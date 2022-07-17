 Skip to content
(CNN)   Squid Games: Golf Edition   (cnn.com) divider line
LuckyBastid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a Carl Hiassen book?
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She "struggled to stay afloat" and two alligators "ultimately grabbed her while in the water," the statement said.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene. The sheriff's office and state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are currently conducting an investigation and the woman's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the statement.

I'm pretty sure the cause of death was alligators.
Florida tag and sad tag are often interchangeable.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it is unknown at this time if the alligators were involved in this incident".

The alligators can neither confirm nor deny their involvement in the incident. Pulling the woman into the water is purely coincidental.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LuckyBastid: Wasn't this a Carl Hiassen book?


20 foot python...
Fark user imageView Full Size


It'srealtomedamnit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
i
Wanted for questioning.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Poke  Salad Annie
The gator's got your granny
Chomp chomp chomp.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An elderly woman died after falling into pond and being 'grabbed' by two alligators, authorities say

Are alligators evolving to grow opposable thumbs now? That can't be good.
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus how many times do we have to go over this Floridians...? If a location has a pool of water on it, assume it has ali-farking-gaters in it. It's not that hard, but then again you are from Floriduh so the smarts isn't exactly your strong point...
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ripped apart by alligators is a hardcore way to die.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that a one-stroke penalty?
 
