 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Basement has water feature   (zillow.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, elbow grease, Porch, covered porch, Mobile Apps, supported browser, Extras, browser, bed  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2022 at 11:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Five feet and rising, said mama
 
JZDave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eh, nothing a little Damp-Rid couldn't handle,
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could it be? Yes, it could
Sump'in's comin'
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Call it an indoor pool and crank the price.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mount Morris? That is in Greene County, at the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania. It is basically an extension of West Virginia.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An indoor swamp. How quaint.
 
ansius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These people are intellectuals.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ansius: These people are intellectuals.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


Holy shiat, that looks like a room from which a clown could emerge and murder you
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ansius: These people are intellectuals.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


They skipped the class on French drains and sump pumps.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eel pits are all the rage these days...
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was an episode of the Andy Griffith show wherein Barney sells real estate. One of the houses has a flooded basement with a row boat in it. This house needs a row boat.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Mount Morris? That is in Greene County, at the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania. It is basically an extension of West Virginia.


Yup.  It's deep Pennsyltucky there.  At first I thought Mt. Morris was in the northeastern corner, and then $99k would have been a steal...because a commuter would probably buy it for the land and knock down the house.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that a blood stain in the middle of the carpet?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well who wouldn't want a basement gator pit?

o/
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Eel pits are all the rage these days...


don't you need a hovercraft?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And now I have a used for my dessicant packets.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That place was built in 2011? That's a rough 11 years.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madstand: Is that a blood stain in the middle of the carpet?!

[Fark user image image 640x480]


Do you really want to know?
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The high water marks on the furnace lets you know just how deep to expect the water to rise in the basement
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ansius: These people are intellectuals.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


Those colors placed together shows me a disordered mind.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a flooded basement. It's an INDOOR POOL.

I should be a realtor.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like how the realtor (no, I am not capitalizing it) didn't mention the indoor cement pond.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure that even these guys could help that place.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

See those lines on the wall?  The water was deeper.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Up to the breaker box.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madstand: Is that a blood stain in the middle of the carpet?!

[Fark user image image 640x480]


You only wish it is a blood stain
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madstand: Is that a blood stain in the middle of the carpet?!

[Fark user image 640x480]


Is that a carpet?  I thought it was concrete, which would've been preferable than a damp carpet/mold growth medium.

Also: Free mold spores with purchase!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's an abandoned house issue. Nobody was there to notice the sump pump stopped working.

BOLTR - La BOMBA! Red Lion water chooch'r is engineered to FAIL!
Youtube 0kEZl_eK8Ws
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.