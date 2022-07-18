 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   University students spend 40 hours a week on their laptops - mostly for coursework, classes, and gaming. Ctrl+F "porn": not found. In other news, students will lie to researchers (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's what phones are for.
 
rga184
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: No, that's what phones are for.


what about the students with roommates?  dang.  do they have to memorize their roommate's class schedule?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I assumed most guys only needed about 3 minutes of screen time for that.

My phone tells me I'm up to 8 hours / day.  But I mean for your average teenager.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would have made it through college during the internet era. I would not have made it through college during the yoga pants era.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
they're college students.

drinking and sex are the only 2 times they're NOT on their laptops.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We track the total network flow on our campus.  Academic work doesn't even register- it's in the noise.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rga184: RedPhoenix122: No, that's what phones are for.

what about the students with roommates?  dang.  do they have to memorize their roommate's class schedule?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Go away! 'Batin'!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's almost as if many of the hours learning by rote are unnecessary and a 40 hour professional work week is an anachronism in many fields.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rga184: RedPhoenix122: No, that's what phones are for.

what about the students with roommates?  dang.  do they have to memorize their roommate's class schedule?


Nah, they just need to maintain an uninterruptible sense of commitment....
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oopsboom: they're college students.

drinking and sex are the only 2 times they're NOT on their laptops.


Um...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Browsing porn for less than ten minutes a day doesn't have much of an impact Subby.
 
