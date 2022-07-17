 Skip to content
(MSN)   PSA: When robbing a store it's not a good idea to buy a mask there and loiter around until everyone leaves before you take action   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least he was masked. You can't be too careful with BA.5.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice to see security cams are finally starting to embrace modern video resolution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And they can't even wear them correctly? Wtf? fark humanity.  Wear a mask and wear it correctly.  Especially when doing dirt. And before you walk in. You fark you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How farking stupid are you? During a pandemic and not to take advantage of mask can be worn from home to the robbery.  WTF.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also. Wear a zip up. With a different shirt underneath.  Remove zip up after.
Also yank off warm up?
But hay why be wise? Fml
 
