New Jersey in da house, and keeping up with the other states getting free publicity with mass shootings
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police say four people were shot in Newark on Sunday night.

Having flown through Newark, while I don't condone this, I understand it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cops in Newark will tell you to just run a red light if you don't feel safe...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They say the gunfire fights are a blight on Broadway.
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But in New Jersey you have to pay to attend a mass shooting because everybody wants to get out of New Jersey

/JK
 
