(Al Jazeera)   Oh dear, chopped meat again   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Im_Gumby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you knew you were convicted in abtentia, why on earth would you fly through that country?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: If you knew you were convicted in abtentia, why on earth would you fly through that country?


FTFA: .... Ghafoor had no knowledge of any legal case against him.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


Chop Suey?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WTF is SA trying to do here?

They were in the shiatter wrt to US policy because of the killing.  Now, the West needs their oil, so all is forgiven (or at least the hostilities are hogtied, gagged, and tossed in the trunk), and then they pull this shiat?

It's not like SA has *any* other farking resources.  Well, sand.  They have lots of sand.  It's crap, so they can't make glass with it, but they can do concrete aggregate at a few pennies/tonne profit.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: WTF is SA trying to do here?

They were in the shiatter wrt to US policy because of the killing.  Now, the West needs their oil, so all is forgiven (or at least the hostilities are hogtied, gagged, and tossed in the trunk), and then they pull this shiat?

It's not like SA has *any* other farking resources.  Well, sand.  They have lots of sand.  It's crap, so they can't make glass with it, but they can do concrete aggregate at a few pennies/tonne profit.


That's why they pull this shiat. Because they can. They know we're too limp dicked to do anything about it.

Same with Russia. They know NATO is too impotent to stand up for Ukraine, so bomb away, comrades!

The US is badly in need of someone who will wield the military in a global protectionist manner again. Invade another sovereign nation? We'll bomb you until you relent, nukes be damned.
 
