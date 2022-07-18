 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   British couple told they were too drunk and belligerent to board flight, proceed to prove airport staff right (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Fast Show I'm Not Pissed
Youtube KF8U_v6S120
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CCTV cameras now do vertical video?

Time to turn our monitors like Brian Eno wanted us to on Thursday Afternoon in 1984
 
drxym
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well that was a fun holiday for them.
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BA.5, monkeypox, climate change, and just good old-fashioned People Are The Worst.
I'm okay staying home another year. I need to lose weight and save more money, anyway.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not known what sparked this most recent fight. At first, the man's female companion appears to be losing her temper with a member of easyJet staff, gesticulating wildly and shouting at him.
Then the man charges at the check-in desk, knocking the young woman, believed to be his girlfriend, to the ground in the process. He lashes out at the airport worker, then attempts to get to grips with another member of staff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


While that's the end of the violence, the argument rages on, with the female passenger pushing and shoving as she repeatedly tells the two airport workers to "f**k off" as one of them attempts to hand her bag back to her.
Meanwhile, the aggressor proudly tells the airport workers "I dropped all of youse".

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Land of Hope and Glory" - British Patriotic Anthem
Youtube -EO6B8QZhgk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For society's sake, castrate him while he's in the pokey.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he smoked weed this would never happen
 
dready zim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And of course this is Bristol airport, my local airport. It's not the biggest airport, but IMO it has the highest percentage of passengers like this.

Council estate arseholes in other words.
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Charles of York: If he smoked weed this would never happen


It's that crap Skunk that mostly gets smoked in the UK these days and yeah that'll make you act like this.
 
Vern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So when is he running for Parliament?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
