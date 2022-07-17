 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fark: Not content with having a killer heatwave bearing down on them, the UK decides that NOW is the perfect moment to 're-wild' bison. TotalFark: Using a German bull. UltraFark: Bison have been extinct there for 6000 years   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
226 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bison were lost for 6,000 years and they're just now giving them directions back home? Jerks.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Subby really under the impression that the UK has one guy who does everything, and that he can only do one thing at a time?  Or, maybe, just maybe, with many different people in a single nation, mutiple things can happen without significant loss of resources.  Well, I guess they did use a Fail link, so they do think Britain is the Star Wars galaxy, where no one is able to physically shiat unless a Skywalker walks in and stares at them
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark told me it wasn't a killer heatwave.  now I'm confused.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: fark told me it wasn't a killer heatwave.  now I'm confused.


Dominic Raab told us to enjoy the sunshine.

How the fark did we end up being ruled by mental midgets like that?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Lady J: fark told me it wasn't a killer heatwave.  now I'm confused.

Dominic Raab told us to enjoy the sunshine.

How the fark did we end up being ruled by mental midgets like that?

[pbs.twimg.com image 620x372]


I'm not familiar with his level of dumbness, I'll take your word for it though- you're far better informed than me.

I am/did however enjoy the sunshine... I haven't worn proper shoes, or anything with sleeves, for ages.

state of politics is terribly disheartening though, you're not wrong.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The nice thing about this is with temperatures in the UK going up to (checks notes) Gas Mark 1, it'll be free slow-roasted bison steaks for everyone.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reintroduced because the UK is running short on those tall hats from the gin bottle?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What is this I don't even
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: What is this I don't even
[Fark user image image 425x538]


They're just practicing
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lister : I was gonna get a sheep and a cow, and breed horses.

Rimmer : ...With a sheep and a cow?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shaggy-haired bison weighing over a ton are to be set free in Kent in the next few days

Run amok?

/But their hair is perfect
 
missiv
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bison come, Bison go.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dyhchong: Lister : I was gonna get a sheep and a cow, and breed horses.

Rimmer : ...With a sheep and a cow?


Fark user imageView Full Size


totally irrelevant, but I love lister's face at the end so much.

my favourite lines from the book...

Rimmer (I think!):  Sartre said, hell is other people.
Lister:  yeah but all Sartre's mates were french.

loooool!!
and to be clear I think the french are the same as the british are the same as lithuanians are the same as americans etc, and I'm staunchly against lazy stereotypes... it's just such a brilliant, unpretentious line.  could be any nation.
 
