Want booze? Go get it yourself. Covid's fun times are over
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, clearly the solution is to require that drinking involve driving
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SA Network of Drug and Alcohol Services says limiting access to alcohol is key

I thought Aussies would know a little more about drunks.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Australians were drinking even more?

From Nat Lamp's Foreigners Around the World by PJ O'Rourke

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Article had me worried until I saw that it's just same day delivery services. Got a couple of orders in the works right now, but I don't use BoozeBud or Jimmy Brings.
I doubt it'll get up anyway.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fight Me!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Calls grow for booze delivery services to be BANNED after a rise in alcoholism during the pandemic

I'd rather someone with an alcohol problem being drunk at home, with alcohol being delivered to them, than drunk in public or on the road, as they go out to fetch more alcohol because some asshole decided to ban alcohol deliveries.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'calls grow' is failcode for 'this is our latest tedious moral crusade and we're pretending it's everyones'.
nothing on quick scan of guardian, for example.

quick look on roo suggests at this moment there are 320 outlets ready and willing to rush me a litre of smirnoff / 6pack of stella / bottle of freixenet.
(there aren't 320, the search is far too broad, but there's farkin loads).
that genie has shacked up with an italian anarchist furniture restorer on clapham road, he's got tickets to printworks next weekend... no chance he's going back in the bottle.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delivery means a person who would kill someone during their quest to get more lit doesn't kill that person/people.

How is this a bad thing?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: that genie has shacked up with an italian anarchist furniture restorer on clapham road, he's got tickets to printworks next weekend... no chance he's going back in the bottle.


You've half pitched a TV pilot and a beverage proposal.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it even possible for Aussies to drink more than they were?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the past few weeks, there have been people at the entrances to my local post office and grocery store collecting signatures for a similar initiative. I've avoided asking them about their dumb ass proposal contributing to drunk driving. Kind of wondering if now maybe society as a whole failed them by failing to ask questions like that when they were developmentally relevant.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alcohol support services"

Or, ASS for short.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Boo's up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall not be infringed!

You can have my vodka when you pry it from my cold, dead hands
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, drinking at home is stupid as COVID unleashes its latest unknown wave. Big Bar will not be shut down!
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Alcohol support services"

Or, ASS for short.


Nope, it should be "Alcohol rehabilitation support," ...um, "...exercises?"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Australia has more drunks per capita than per capitas.

/Lived there once upon a time
//Beer truck strike cause rationing, a 6-pack person per day
///There were riots
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Local liquor store has a $100 minimum. And it can take up to a day. Then you have to go outside and show your ID.

I'll just walk.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Lady J: that genie has shacked up with an italian anarchist furniture restorer on clapham road, he's got tickets to printworks next weekend... no chance he's going back in the bottle.

You've half pitched a TV pilot and a beverage proposal.


borrowed heavily... I actually knew a furniture restorer who lived in a squat on clapham road with a bunch of italian anarchists.  nice lady.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Yes, clearly the solution is to require that drinking involve driving


Came here to post this. Alcoholics will drive if they have to, and removing delivery incentivises this.

You can probably see the DUIs spike on a graph when they ban delivery.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've partied with Aussies. I'm really curious what's considered "alarming".

They don't have anything on Eastern Europeans, though.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've partied with Aussies. I'm really curious what's considered "alarming".

They don't have anything on Eastern Europeans, though.


Ozzies, the Scottish, and the Slavs are worthy drinking opponents, indeed.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tough times for the whites. Just say no!
 
raytracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Ragin' Asian: I've partied with Aussies. I'm really curious what's considered "alarming".

They don't have anything on Eastern Europeans, though.

Ozzies, the Scottish, and the Slavs are worthy drinking opponents, indeed.


Don't even think about getting in drinking contest with the Irish. That's like playing Russian Roulette with a belt fed .50 cal.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raytracer: Bukharin: Ragin' Asian: I've partied with Aussies. I'm really curious what's considered "alarming".

They don't have anything on Eastern Europeans, though.

Ozzies, the Scottish, and the Slavs are worthy drinking opponents, indeed.

Don't even think about getting in drinking contest with the Irish. That's like playing Russian Roulette with a belt fed .50 cal.


When you challenge an Irish girl to a drink off
Youtube jpK8Nq21CQU
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raytracer: Bukharin: Ragin' Asian: I've partied with Aussies. I'm really curious what's considered "alarming".

They don't have anything on Eastern Europeans, though.

Ozzies, the Scottish, and the Slavs are worthy drinking opponents, indeed.

Don't even think about getting in drinking contest with the Irish. That's like playing Russian Roulette with a belt fed .50 cal.


They act tough, right up until it's time for the designated driver to start the car.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whos gonna tell them that lots of liquor stores have always offered delivery. But by all means, make people get in their cars to get booze........sigh...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this guy knows the way to the liquor store...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
