 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PBS)   When are these jobless freeloaders going to grow up and move out on their own?   (pbs.org) divider line
37
    More: Fail, Interest rate, young people, high inflation, TheStart, third of older adult households, housing costs, financial pressure, medical care  
•       •       •

1742 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's almost like the economy is collapsing
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They literally have themselves to blame.  well, their generation anyway.


I've long since given up the idea that i'll be able to retire in the united states, if i can retire at all.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?


Nursing homes are farking expensive.

Why community? They already have a place of residence.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be correct.  I've been repeatedly informed in Fark threads that the boomers have all the money.  <mumbles> Greedy boomers </mumbles>

/ Not a boomer
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like the economy is collapsing


It's almost like the American dream is ... um ... a fantasy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok boommate
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember a few months ago a community specifically forbade non-related people from cohabiting and I thought "they're banning The Golden Girls".
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like the economy is collapsing


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?


They don't want to be like their parents.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big question is why is there a housing crisis when there's so much living space lying fallow. Property owners want to eke out every cent of profit from their investment. I say this as a property owner and a landlord. I'm willing to see my houses as a long term part of my portfolio rather than paying off the mortgage right away and flipping. Great tenants providing a moderate income are nvapuable.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?


Last I checked a nursing home in my area ran $12,000 a month for a semi-private and $15,000 for a full on private. Good luck with that. Oh and if you think social security and what not will help think again. You have to be drained of all your financial resources before any aid is thought about being rolled in for you. Like your last $2.00 drained practically.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: This can't be correct.  I've been repeatedly informed in Fark threads that the boomers have all the money.  <mumbles> Greedy boomers </mumbles>

/ Not a boomer


Not only do we have all the money, we are the only adults in the country that are legally allowed to start businesses that employ people, but we don't do it because we're meanies.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one look forward to the geriatric version of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It", where boomers rebel against their children wanting them to use Facebook and watch something other than Fox News...
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economics are part of it, sure.  But really it's weird that we expect people in their 70s and 80s to live alone.  In most of the world that's not normal or sustainable.

As we age we eventually need a bit of help  and we don't always need a fully staffed nursing home.  Sometimes all we need is another person, to help cook and clean and get high things off the shelf, or be there if we fall and need to call an ambulance.

I mean, I'm in my 40s and I struggle to live and take care of a house on my own.  There's always something breaking down, or needing repairs, or trimmed, or updated.

I've been renting a room to a friend just so there's someone else home when I'm not.  I also use the rent money to pay for things that if I had more time or help I might attempt on my own: painting, maintenance, basic plumbing etc.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abbarach: I for one look forward to the geriatric version of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It", where boomers rebel against their children wanting them to use Facebook and watch something other than Fox News...


"We're too old to fake it?"
 
MindStalker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A big question is why is there a housing crisis when there's so much living space lying fallow. Property owners want to eke out every cent of profit from their investment. I say this as a property owner and a landlord. I'm willing to see my houses as a long term part of my portfolio rather than paying off the mortgage right away and flipping. Great tenants providing a moderate income are nvapuable.


Lots of investor groups can afford to buy up a bunch of 500k homes in hopes of selling them for 750k or a million in a few years. They don't want to deal with pesky renters who might mess up the place, not worth making 20k-30k on rent in a year given the risk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: AnyName: This can't be correct.  I've been repeatedly informed in Fark threads that the boomers have all the money.  <mumbles> Greedy boomers </mumbles>

/ Not a boomer

Not only do we have all the money, we are the only adults in the country that are legally allowed to start businesses that employ people, but we don't do it because we're meanies.


And you're holding all the jobs.  I wanted to get a job and they were like "The Boomers have all the good jobs and they refuse to retire.  Some of them are 80 years old and they won't retire."

Lucky.
 
Fissile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't this the 'love' generation?   Tune in, turn on, drop out.  Stick it to the man.  Building a beautiful new world.  Until they turned into the 'me' generation and started wearing red ball caps.

Fark 'em.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/golis-the-baby-boomers-from-woodstock-to-donald-trump/
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BOOTSTRAPS!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fissile: Isn't this the 'love' generation?   Tune in, turn on, drop out.  Stick it to the man.  Building a beautiful new world.  Until they turned into the 'me' generation and started wearing red ball caps.

Fark 'em.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/golis-the-baby-boomers-from-woodstock-to-donald-trump/


This is a misnomer.  A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant.  This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory.  Boomers didn't become red hats.  They were always red hats.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Ragin' Asian: A big question is why is there a housing crisis when there's so much living space lying fallow. Property owners want to eke out every cent of profit from their investment. I say this as a property owner and a landlord. I'm willing to see my houses as a long term part of my portfolio rather than paying off the mortgage right away and flipping. Great tenants providing a moderate income are nvapuable.

Lots of investor groups can afford to buy up a bunch of 500k homes in hopes of selling them for 750k or a million in a few years. They don't want to deal with pesky renters who might mess up the place, not worth making 20k-30k on rent in a year given the risk.


Oh, I know. I have no idea how to combat that with the whole "corporations are people" and "money is speech" beliefs being so prevalent.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Pocket Ninja: Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?

Last I checked a nursing home in my area ran $12,000 a month for a semi-private and $15,000 for a full on private. Good luck with that. Oh and if you think social security and what not will help think again. You have to be drained of all your financial resources before any aid is thought about being rolled in for you. Like your last $2.00 drained practically.


Where the fark does the money go? It's certainly not to the staff or maintence.
 
abbarach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is a misnomer.  A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant.  This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory.  Boomers didn't become red hats.  They were always red hats.


