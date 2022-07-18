 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 145 of WW3: Zelensky fires Prosecutor General & Security Service chief, accusing staff members of treason. Russian military equipment moving west from Mariupol. Russia targeting UKR positions in Donetsk. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
63
    More: News, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Foreign policy, Ukrainian forces, Yulia Tymoshenko, southern Ukraine, Foreign minister  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 10:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clocking in, turning on the thread's coffee pot, and sitting down to start work. There's also donuts in the break room.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, some good stuff came in at the tail end of the last thread.

imma respost the two i liked the best, thanks for Medic for the content.

https://twitter.com/leonidvolkov/status/1548697349676998656?s=20&t=fNZXp709ebOjEpT5zW5eqw

and then a further good read on what authors opinion on the impending logistical collapse of the Russian Army a la 1917.

https://nadinbrzezinski.medium.com/logistics-collapse-945984f5d48e

Whats interesting is that both of these things may happen: the army might kinda melt away, and Putin may yet be able to win politically if the strategies in the first link play out in his favor.

Personally i think the fear of public wearniess of the war in Europes electorates is overblown, all the countries bordering UA are determined to see the Orcs defeated, and DE and FR arent critical partners (altho its embarassing that theyre not).

I cant remember when it first came up, but it was on this website, someone linked to an article or interview or something with that handsome young UA politician who does english Vlog entries and he spoke about how they were predicting even back in May or so that August would be the month of the Great Orc Collapse, corroborated by the article above.

Really hoping theyre both right.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Clocking in, turning on the thread's coffee pot, and sitting down to start work. There's also donuts in the break room.


ill be in the supply coset getting a handjob from debbie in acounting if you need me.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put into the correct thread this time:

I saw a reference somewhere about Russia attempting to bribe police throughout Europe recently and then the story seemed to vanish. Did anyone else see this blip? Any context or background or was it just nonsense?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cat woke me up. I checked the time, and it was 3:30. She's not going out to get pregnant again. I pulled the pillow over my head. She's allowed out at dusk and dawn. She tried to wake me again. I ignored her at first and realized it was broad daylight. She doesn't want to be out then. I carried her outside. She looked around and ran back in. So, it's the litterbox today, unless she has an attitude and decides to miss. Today I will bike down and talk in person to the county clinic for free spay/neuter. I was told they were out of funds. I can't afford a vet.

Operational information of the General Staff as of 06.00 18.07.2022 on the Russian invasion

In the Seversky direction, the enemy carries out aerial reconnaissance and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the city of Kharkov and the settlements of Dergachi, Pechenigy, Prudyanka, Ruska Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Korobochkin enemy carried out shelling. He carried out air strikes near Verkhniy Saltov and Rubizhne.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novomykolayivka, Dibrovne, Kostiantynivka, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Chepil, Sokopillya, Nova Dmytrivka and others. He carried out an airstrike near Bohorodychny.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units carried out shelling. Fighting continues near Grigorovka. Our defenders successfully repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Verkhnokamensk, Disputed and Serebryanka.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Kurdyumivka, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vertex, Mayneve and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. The enemy was carrying out assault actions in the areas of Novoluhanske, Semihirya and Vuhlehirsk TPP, and was not successful.

Ukrainian soldiers nullified all attempts of enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka, Novomikhailivka and Vuhledar. The invaders with losses withdrew.

In the South Bug direction, mutual shelling continues with the use of barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Potemkynoye.

The enemy's ship group continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning:

📍Nikolaev

On the night of June 18, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of Nikolaev. About 10 huge explosions were heard in the city.

📍Dnipropetrovsk region Russian

troops several times overnight struck with MLRS on Nikopol. More than 60 shells were sent to residential areas and urban infrastructure. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznichenko.
A dozen private homes were destroyed. Damaged water supply and gas pipeline on one of the streets. Affected the hospital, industrial and energy enterprises, port. Previously, one person was injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

📍
Donetsk region
Four strikes with the RSZO carried out by the enemy on the industrial zone of Kramatorsk. This is reported by the mayor of the city Alexander Goncharenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Evacuation from Pokrovsk to Lviv will take place according to the plan, but possible changes in the schedule

According to the head of the Luhansk OV Sergey Gaidai, a free evacuation train will be submitted to the station in Pokrovsk on July 18 at 16:30.
16:30 - 234/233 Pokrovsk - Dnipro - Lviv

The enemy at night carried out artillery strikes on Kharkov

Only civilian infrastructure was damaged, several floors of a five-storey building in the Kyiv district of the city were partially destroyed. The roof, technical floor and damaged apartments of the 8th and 9th floors of another residential high-rise building were also destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov.

