(Twitter)   ...hold my glass of Château d'yquem 1920   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WANT AD:

New Assistant needed, with steady hand. Pay commensurate with experience.

Must have no dependants, love glass.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says women weren't allowed to work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also a guy who tested his parachute by leaping off the Eiffel Tower around this time.  Oh, the days when the inventors truly believed in their inventions died that day.  Along with that inventor.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lady must be hard to hear over the clanking of her giant brass balls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was trying to kill his wife but she kept putting that damn window in the way.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See! Compared to people now who don't want to work, back then people were willing to die for a job!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qu'est-ce que l'absolu phoque?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Qu'est-ce que l'absolu phoque?


resize-parismatch.lanmedia.frView Full Size
?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do you want to keep working, or stay in the damn kitchen?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There was also a guy who tested his parachute by leaping off the Eiffel Tower around this time.  Oh, the days when the inventors truly believed in their inventions died that day.  Along with that inventor.


I read that story.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this guy a bridge builder, too?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I told you it was off"

Fark user imageView Full Size
-
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"[the GIGN French elite tactical unit's] deep relationship with the revolver gets pretty intense beyond any outright symbolism. Apparently, the unit still practices a 'trust shot' as part of new member initiations where a team member wearing body armor puts a clay pigeon over their center of mass and the newly minted GIGN operator shoots the disc from 15 yards. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as 'bulletproof' glass, vests, etc,

Only 'bullet resistant'

/End pedantry
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Approves:

[Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 225x225]


No idea how I put that in twice.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chateau D'Yquem - nectar of the gods
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Harry Freakstorm: There was also a guy who tested his parachute by leaping off the Eiffel Tower around this time.  Oh, the days when the inventors truly believed in their inventions died that day.  Along with that inventor.

I read that story.


"when he arrived at the tower on 4February he made it clear that he intended to jump personally rather than conduct an experiment with dummies. Despite attempts to dissuade him, he jumped from the first platform of the tower wearing his invention."

He used a dummy after all.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some years ago there was some YouTube dummy who had his girlfriend/wife shoot him with a handgun (I don't remember the caliber, but I think it may have been .44Mag) while he held up a thick book as a barrier.

The bullet easily penetrated the book...
...and the idiot.

He died.

She was tried for manslaughter.

Darwin was only batting .500 that day.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x289]


They missed the target like by 2 or 3 feet!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby must be rich if he can afford Château d'Yquem.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dinosaurs - We're Gonna Need Another Timmy
Youtube wsGnYuQwsOI
 
kokomo61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: pastramithemosterotic: Harry Freakstorm: There was also a guy who tested his parachute by leaping off the Eiffel Tower around this time.  Oh, the days when the inventors truly believed in their inventions died that day.  Along with that inventor.

I read that story.

"when he arrived at the tower on 4February he made it clear that he intended to jump personally rather than conduct an experiment with dummies. Despite attempts to dissuade him, he jumped from the first platform of the tower wearing his invention."

He used a dummy after all.


There's a classic video (NSFW). It shows the guy hitting the ground....and leaving a foot-deep hole.

The Infamous Eiffel Tower Death Jump of 1912
Youtube MDUYPrKKM5M
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Subby must be rich if he can afford Château d'Yquem.


Shared a half of an '86 with two close friends a couple years back, one small glass each.
Worth every penny.

/i am not rich unless you count my good friends
//your friends make you rich
 
