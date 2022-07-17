 Skip to content
(BNO News)   You're not going to believe this, but   (bnonews.com) divider line
127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh
it's only Indiana
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not possible. We were told all of America's problems were because of abortion and banning it would solve everything.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: That's not possible. We were told all of America's problems were because of abortion and banning it would solve everything.


Well, clearly it's because of gay marriage and no prayer in schools.  Or violent video games.  Or children raised in a single-parent household.  Or...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*

OK, so I'm being a bit cold, but this happens so often, it's a fact of life here in the good ol' U S of A.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 2 dead.

Not enough to merit a mention on TV news.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We interrupt the coverage of a shooting with a shooting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago's source for guns is a hotbed of gun violence? Maybe if there were a way to control the sale of guns in Indiana.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one of you farkers stopped praying and thinking?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in South Park Mall in Charlotte yesterday around the same 6pm'ish time.

Not at all related.

/but, somehow is and I'm starting to worry about every day life
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe if there were a way to control the sale of guns in Indiana.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Which one of you farkers stopped praying and thinking?


You have to stop doing one to do the other.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we're asking the wrong question this whole time.

Are the bullets ok?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need to stop including the shooters in the death count.  They arent human.  And we need to dehumanize any and all potential shooters.  And their families.  Make being a mads shooter so abhorrent that nobody who is human will do it.  Only animals and demons.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speef: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Which one of you farkers stopped praying and thinking?

You have to stop doing one to do the other.


Dude, you have to cycle it. Everyone knows that!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.


The problem is that to ammosexuals there are only two categories of thing in the world: shooters and targets.

And they're trained not to sympathize with targets.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.


Consider that over a million Americans died from Covid in two years, and you'll realize that more deaths doesn't equal more action. Columbine should have been the tipping point, and that was 23 years ago.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: ImpendingCynic: That's not possible. We were told all of America's problems were because of abortion and banning it would solve everything.

Well, clearly it's because of gay marriage and no prayer in schools.  Or violent video games.  Or children raised in a single-parent household.  Or...


We need a graph showing us the rate of gun killing vs hours played of violent video games etc... Normalized for population change of course.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the title as, "You're not gonna believe this butt" so I immediately clicked.
/Now I has a sad.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't jihad me, American Taliban.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro life party everyone.

Pro

Life
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is awfully cagey on details. When it's a real "reset the clock" incident, they always have more to go on. Plus, a shopping mall, in Indiana? This reads like gang-related between crews beefing out in public, not a real spree shooter.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shooting trifecta in play.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who shot the shooter, but did not shoot the deputy?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry: As soon as abortion gets outlawed in Indiana, they'll have a culture of life where these kinds of things don't happen.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Chicago's source for guns is a hotbed of gun violence? Maybe if there were a way to control the sale of guns in Indiana.


Newsflash dumbass. Criminals don't buy guns legally.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warriors Warriors Warriors: The article is awfully cagey on details. When it's a real "reset the clock" incident, they always have more to go on. Plus, a shopping mall, in Indiana? This reads like gang-related between crews beefing out in public, not a real spree shooter.


Gang related shootings don't count, amiright?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.


There is no too high for them. If there was we would have passed it a long time ago. They do not care and at best will only pretend to care as part of an excuse to blame anything but the easy availability of guns.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well regulated militia strikes again.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy it's a good thing Indiana just made it easier than ever to buy a gun.  Surely more guns on the streets will solve this problem.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to hang out at the Greenwood Park Mall in my school days (mostly at the arcade,) and was shocked when the news broke on social media... but you would hardly know anything happened on the local news who has broke in once.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinesenookiefactory:
Newsflash dumbass. Criminals don't buy guns legally.

FOAD, troll

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Ragin' Asian: Chicago's source for guns is a hotbed of gun violence? Maybe if there were a way to control the sale of guns in Indiana.

Newsflash dumbass. Criminals don't buy guns legally.


How many guns used in the latest mass shootings were purchased legally?  Almost all of them.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is an American more likely to get covid or get shot when out in public? It's Covid now but getting shot is gaining fast.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please come back for the rest of us
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trying the bulgogi recipe from thr Good Eats 4 book tonight, hope it works out okay. Everything else has been good so far.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warriors Warriors Warriors: The article is awfully cagey on details. When it's a real "reset the clock" incident, they always have more to go on. Plus, a shopping mall, in Indiana? This reads like gang-related between crews beefing out in public, not a real spree shooter.


It's possible, but not likely.  Greenwood mall isn't usually associated with any sort of gang type activity.  Now if it had been at Washington Square...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.


It doesn't matter to a Republican unless it's happening to a Republican.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I read the title as, "You're not gonna believe this butt" so I immediately clicked.
/Now I has a sad.


Same. Article is not actually bun-believable.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Ragin' Asian: Maybe if there were a way to control the sale of guns in Indiana.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


A crying carrion vulture in front of a horribly designed flag. America!

Yeah, I know you're being facetious.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I won't be travelling to the US in the rest of my lifetime if this keeps up.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: Guess I won't be travelling to the US in the rest of my lifetime if this keeps up.


As a resident, I don't recommend it. How about you visit Norway?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the three other reported mass shootings on the 17th?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry: As soon as abortion gets outlawed in Indiana, they'll have a culture of life where these kinds of things don't happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of these shootings, a LOT more. Nothing significant will be done about guns until the death count becomes too high even for the most hardened ammosexual in Congress.


The only way that happens is if those little dicked, gun nuts start going after those that are actively destroying democracy.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: Chinesenookiefactory:
Newsflash dumbass. Criminals don't buy guns legally.

FOAD, troll

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


fark you. I think it was Beetlejuice Lightfoot herself that theorized that since Illinois has such strict gun laws, the baddies MUST be buyng guns in Indiana and bringing them back. Because gang bangers and robbers stroll into their local gun shop and submit to a background check.

I say again, go fark yourself.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess red flags are kind of hard to notice through MAGA-tinted glasses, yes?
 