He added that the region was also hit, the Bogodukhov and Chuhuiv districts were affected. In the village of Zolochiv as a result of shelling burned private households, household buildings, garages.

In Chuguev, as a result of shelling in a 5-storey residential building, windows were damaged, and residents of the house were evacuated.

During the day, Izyum district was also shelled: landfills and winter wheat burned in the field of 250 hectares.

As a result of shelling, two people were killed and two others wounded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Ships are Running Away from Crimea
Youtube 14zqzadhpVE
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: Clocking in, turning on the thread's coffee pot, and sitting down to start work. There's also donuts in the break room.

ill be in the supply coset getting a handjob from debbie in acounting if you need me.


Let me guess, she's a goth Latina? We know your...predilections...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a pisser! Video /Boom.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gaslight: Put into the correct thread this time:

I saw a reference somewhere about Russia attempting to bribe police throughout Europe recently and then the story seemed to vanish. Did anyone else see this blip? Any context or background or was it just nonsense?


I think that was in reference to the Ukrainian cargo plane that went down a few days ago? The speculation was that it could be due to Russian sabotage although the plane was an AN-12 which is a very old model. Could have just been due to wear, tear, and lack of maintenance.

WRT Russia bribing police, I've seen on-again, off-again claims of that for years. First I recall was around the time of the Crimea and Donbas invasions when a couple ammo depots in central and eastern Europe blew up. They were later determined to be Russia black ops. Basic idea was that they were bribing cops so they could more easily get away with stuff like breaking into an airfield to sabotage a plane or a railyard to plant explosives on an arms shipment. Let me see if I can track down any of the pertinent articles from back then.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bertor_vidas: Father_Jack: Public Call Box: Clocking in, turning on the thread's coffee pot, and sitting down to start work. There's also donuts in the break room.

ill be in the supply coset getting a handjob from debbie in acounting if you need me.

Let me guess, she's a goth Latina? We know your...predilections...


you know me too well.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


altho i dont think ive ever met a latina named debbie.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in the last two threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturday with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Personally i think the fear of public wearniess of the war in Europes electorates is overblown, all the countries bordering UA are determined to see the Orcs defeated, and DE and FR arent critical partners (altho its embarassing that theyre not).


I don't. Ukraine continued existence is completely dependent on the long-term stability of Western democracies and the US in particular. Of course, if the US crumbles, Ukraine is the least of our worries.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: Personally i think the fear of public wearniess of the war in Europes electorates is overblown, all the countries bordering UA are determined to see the Orcs defeated, and DE and FR arent critical partners (altho its embarassing that theyre not).

I don't. Ukraine continued existence is completely dependent on the long-term stability of Western democracies and the US in particular. Of course, if the US crumbles, Ukraine is the least of our worries.



by the time the US has crumbled into single party rule in 2024 and desantis is president the orcs will be pushing up sunflowers so not too worried.

the unrest that is inevitably coming to the US might take a while to disrupt FP decisions too... so i'd say there wouldnt be any dramatic change in UA/US policy for 2 full years. War aint gonna last that long IMO.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube y9RM_2eGy4k
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinodork sends their regards.

Comrade Dimitri, ace Mi-8 pilot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: Personally i think the fear of public wearniess of the war in Europes electorates is overblown, all the countries bordering UA are determined to see the Orcs defeated, and DE and FR arent critical partners (altho its embarassing that theyre not).

I don't. Ukraine continued existence is completely dependent on the long-term stability of Western democracies and the US in particular. Of course, if the US crumbles, Ukraine is the least of our worries.


by the time the US has crumbled into single party rule in 2024 and desantis is president the orcs will be pushing up sunflowers so not too worried.

the unrest that is inevitably coming to the US might take a while to disrupt FP decisions too... so i'd say there wouldnt be any dramatic change in UA/US policy for 2 full years. War aint gonna last that long IMO.


