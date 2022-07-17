 Skip to content
(Queerty)   Old and busted:"And then the murders begun." New hotness:"And then the monkeypox blisters appeared"
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website sucks.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."


I say build the camps, but use them to punish subby until he learns to properly conjugate "begin" into its past tense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I've got blisters on me monkey bits!"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."

I say build the camps, but use them to punish subby until he learns to properly conjugate "begin" into its past tense.


Bacon.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, that's just all I need.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."


Wow, everything old is new again.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: aagrajag: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."

I say build the camps, but use them to punish subby until he learns to properly conjugate "begin" into its past tense.

Bacon.


Bagel
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a phrase in that article that you really don't want to see.  You'll know it when you come to it. Godspeed my young friend.  I'd say watch out for your cornhole, but, well...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What motivates a seemingly-normal rising social media presence to get a huge nose ring?
 
Double_B
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you heathen! It's "And then the murders began"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PoweredByIrony: LordOfThePings: aagrajag: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."

I say build the camps, but use them to punish subby until he learns to properly conjugate "begin" into its past tense.

Bacon.

Bagel


Battlestar Galactica
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweet quoted in TFA: "#comedy #keepingitlight"

wow
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.


The proverbial "Fairy in a Coal Mine"
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might be relieved to know that monkey pox is not terminal, just painful.
Also chances are you're gonna get it when a penis enters your butthole.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: You might be relieved to know that monkey pox is not terminal, just painful.
Also chances are you're gonna get it when a penis enters your butthole.


Wrap it up... you gotta wrap that thing up if it's going to be visiting new places all the time.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: AeAe: You might be relieved to know that monkey pox is not terminal, just painful.
Also chances are you're gonna get it when a penis enters your butthole.

Wrap it up... you gotta wrap that thing up if it's going to be visiting new places all the time.


Goes if your into boys or girls...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Repuglican response: "Gay cancer.  Start building the camps."


They have already been doing that. This guy has no bearing on it, other than being held up as some sort of ominous further "proof"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.

The proverbial "Fairy in a Coal Mine"


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, the spread for this thing is close contact, not just sexy fun time?
Highschool/collegiate wrestling season is going to be interesting this year.

/NTTAWWT
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.


If people weren't stupid, almost every STD would be eradicated in remarkably short order. I mean you literally have to touch in the most intimate of way for them to spread.

But there is a certain portion of the population that absolutely will not stop farking anything that moves for any reason.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

noitsnot: There's a phrase in that article that you really don't want to see.  You'll know it when you come to it.


All viruses start at the best best point of transfer.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can no longer look forward to the murdering?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Does this mean I can no longer look forward to the murdering?


No, go ahead; knock yourself out. With all the mass shootings these days, no one will notice anyway.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It was a queer, sultry summer, the summer they electrocuted the Rosenbergs, and I didn't know what I was doing in New York. And then the monkeypox blisters appeared."

"We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. And then the monkeypox blisters appeared."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.


Yeah, and I'm so impressed by his candor.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fursecution: So, the spread for this thing is close contact, not just sexy fun time?
Highschool/collegiate wrestling season is going to be interesting this year.

/NTTAWWT


Direct contact, contaminated clothing/bedding, respiratory droplets, animal bites/scratches (in past outbreaks). You don't have to be getting down and dirty with someone, but it helps.

Longer-range airborne transmission was regarded as a theoretical possibility earlier this year before the CDC memory-holed that web page. But even if it does happen, it's (probably) much less effective at it than COVID is.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's the thing.

AIDS was an unknown disease that hit the gay community hard. The source was identified and having protected sex helped the number of cases drop.

Monkey pox is a known disease that is again hitting the gay community hard. Contact is the known source yet the cases are increasing.

My point is, WTF? Is there no impulse control or abstinence setting until this is under control?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

erik-k: ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.

If people weren't stupid, almost every STD would be eradicated in remarkably short order. I mean you literally have to touch in the most intimate of way for them to spread.

But there is a certain portion of the population that absolutely will not stop farking anything that moves for any reason.


Hate speech!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: "It was a queer, sultry summer, the summer they electrocuted the Rosenbergs, and I didn't know what I was doing in New York. And then the monkeypox blisters appeared."

"We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. And then the monkeypox blisters appeared."


"It was the best of times...and then the monkeypox blisters appeared."
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [melmagazine.com image 850x354]


Thanks for giving me a hand! I really appreciate it. You're gross, btw.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Described as sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.

So he was not careful and got HIV.  He did not learn his lesson and now has monkey pox.  I wonder how many STDs this guy has, he must be like a walking petri dish.

If you want to see if a disease is communicable send in this guy 1st.


That's just what we know he has.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: Goddammit, that's just all I need.


User name checks out.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fursecution: So, the spread for this thing is close contact, not just sexy fun time?
Highschool/collegiate wrestling season is going to be interesting this year.

/NTTAWWT

Direct contact, contaminated clothing/bedding, respiratory droplets, animal bites/scratches (in past outbreaks). You don't have to be getting down and dirty with someone, but it helps.

Longer-range airborne transmission was regarded as a theoretical possibility earlier this year before the CDC memory-holed that web page. But even if it does happen, it's (probably) much less effective at it than COVID is.


so back to sleeping in my biohazard suit when I stay at the marriot?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always fist bump instead of hugging the primates
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ThatsUnfortunate:
so back to sleeping in my biohazard suit when I stay at the marriot?

WHY DID YOU EVEN STOP‽
 
TheLopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As with most things, Robocop called this from the cheap seats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On a positive note, incels are safe from monkeypox.
 
