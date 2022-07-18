 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Errant emu causes traffic chaos in Houston   (usatoday.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ODBHB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Emmanuel! Don't do it!
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ODBHB: Emmanuel! Don't do it!


Beat me by 30 seconds ...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ODBHB: Emmanuel! Don't do it!


He chose violence today.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Luckily, he's got a friend in the insurance biz....

/libiddy dibbity
//I DGAF, those commercials always make me giggle like a little kid
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The emu was not errant. He was trying to sell the motorists insurance policies with Liberty Mutual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dammit, Doug! Get your sh*t together already.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was an ostrich
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

"Bunch of zebras closed down the thruway 'bout an hour ago. And they got some thing called an emu... It's got traffic blocked, uh, for miles up on six-seventy-six."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess someone had a million dollars and bought an exotic pet. I'd have gone with the llama.
 
