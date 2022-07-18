 Skip to content
(BNNBloomberg)   Headline: ZOMG Bread hits $10/loaf 111 Article: Boutique bakery in selling 2lb loaves at northside Chicago farmers markets for $10
    More: Stupid, Bread, Wheat, highestUS inflation, world's biggest wheat exporters, bread prices, Russia's invasion, last week, Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey poors , if you don't gots the bread, you don't gets the bread. Kapisch?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However will these people survive?

Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When flour gets too expensive I'll react. If bread is too expensive to buy you can figure out how to bake it youraelf.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: However will these people survive?

[Fark user image image 850x560]


Fark user image
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just came from the politics tab where they are discussing a record low confidence in media.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The media (and conservative politicians,) are going to say a bunch of dumb shiat about the price of food and it's gonna cause another toilet paper panic.

You heard it here first folks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: However will these people survive?

[Fark user image 850x560]


This farking thing will continue to piss me off after I'm dead.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image


$10 bread? You heathens. I only buy $1000 bread hand milled by the finest of undocumented slaves!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When flour gets too expensive I'll react. If bread is too expensive to buy you can figure out how to bake it youraelf.


I'd suggest letting the people eat cake, but Lex Luthor would take them.
/ And that's terrible.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So some idiot "artisanal" baker is charging $10 a loaf to rich people, and because of that, Biden has to go and be replaced with God-King DeSantis for life.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: NewportBarGuy: However will these people survive?

[Fark user image 850x560]

This farking thing will continue to piss me off after I'm dead.


Just going to say the same thing.  There is never a time this graphic won't piss me off, and every time I see it I just want to give everyone involved in it's creation and public release a punch in the face.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The much more relevant point was the graph showing the $/lb of generic white bread at retail, the 20% rise in 2 years reflects the 12.5% annual inflation that we've all experienced in the last 18 months due to the federal printing machine being on overdrive for so long to fight the pandemic induced depression we would have otherwise experienced. Would you rather be out of a job with cheap bread or have a job with bread that costs an extra $.30/lb? Because that's ultimately the choice that had to be made and right now we're repaying the $5T in money supply that was created to save the economy from collapse, I think despite the grumbling about the cost at the grocery store and gas station that the vast, vast majority of folks are much better off with this course of action than the alternative.

Tldr John Maynard Keynes was correct.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.


That's why I do my shopping at 10.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It's kind of like a punch in the nose," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University. These are prices "nobody has seen before" and have the same impact as gasoline hitting $5 a gallon, he said.

Well, yes.  Even in normal times, inflation is between 2 and 3%.  Every year there are prices "nobody has seen before."   Great work, professor.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is because Millennials are flush with free cash from the Obama+Biden covid checks and bonus unemployment.

So they're all like, "It's just a loaf of bread. What could it cost, $10?"

Then they buy that and some organic heirloom locally grown avocados, make a couple slices of toast, and throw the rest away.

They don't care about the waste, because they didn't earn it. When I was their age, we gathered moss-covered rocks, dandelions, and lightning bugs by hand to make stew, and we LIKED it.
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"but that hasn't stopped her from cutting out items like juice boxes that have gotten too expensive."

You shouldn't buy that shiat anyway, it's just sugar water even if it is 100% juice
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 425x429]


He looks so defeated already....
 
CCNP
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Hey poors , if you don't gots the bread, you don't gets the bread. Kapisch?


Thankfully, the US has the cheapest food in the world.
https://www.vox.com/2014/7/6/5874499/map-heres-how-much-every-country-spends-on-food
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I miss the Trump administration, when the media didn't blow things out of proportion...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's one loaf of bread Michael, I mean, what could it cost, ten dollars?
 
CCNP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 225x225]

$10 bread? You heathens. I only buy $1000 bread hand milled by the finest of undocumented slaves!


Even worse, many people are demanding that more slaves be imported for exploitation.
 
pacified
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
King Arthur 5 lb all purpose flour is $6.79 a bag currently.

Gold medal was $3.59
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.


Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.
 
ng2810
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha. I get my $10 artisan Spelt boule made of organic locally grown grain that's ground using an antique stone mill, mixed with natural yeast and filtered spring water from an artisan bakery about 60 miles from my home in the city.

I can't afford a house or retirement no matter what I do anyways so fark it I'm gonna live a little and enjoy my expensive artisan bread thank you very much.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Baloney...
$8 a pack
just got back from Publix
fark that
 
pacified
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.


Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 425x429]


Please kill me before I kill them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pacified: King Arthur 5 lb all purpose flour is $6.79 a bag currently.

Gold medal was $3.59


At my local BJ's Wholesale Club it's $9.99 for 10 lbs of whole wheat flour. $9.29 for 12 lbs of all-purpose.

I haven't bought bread in probably 2 years now.  I learned that it's stupid easy to make mix and knead bread with a bread machine provided you weigh the ingredients.  After the dough rises in the machine it only takes a couple minutes to roll it out, roll it back up, and toss it in a pan for the 2nd rise.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pacified: basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.

Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!


There's nothing more satisfying than a bland mono-diet
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Internet Meme Rogers: NewportBarGuy: However will these people survive?

[Fark user image 850x560]

This farking thing will continue to piss me off after I'm dead.

Just going to say the same thing.  There is never a time this graphic won't piss me off, and every time I see it I just want to give everyone involved in it's creation and public release a punch in the face.


It's been almost 10 years... that's devotion.  It's so out of date now, those numbers should be way higher with inflation.  You can swing by The actual article for a stroll down memory lane to a simpler time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pacified: basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.

Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!


Okay Mr. Moneybags. You do know that there is tons of great shiat to eat in dumpsters right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: have the same impact as gasoline hitting $5 a gallon, he said.


I'm sorry... did these assholes just compare artisanal bread to gasoline?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Now that's a buried lede. A loaf of bread is about $2.

An equivalent mass of artisanal loaf is $5.

We are all going to die.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: pacified: basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.

Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!

Okay Mr. Moneybags. You do know that there is tons of great shiat to eat in dumpsters right?


Dumpsters? Shanghai-La! I've been so poor we've been hunting sewer rats for food and clothing.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bought 2 loaves of white bread at Wegmans yesterday.  $1.39 each.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: pacified: basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.

Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!

Okay Mr. Moneybags. You do know that there is tons of great shiat to eat in dumpsters right?


Of course! Garbage soup is my go-to meal
 
pacified
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: pacified: King Arthur 5 lb all purpose flour is $6.79 a bag currently.

Gold medal was $3.59

At my local BJ's Wholesale Club it's $9.99 for 10 lbs of whole wheat flour. $9.29 for 12 lbs of all-purpose.

I haven't bought bread in probably 2 years now.  I learned that it's stupid easy to make mix and knead bread with a bread machine provided you weigh the ingredients.  After the dough rises in the machine it only takes a couple minutes to roll it out, roll it back up, and toss it in a pan for the 2nd rise.


Three months now I'm no longer a slave to big bread. Heck I'm trying to kick big tortilla too.

I haven't the courage to get larger than five pound bags yet.
 
pacified
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

basscomm: pacified: basscomm: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Getting fat costs a lot. More at 11.

Cheap food at the store is usually full of fat, sugar, and salt. And if I don't feel like heating up a box of nutritionless stomach-filler, the fast food industry will sell me a 1000 calorie 'meal' for ~$10 just about anywhere. I can even have someone bring it to me wherever I am for a few dollars more. Getting fat is cheap and convenient.

Pound of dry pinto beans is $1.69. Eat for days!

There's nothing more satisfying than a bland mono-diet


I got rice and Cholula to spice it up!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x418]

Now that's a buried lede. A loaf of bread is about $2.

An equivalent mass of artisanal loaf is $5.

We are all going to die.


A $2 loaf of wheat bread, a $6 jar of peanut butter, $0.79 worth of bananas, and a couple $1 apples will make you healthy, nutritious and fulfilling meals for the better part of a week.

Neither require refrigeration nor anything other than room temperature storage.

Eating cheap is and always will be cheap. People just don't like cheap, so they tend to go for a McDonalds sandwich and blow that $10 in one idiotic bite.
 
pacified
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x418]

Now that's a buried lede. A loaf of bread is about $2.