The narrative is already starting for a "North Korea" solution where they occupied areas become a DMZ of sorts. Meanwhile, Russia is accelerating its youth movement to replenish troop levels over the next 10 years.

The West needs to understand this isn't over tomorrow, next month, or next year and plan accordingly. Unfortunately, the West doesn't want to look beyond the next quarter.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Dinodork sends their regards.

Comrade Dimitri, ace Mi-8 pilot.


Any landing you can walk away from?

/Give him a break, at the start of the war he was just a laid off McDonald's burger flipper, now he is pilot of multi-million Ruble flying machine - is a glorious job in wonderful Russian millitary.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all, thanks to whoever keeps these threads going.

Kitties are fed, Mrs VHTS is having a...day...so far, and I'm hanging in there, having a slight anxiety spike this morning.

I get to go to work in 30 minutes, go me. Until then I'm trying to de-stress and wake up.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade showing Stugna-P ATGM strikes on Russian tanks. The footage shows a T-72B tank as well as what look like BTR-82 in the distance.

boom

/Thank you anonymous!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gaslight: Put into the correct thread this time:

I saw a reference somewhere about Russia attempting to bribe police throughout Europe recently and then the story seemed to vanish. Did anyone else see this blip? Any context or background or was it just nonsense?


The only thing I saw about it was this link I posted the other day.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
hiat on the Russian T-72B3 from "Stugna-P/Skif".

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
KyivPost
@KyivPost
According to the 
@ServiceSsu
, the #Russian army used maps of #Ukraine made in 1969 to invade the #Kharkiv Oblast. Before Feb.24, the agencies in charge of producing them had boasted of collecting data using "state-of-the-art mobile navigation and geodetic equipment." Pic: SSU.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Lopatkin family has 9 children, 7 of whom are adopted. They all used to live in Vuhledar, eastern 🇺🇦. But then they were separated by war
6 of foster children managed to overcome the incredible journey from Mariupol and the family was reunited again on territory of Europe
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
🇷🇺 blogger Irina Shikhman published a video about relatives of a 🇷🇺soldier killed in UKR. They were not paid compensation for his death. The video shows a refrigerator with a UKR warranty - the soldier stole it in UKR, then sent it to Irkutsk, 5,000 km from UKR

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Security Service of Ukraine detains artillery observer in Kyiv
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
hiat on the Russian T-72B3 from "Stugna-P/Skif".

boom


My wiring problems are making it difficult to plug in a coffee thingie this AM. Thanks for the booms I needed that.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
A Russian soldier was killed in Ukraine. His family used the "casket money" to buy a new car. 
Russian TV filmed a story about it, showing them driving to the cemetery for the first time. They highlighted the car, not caring about the dead person.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
hiat on the Russian T-72B3 from "Stugna-P/Skif".

boom


did you see the one orc leap out of it seconds before the ammo cook off "cone o' Fire"? wow. Lets hope his fellow crew members werent so lucky.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
🇷🇺 blogger Irina Shikhman published a video about relatives of a 🇷🇺soldier killed in UKR. They were not paid compensation for his death. The video shows a refrigerator with a UKR warranty - the soldier stole it in UKR, then sent it to Irkutsk, 5,000 km from UKR

[pbs.twimg.com image 425x679]
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x425]


You give us husband, he send you refrigerator before painful death. Is fair.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Hey all, thanks to whoever keeps these threads going.

Kitties are fed, Mrs VHTS is having a...day...so far, and I'm hanging in there, having a slight anxiety spike this morning.

I get to go to work in 30 minutes, go me. Until then I'm trying to de-stress and wake up.


we're all still here and a few new peeps have stepped up and really started to contribute. IMO these threads are better than ever because there are fewer shills. Which is good, as noones quite as good at curbstomping shills as you are.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Right next to the russian!

