped for, but I consider myself damned lucky to have gotten a cash buyer with no inspection.

/1841 Victorian with 18-20 rooms, depending on how you count. You know they'd find plenty of things wrong.
//Dad was Silent generation, though, not Boomer
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: jiggitysmith: Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.

A Boomer made my chickens stop laying, and turned my cow's milk sour.
Let's burn them all for witchcraft.
Problem solved.


Well, that would free up the housing inventory shortage.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boomer or not, people make some really dumbass decisions when it comes to renovating their homes.

Previous owners of our house bricked over an electrical junction box with a fireplace, which prevented us from repairing an outlet on our second floor.  It really pissed off our electrician who couldn't understand why he was getting current from one outlet and not the other and then the other outlet but not the first one.  

/Ended up cutting the line and bypassing the junction box entirely, cutting off the failing outlets.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or could be a forgotten mini-valubles hideyhole.  Seen them many times, sometimes with goodies, mostly empty/
 
cpatterson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walter White is wondering where his vial of ricin went.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: jiggitysmith: Boomer shiat is knowing you are selling the house, so it's not your problem anymore, so fixing or lipsticking the place up as cheaply as possible, even if it's only saving 5 cents over doing it the right way.

You have just described every home sale.  This is my second.  They're all like that.  Every time I'm fixing my house, I'm cursing the last guy for doing such a halfass job, and the next guy who buys my house will be cursing me for doing such a halfass job.


We are saving to get the whole house rewired next summer. 62 years of "good enough" repairs have led to a point where about 25k of work needs to happen before we can even begin to consider stuff like chargers for an EV, running power to the shed, and other upgrades.

I don't get mad about too much of it, but there are a couple pieces that are downright dangerous, and I think contractors or handyman took advantage of the elderly people who lived there before us by doing half-assed dangerous stuff, knowing that the elderly people weren't gonna ever be in the attic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asmodeus224: The plate has been there long enough to have made for discoloration of the paneliing, so it is at least 20 years old...whatever the story is they didn't do it just prior to selling

Also, replace the word 'Boomer' with any race, sexual orientation, or religion and you have a bigot.  So hey, maybe your petty annoyance reveals more about the complainer than they mean to, eh bigot?


Ok, Karen.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.