A speed camera has gone rogue and it can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are flashed
32
posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 10:35 AM



32 Comments     (+0 »)
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Revenue is way up, so it's not really a problem, is it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the makeup. Starti putting that on and they get all flashy and slutty.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone sabotaged it. If it goes off all the time then it works almost none of the time and all the data has to be thrown out.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Revenue is way up, so it's not really a problem, is it?


"Road safety chiefs have confirmed that any drivers caught by the faulty device would not be ticketed or fined."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLASH!   Ahhhhh Ahhhhhh ... it charged every one of us!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse yet, it's a Welsh speed camera. It will take forever to locate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Revenue is way up, so it's not really a problem, is it?


Traffic light near me started going from green to red with no yellow. State police were on it right away, issuing tickets.

Most people just paid. One person finally challenged it in court so they fixed the light.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never happen in Caerdydd.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should had know something was up when the vendor would not explain why the camera came equipped with a trench coat
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obligatory
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Worse yet, it's a Welsh speed camera. It will take forever to locate.

[Fark user image 750x499]


Gogogooch is my new Fark handle.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been so long since I've seen a speed camera it took me a second to get what the "flash" was referring to... like is this a #MeToo thing or.

One of the funniest pictures ever taken of me was by a speed camera.  I was trying to race through a yellow light and look I goddamn knew what I was doing ok.  I was mailed a speeding ticket with a helpful picture of me trying to beat the light and I looked so damn determined.  I was GOING to make that light.  Update:  I did not.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't know that a camera was broken so bad that it caught everyone regardless of speed how do they know the other cameras aren't a few mph off?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why do we still have these farking things?  Weren't they declared unconstitutional?  Or at the very least, an obvious money grab, rather than actually doing ANYTHING about public safety?
 
Loren
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If they didn't know that a camera was broken so bad that it caught everyone regardless of speed how do they know the other cameras aren't a few mph off?


Why should they care?  Traffic cameras are always a scam--a camera that didn't exploit some problem in the situation wouldn't make enough tickets to pay for itself.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is one of the most prolific at catching speeding cameras in Wales and once caught 12,107 speeding motorists in one year alone.

I knew it. They've turned on each other.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Why do we still have these farking things?  Weren't they declared unconstitutional?


Issuing citations for speeding is a clear and obvious violation of your right to speed, enshrined in the 10-over amendment.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thing about UK speed cameras:

They're giant boxes, painted in high visibility high reflective paint, mounted prominently on the side of the road, free of visual obstructions, with very distinctive road markings painted in the photo zone, are clearly signposted before you even get to them and allow a grace overage of (IIRC) 10%+2 MPH over the posted limit before they snap you.

I buy the argument that it's possible to drive on many roads above the posted limits if you're paying attention, but if you manage to miss all of the above then it sure seems like at the very least you're not paying attention to what's going on.

I don't get the hate for them. You get snapped by these things you've blown through a half dozen warning signs.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If they didn't know that a camera was broken so bad that it caught everyone regardless of speed how do they know the other cameras aren't a few mph off?


The UK paints calibration lines on the road in the capture zone and the camera takes two time stamped photos. Regardless of what the radar sensor thinks you can calculate the speed based on positions relative to the lines between the two photos.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: It is one of the most prolific at catching speeding cameras in Wales and once caught 12,107 speeding motorists in one year alone.

I knew it. They've turned on each other.


Ha.  Also calling the cameras "prolific" hit me kind of funny... I mean, I assume they're all automated or something.  They ain't actually done sh*t. Maybe more credit goes to the intersection for being so dang speed-worthy and sexy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark's ad algorithm wants me to get arrested.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I don't get the hate for them.


Besides being a cash grab rooted in corruption, they issue fines for a rather trivial violation.
 
v2micca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean sure, people are just maneuvering 2 tons of concussive force at 50+ kph, lets throw yet another distraction at them.  What could go wrong?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Maybe someone sabotaged it. If it goes off all the time then it works almost none of the time and all the data has to be thrown out.


It's not hard to audit
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheron: Marcus Aurelius: Revenue is way up, so it's not really a problem, is it?

Traffic light near me started going from green to red with no yellow. State police were on it right away, issuing tickets.

Most people just paid. One person finally challenged it in court so they fixed the light.


Csb
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: It's been so long since I've seen a speed camera it took me a second to get what the "flash" was referring to... like is this a #MeToo thing or.

One of the funniest pictures ever taken of me was by a speed camera.  I was trying to race through a yellow light and look I goddamn knew what I was doing ok.  I was mailed a speeding ticket with a helpful picture of me trying to beat the light and I looked so damn determined.  I was GOING to make that light.  Update:  I did not.


You must be fun at parties
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Why do we still have these farking things?  Weren't they declared unconstitutional?  Or at the very least, an obvious money grab, rather than actually doing ANYTHING about public safety?


They were never about safety
 
Daeva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tbey were just checking to see if they could get away with it
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: durbnpoisn: Why do we still have these farking things?  Weren't they declared unconstitutional?

Issuing citations for speeding is a clear and obvious violation of your right to speed, enshrined in the 10-over amendment.


Ha.  I was referring to the right to face your accuser.  Also, entrapment.
In any case, it's pretty well known that government entities are not allowed to use their "traffic safety" initiatives as income for the Township.  We all know that they do it anyway.  But they are usually more discreet about it.

The devices could be rigged up in any number of ways to catch as many people as possible.  And in fact, they ARE rigged up in that way.

Even if it's not something written, it is clearly wrong.
 
