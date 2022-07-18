 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Ukrainian celebrates shooting down his 6th Russian Su-25. Difficulty: He is NOT a pilot   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's OK. Apparently neither were the people flying the SU-25's
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would have been more impressive if he was a pilot.
 
Iczer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Igla Manpads eh? So just like every other feminine thing engineered for a man it does the opposite?

/maxi pads have wings
//manpads blows 'em up
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Number of planes downed: 6

Number of farks given: 0
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this rate, pretty soon I'm going to be the only person around here who hasn't shot down a Russian plane.

Sigh.

This is just like the Iggy Pop thing from years back where I was the only person in my circle of acquaintances who didn't have a personal (and utterly bizarre) interaction with the head Stooge to boast of.  I felt inadequate then and I feel inadequate now.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would someone please, for the sake of our enjoyment, help me out with the math on how much money he's cost Russia, pretty please?

I'm not good enough to calculate Russian conversion and plane cost, but isn't that in the realm of like 150-200m USD for Russia or something like that?
 
