(Daily Star)   Man claims running on all fours like a dog has made him crazy ripped, has to be at the park in 26 minutes (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pretty much never - lot of people underestimate how little people care what's going on around them," Nolan said.

I mean, he's right.
But, that's incredibly depressing to hear...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My neighbor died after a workout like that.
He was cooling off, sitting on the curb licking his balls, when he got hit by a car.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
crazy, ripped.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He must sniff a lot of dog asses.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now tell us how this one crazy guy builds his arm strength by just hanging from a bar and pulling himself upward.
 
Packaged_Candy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x422]
Now tell us how this one crazy guy builds his arm strength by just hanging from a bar and pulling himself upward.


Was gonna say this.

This is just bear crawls. It's nothing new. I think there are a few videos of little girls "getting ripped" doing this same thing pretending to be a horse.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fairly sure pup play was already a thing before this guy came around.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, I'm sure that workout made him crazy ripped, and not his job as a personal trainer.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/its an older meme, but it checks out
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somaticasual: "Pretty much never - lot of people underestimate how little people care what's going on around them," Nolan said.

I mean, he's right.
But, that's incredibly depressing to hear...


I was going with the "not speaking to the crazy guy". But sure, whatever makes him happy.
 
