(Twitter) Hero 100 million meals, in 140 days, in the middle of a freaking war zone. Get this guy the Nobel Peace Prize already   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the Republican school lunch program is "grab some extra ketchup packets when you're at Wendy's".
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He has earned it. What a soul to admire in these dark days!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I just gave them $100 and my employer matches. Consider doing the same.

https://wck.org/
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nobel Peas Prize
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I watched a live thing we did a few weeks ago for Twilio and it just adds to the mountain of evidence that he's just a genuinely good person. I wish I had the lack of self doubt when there's something that needs to be done to benefit humanity.

One quote that stood out for me: "Find your unique talent and use it to serve those in need. For me, it's cooking, but we all have something we're good at that can make a difference."
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Live thing *he did
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jose Andreas is the realest of real deals.  I met him in DC when he was giving a Ted dock and he is as genuine inspiring as nearly anyone I've ever met.   A couple of years later, my son  I son was a PA For an award show that Andreas was being honored at.   He personally cooked the meal for the tech  crew Backstage people. The menu included truffle   mac and cheese with real truffles
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so shines a good dude in a weary world
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a superhero origin story that starts with a Jose Andres and Dolly Parton going on a date.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: One quote that stood out for me: "Find your unique talent and use it to serve those in need. For me, it's cooking, but we all have something we're good at that can make a difference."


If only there were a way to use "being snarky on the internet" to benefit humanity.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you don't realize how great a hot meal is until you don't get one
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a reference somewhere about Russia attempting to bribe police throughout Europe recently and then the story seemed to vanish. Did anyone else see this blip? Any context or background or was it just nonsense?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: so shines a good dude in a weary world


every day I love you a little more. your posts are among the finest on fark. bless your soul my dear.

-Daniel
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: you don't realize how great a hot meal is until you don't get one


A hot meal.
Clean clothes.
A hot shower.
A pillow on a mattress.
Quiet.
A morning cup of coffee.

All of these things are things that we implicitly depend on.  They make us human, by allowing us to recharge for a minute (or more).  Deprive us of these... and a person slowly breaks down.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Poland for 1 month helping Refugees; and this/ these food stands were the Best!  Staffed by wonderful volunteers and served great food!  Good on Ya Przemysl Train station ( 2 food lines), Przemysl Refugee Center (also 2 cafes), and Medyka Border Crossing Zone!!!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's finally getting his restaurant in the old DC post office. Now that they've removed the stench of Trump from it, Jose Andres can conduct business there without throwing up in his mouth.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lady J: so shines a good dude in a weary world


he needs to invent everlasting gobstoppers and end world hunger next
 
animal color
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Donald Trump is elected, Andres will be imprisoned for reasons.

That's the farking timeline, folks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some of my favorite episodes of Bourdain's shows were when he was just hanging out in markets wit Jose Andres. Andres had equal passion for people and food that shone through.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Emily Litella:  What's all this fuss about giving someone a Noble Pizza Prize?  If he's deserving, he should get a Dominoes or Pizza Hut Pizza Prize.  Noble Pizza is too, too regional.
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses"


Can't tell if these requirements are an either/or sort of thing or if all of them are necessary for consideration.  He certainly hits the "fellowship among nations" bit.
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We just rewatched the Asturias episode of Parts Unknown. Chef Jose is an emblematic human being: courageous, humble, and a huge heart. And Subby could not be more correct.

Don't watch the episode though if you want to remember Bourdain fondly. The juxtaposition of the two men is, uh, unkind.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love this man @chefjoseandres. Such a positive, relentless, and inspiring force in this world. He and his teams are making a HUGE impact and showing the best humanity has to offer and making a permanant stamp on this pale blue dot.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: ltdanman44: you don't realize how great a hot meal is until you don't get one

A hot meal.
Clean clothes.
A hot shower.
A pillow on a mattress.
Quiet.
A morning cup of coffee.

All of these things are things that we implicitly depend on.  They make us human, by allowing us to recharge for a minute (or more).  Deprive us of these... and a person slowly breaks down.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: GrogSmash: ltdanman44: you don't realize how great a hot meal is until you don't get one

A hot meal.
Clean clothes.
A hot shower.
A pillow on a mattress.
Quiet.
A morning cup of coffee.

All of these things are things that we implicitly depend on.  They make us human, by allowing us to recharge for a minute (or more).  Deprive us of these... and a person slowly breaks down.

[i.imgflip.com image 480x360]


And in his case... a competent blacksmith to remove his loincloth...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they ACTUALLY gave the Peace Prize for, you know, sowing peace in the world, it would be for guys like this.

He's got enough money, though, I donate to those two maniacs who are out in the evac zones rescuing lost doggos.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You do the math that's roughly...7 million meals a day. That's impressive. That's US military logistics impressive.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IgG4: I just gave them $100 and my employer matches. Consider doing the same.

https://wck.org/


#MeToo
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
100 million meals?
That dude sure eats a lot
 
