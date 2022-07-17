 Skip to content
(Vox)   BA.5 doesn't care, BA.5 doesn't give a fark, BA.5 is coming to your town   (vox.com)
    More: Scary, Immune system, new version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, subvariants of the omicron variant of the virus, Vaccination, contagious version of the virus, Evolution, good news, virus spreads  
763 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 12:30 AM



Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I pity the fool who doesn't take BA seriously.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I pity the fool who doesn't take BA seriously.


ahem.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool. Started feeling symptoms about 5-6 hours ago, have gone to exponentially worse in that time. Just had it 2ish months ago. That time marked the THIRD goddamn time I got it.

Vaxed, mask, wash my hands 650 times a day (as a chef does). I swear to God if this is Covid again I'm gonna .. do nothing except wait for it to run it's course. Goddammit.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You better not pout you better not cry
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In before the "viruses follow natural selection and inevitably become more contagious but less deadly" misunderstanding.

Explaining biology every week is exhausting.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Safe to fly then?
BA never wanted to get on a plane.

olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm from Missouri where we can't get any version of covid.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This and monkey pox? I thought Khorne had the upper hand, but Nurgle is certainly doing his thing pretty well.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nullav
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
K. If the mondo bad case happens and it behaves like the first waves and knows no farking chill, well we've seen the playbook for two years at this point. Safe to assume the main difference in such a hypothetical would be that fewer places implement those restrictions and fewer comply.

At this point, most of the things we started in '20 like extra space and masks indoors with others are just something I do anyway. Other than that? I have more optimism for this strain being gentler than that bad case than I do for large numbers of people pulling their asses out of their heads.
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

151: Cool. Started feeling symptoms about 5-6 hours ago, have gone to exponentially worse in that time. Just had it 2ish months ago. That time marked the THIRD goddamn time I got it.

Vaxed, mask, wash my hands 650 times a day (as a chef does). I swear to God if this is Covid again I'm gonna .. do nothing except wait for it to run it's course. Goddammit.


Some people seem to be especially vulnerable to it for whatever reason. I have some friends in your situation.

I'm vaxxed x3 and never tested positive. Doesn't mean I've never had it but every time I had symptoms and tested was negative.

Best of luck to you. Hope it's a nothingburger.
 
Nullav
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be clear, that's not to say I think it'll be gentle. I just don't bet against people being dumb.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

powhound: I'm vaxxed x3 and never tested positive. Doesn't mean I've never had it but every time I had symptoms and tested was negative.


ditto.  purely sampling across my friends & colleagues, I'd estimate at least 2/3 of people have had CoVid by now.
I've decided I'm immune.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"everyone who has been diligent about getting vaccinated, masking, and social distancing."


Nobody is doing any of that out of kindness to prevent spread to others.  If they ARE doing it, it's simply to save their own skin.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also Vox, Covid is old news.  Monkey pox is the new hotness

(But I get it, you can't blame that one on Trump.  So why do your due diligence about it right?)
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
[Getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible remains critical, not just in the US, but around the world. Though vaccinated people can still get infected with BA.5, their chances are lower than those who are not immunized, they are less likely to spread it to others, and most importantly, are far less likely to get dangerously sick.]

Be smart, be well. I saw a well known troll early Sunday flat out lie about this. It's a good thing trolls and disinformation are not tolerated on Fark.

/ our booster rates are still way too low
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Coming? It's here! It was 75% of cases in my county 10 days ago, at this rate it's probably 90%
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: In before the "viruses follow natural selection and inevitably become more contagious but less deadly" misunderstanding.

Explaining biology every week is exhausting.


B-b-b-b-but it's like the fluuuuuuuuu
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting fake Google ad pop ups on the Vox site?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's been engineered in a bioweapons manufacturing lab.
 
Tasmanian Rebel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

151: Cool. Started feeling symptoms about 5-6 hours ago, have gone to exponentially worse in that time. Just had it 2ish months ago. That time marked the THIRD goddamn time I got it.

Vaxed, mask, wash my hands 650 times a day (as a chef does). I swear to God if this is Covid again I'm gonna .. do nothing except wait for it to run it's course. Goddammit.


I found Typhoid Mary!  What's my reward?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Sounds like it's been engineered in a bioweapons manufacturing lab.


The sequencing and splicing would show its lab heritage. It's one thing to engineer a virus. It's quite another to make it look like it came about through natural mutation and recombination.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: powhound: I'm vaxxed x3 and never tested positive. Doesn't mean I've never had it but every time I had symptoms and tested was negative.

ditto.  purely sampling across my friends & colleagues, I'd estimate at least 2/3 of people have had CoVid by now.
I've decided I'm immune.


I was immune until last week.  Hasn't been too bad.  I feel worse most Sunday mornings.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Sounds like it's been engineered in a bioweapons manufacturing lab.


I read that it was developed in a private lab in Texas.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: mistahtom: Sounds like it's been engineered in a bioweapons manufacturing lab.

The sequencing and splicing would show its lab heritage. It's one thing to engineer a virus. It's quite another to make it look like it came about through natural mutation and recombination.