I'm thinking he needs a new set of pants after that
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok that is all my tabs I was saving for the thread to open but anonymous helped me get in early :)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In further corrections to official Russian statements:

* The T-14 Armata Tank was not designed around a semi-sentient mass of goo which fell from space, and it does not have magical powers. Additionally, production of the T-14 Armata is significantly less than eleventy-squajillion tanks per minute.
* Soldiers from the 141st Motorized National Guard Brigade did not break into a spontaneous song and dance celebrating their love of turnip gruel rations.
* Baba Yaga has not been announced as Donald Trump's running mate.
* Blyaat the Caat is a lighthearted children's cartoon featuring a heroically inebriated taxi driver driving around Moscow with his pets, a constantly cursing feline and an unexploded bomb, and is not CIA propaganda. Probably.
* The fast food chain "Vkusno-i Tochka" or "Tasty and That's It" which replaced the American chain McDonald's is not sponsoring a sweepstakes offering an all-expenses paid trip to the Vladivostok Museum of Tree Bark for anyone who finds horseshoes in their hamburgers. Those horseshoes are intended to be Happy Meal toys.  Likewise, any human teeth found should be returned to the cashier.
* Vladimir Putin has not renamed Thursday to "Bullet in Head Day." This was a private joke between him and Sergei, his most trusted military adviser. Memorial services for Sergei will be held next Thursday.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Right next to the russian!

I'm thinking he needs a new set of pants after that


I'm not sure he needs much of anything anymore.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Right next to the russian!

I'm thinking he needs a new set of pants after that


i..... dont think that man needs any more pants ever.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: They highlighted the car, not caring about the dead person.


"Sure, you're upset that your son/brother/father might die in a stupid and pointless war, but hey... YOU COULD WIN A FREE CAR!" ( Theme music from "The Price Is Right" starts playing )

It must really suck having to be the asshole whose job is to put a positive spin on this shiat.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Right next to the russian!

I'm thinking he needs a new set of pants after that

I'm not sure he needs much of anything anymore.


He  was crawl running away as the video cut so I think he's ok
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here is a good review of the German situation with their new spending plan.

The video is nowhere near as dramatic as the below thumbnail.

But it does talk about where its thought the 100bil is going to go (which service branch), what they wanna shop for, and some risks/perils in seeing it actually get done. The last few mins on how incredibly efft the procurement system is there is quite interesting.


Germany gets a $100 billion military upgrade
Youtube CmjoDUk336U
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"For Vinnytsia": Ukrainian Air Force kills 30 Russian soldiers and destroys 20 pieces of Russian military equipment on 17 July

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2022/07/18/7358697/

Do you think that those are High-Explosive or Armour-Piercing Traffic Cones?
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bob Able: "For Vinnytsia": Ukrainian Air Force kills 30 Russian soldiers and destroys 20 pieces of Russian military equipment on 17 July

[Fark user image image 690x387]

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2022/07/18/7358697/

Do you think that those are High-Explosive or Armour-Piercing Traffic Cones?


"Aerodynamics? What's that?"

The drag of those things on the aircraft...oof.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Here is a good review of the German situation with their new spending plan.

The video is nowhere near as dramatic as the below thumbnail.

But it does talk about where its thought the 100bil is going to go (which service branch), what they wanna shop for, and some risks/perils in seeing it actually get done. The last few mins on how incredibly efft the procurement system is there is quite interesting.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CmjoDUk336U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Bureaucracy amok is the best description of the German situation.
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Zelensky firing the head of state security is bad news....for the Ukrainians.   It's more than likely that the head of state security knows the jig is up and he was trying to negotiate a deal where he doesn't end up in a Siberian gulag.  Zelensky, on the other hand, knows he will be given refugee in some Western country, so he can afford to be brave right up to the end.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian Msta-S 152mm self-propelled howitzer was completely destroyed by artillery of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.
10:16 AM · Jul 18, 2022

kaboom
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: Zelensky firing the head of state security is bad news....for the Ukrainians.   It's more than likely that the head of state security knows the jig is up and he was trying to negotiate a deal where he doesn't end up in a Siberian gulag.  Zelensky, on the other hand, knows he will be given refugee in some Western country, so he can afford to be brave right up to the end.


It's always interesting when the daily talking points come out
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.