An equivalent mass of artisanal loaf is $5.

We are all going to die.

A $2 loaf of wheat bread, a $6 jar of peanut butter, $0.79 worth of bananas, and a couple $1 apples will make you healthy, nutritious and fulfilling meals for the better part of a week.

Neither require refrigeration nor anything other than room temperature storage.

Eating cheap is and always will be cheap. People just don't like cheap, so they tend to go for a McDonalds sandwich and blow that $10 in one idiotic bite.


There's always a gigantic line of SUVs waiting for their fix.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's an election coming up. The Democrats have done an incredible amount of good work as of late trying to clean up after a disastrous Republican-led administration. The rich are terrified that the poor have gained ground, and so you must be divided and re-conquered.

Agitprop as news. Constant churn, little actual info, lots of misinfo, and most of it meant to repoint the blame at the current administration.

It's going to be like this for a long time. If the GOP doesn't retake Congress and ruthlessly suppress the rule of law, they will hammer us for the next two years in the hopes of getting a Republican administration in 2024, so that they can pick up where they left off.

The mid-terms are crucial, and the rich know it. So, expect a full-court press by everyone, from social media to news orgs to employers, pushing you to be afraid, to be anxious, to be broke, and to blame the Democrats for it.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like 6mos before COVID, my friend gave me his old stand mixer. Not wanting to get fat(ter), I decided I'd try my hand at making bread rather than cake*. The first few tries were barely edible, but I got better at it; starting making a loaf once a week.

Then we got all this free time, mostly stuck at home, so I started making more bread. Long story short, I now have a half-dozen bread recipes, and I made a challah over the weekend that easily whomps anything store-bought (unless you're making French Toast, in which case you should use the store bought).

Once you get the hang of it, it's maybe 30 minutes of labor (and a lot of waiting - challah takes a bit more time only because of the braiding) and at the end of it is the kind of loaf you'd pay $10 for.

// [I should sell my bread.jpg]
* also used it to make whipped cream, which is a wonderful application
 
PunGent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: Tldr John Maynard Keynes was correct.


When the sh*t hits the fan, everyone's a Keynesian.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: However will these people survive?

[Fark user image 850x560]


according to that i need to talk to my boss about a raise, a 700% raise.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: have the same impact as gasoline hitting $5 a gallon, he said.

I'm sorry... did these assholes just compare artisanal bread to gasoline?


I'm going to have to start churning my own...
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pacified: BunchaRubes: pacified: King Arthur 5 lb all purpose flour is $6.79 a bag currently.

Gold medal was $3.59

At my local BJ's Wholesale Club it's $9.99 for 10 lbs of whole wheat flour. $9.29 for 12 lbs of all-purpose.

I haven't bought bread in probably 2 years now.  I learned that it's stupid easy to make mix and knead bread with a bread machine provided you weigh the ingredients.  After the dough rises in the machine it only takes a couple minutes to roll it out, roll it back up, and toss it in a pan for the 2nd rise.

Three months now I'm no longer a slave to big bread. Heck I'm trying to kick big tortilla too.

I haven't the courage to get larger than five pound bags yet.


ROFL that's cracked me up.

For me it was partly to lower my sodium intake, partly to spend less.  And hell, fresh bread is always yummy.

My luck with tortillas has been hit or miss but I haven't put the same effort in as bread - For a good dozen loaves I'd note what i liked/didn't like and adjust the recipe a little.  What I really need to do is add a switch to my bread machine so i can make it knead the dough longer; it does NOT knead enough and I reset it at least 3 times.

I had a recipe for tortilla dough that was mixed in a food processor, it took like a minute to mix, and they came out perfect.  Just PERFECT.  And I accidentally threw out the recipe thinking it was the one that sucked lol.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zez: "but that hasn't stopped her from cutting out items like juice boxes that have gotten too expensive."

You shouldn't buy that shiat anyway, it's just sugar water even if it is 100% juice


In other news, the same is true of blood. But let's not let biology get in the way of a cranky rant.
 