Can confirm.  My parents were hippies.  My dad's hair was so long, the going joke at their wedding was "The bride is the one in the dress".  They have since put away all the visible hippy-isms and live fairly normally, but their politics are still well-left of any representation in the US.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fissile: Isn't this the 'love' generation?   Tune in, turn on, drop out.  Stick it to the man.  Building a beautiful new world.  Until they turned into the 'me' generation and started wearing red ball caps.

Fark 'em.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/golis-the-baby-boomers-from-woodstock-to-donald-trump/


It turned into, "If you're not a liberal when you're under 40, you've got no heart. If you're still a liberal over 40, you've got no brain."
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: cretinbob: It's almost like the economy is collapsing

It's almost like the American dream is ... um ... a fantasy.


It's a fantasy when you let the wealthy and corporations horde all the wealth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When you find yourself asking "Why is this pointless tissue of bullshiat a "News item"?"
The answer is that someone wants to manipulate you into feeling what they want you to feel.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: kpaxoid: cretinbob: It's almost like the economy is collapsing

It's almost like the American dream is ... um ... a fantasy.

It's a fantasy when you let the wealthy and corporations horde all the wealth.


Which we do, in America. So - fantasy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fissile: Isn't this the 'love' generation?   Tune in, turn on, drop out.  Stick it to the man.  Building a beautiful new world.  Until they turned into the 'me' generation and started wearing red ball caps.

Fark 'em.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/golis-the-baby-boomers-from-woodstock-to-donald-trump/

This is a misnomer.  A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant.  This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory.  Boomers didn't become red hats.  They were always red hats.


They weren't hippies! They were artists!
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is a misnomer. A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant. This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory. Boomers didn't become red hats. They were always red hats.


Quoted for Truth.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Nimbull: Pocket Ninja: Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story about a growing number of baby boomers who are becoming "boommates."

Paul, I like you. But never use that word again.

And at their age, isn't this more about finding the right retirement community or nursing home?

Last I checked a nursing home in my area ran $12,000 a month for a semi-private and $15,000 for a full on private. Good luck with that. Oh and if you think social security and what not will help think again. You have to be drained of all your financial resources before any aid is thought about being rolled in for you. Like your last $2.00 drained practically.

Where the fark does the money go? It's certainly not to the staff or maintence.


Yep... that's a VERY good question isn't it? One of the homes in my area is a Menonite nursing home and the other was a Catholic. There are some others but the over all average cost runs between the numbers I gave when checking this past year to start seeing what would be needed if my mother gets to bad.

The other problem is they could potentially go after any kids the person has for money before aid can be given. It's almost like you have to abandon your parents just to get them in there.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Ragin' Asian: A big question is why is there a housing crisis when there's so much living space lying fallow. Property owners want to eke out every cent of profit from their investment. I say this as a property owner and a landlord. I'm willing to see my houses as a long term part of my portfolio rather than paying off the mortgage right away and flipping. Great tenants providing a moderate income are nvapuable.

Lots of investor groups can afford to buy up a bunch of 500k homes in hopes of selling them for 750k or a million in a few years. They don't want to deal with pesky renters who might mess up the place, not worth making 20k-30k on rent in a year given the risk.


Investment companies like Fundrise have been building rental-only communities.  They want to take away individual homeownership and make corporations the only landowners.

Example:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abbarach: Rapmaster2000: This is a misnomer.  A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant.  This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory.  Boomers didn't become red hats.  They were always red hats.

Can confirm.  My parents were hippies.  My dad's hair was so long, the going joke at their wedding was "The bride is the one in the dress".  They have since put away all the visible hippy-isms and live fairly normally, but their politics are still well-left of any representation in the US.


My dad was already out of the Army and owned a home and a business when Woodstock happened.  My sister was born 6 months after it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: They literally have themselves to blame.  well, their generation anyway.


I've long since given up the idea that i'll be able to retire in the united states, if i can retire at all.


as a boy in the 60's a public school teacher told us of coming inflation. how a six pack would be over $10, cigarettes would be sky high and typical folks would have to have room mates. obviously how poorly the government ran the country had nothing to do with it. it was everyone's grand parents that worked their lives away. they're to blame.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: They literally have themselves to blame.  well, their generation anyway.


I've long since given up the idea that i'll be able to retire in the united states, if i can retire at all.


I've moved all my retirement funds into the Mossberg 500 plan.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Ragin' Asian: A big question is why is there a housing crisis when there's so much living space lying fallow. Property owners want to eke out every cent of profit from their investment. I say this as a property owner and a landlord. I'm willing to see my houses as a long term part of my portfolio rather than paying off the mortgage right away and flipping. Great tenants providing a moderate income are nvapuable.

Lots of investor groups can afford to buy up a bunch of 500k homes in hopes of selling them for 750k or a million in a few years. They don't want to deal with pesky renters who might mess up the place, not worth making 20k-30k on rent in a year given the risk.


You actually believe that, don't you.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Rapmaster2000: Fissile: Isn't this the 'love' generation?   Tune in, turn on, drop out.  Stick it to the man.  Building a beautiful new world.  Until they turned into the 'me' generation and started wearing red ball caps.

Fark 'em.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/golis-the-baby-boomers-from-woodstock-to-donald-trump/

This is a misnomer.  A small percentage of Boomers were hippies, but they were generally upper-middle class and they were flamboyant.  This gives them an outsized roll in our cultural memory.  Boomers didn't become red hats.  They were always red hats.

They weren't hippies! They were artists!


Artists? He didn't say they shot up their apartments.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.