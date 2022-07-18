 Skip to content
Teenage Mutant Weather Turtles
Original [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
56 minutes ago  
If turtle is wet, it is raining
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
drewandmikepodcast.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
The advertising for the new TMNT game is getting out of hand.  Who do they think they are, Mario?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
51 minutes ago  
c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
50 minutes ago  
Hero's in a heat dome....
 
Spartapuss
32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Hero's in a heat dome....


Thunder shower!
 
LouisZepher
13 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: If turtle is wet, it is raining


If you cannot see Weather Turtle, it had been stolen.
 
