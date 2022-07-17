 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pop quiz: You're on a miles-long stretch of perfectly straight multi-lane highway. Suddenly, there's a blinding sandstorm . Do you: A) Stop, pull over, and wait for it to pass? or B) Continue ahead at full speed? Difficulty: You're Montanan   (nbcnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Storm, Wind, Thunderstorm, strong winds, Tornado, Severe weather, eastbound traffic, Montana highway pileup Friday  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have borne witness as a passenger to this type driving through fog, I don't know how I didn't crap my pants.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you can't see at least a hundred feet ahead, stop the damned vehicle.  You are nowhere near able to drive a straight line as you think you are.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Worst "fog" I ever had to drive through was when an RV just ahead blew a gasket or something and a cloud of steam sent visibility from unlimited to zero in less than a second at ~75 mph. All I could do was hold the curve I was on and hit the brakes. Fortunately it cleared quickly and nobody hit anything.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Large Marge
Youtube Jv08vnIlnIw
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?


Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.


I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull over, then into the ditch.
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.

I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.


When they talk about going from clear skies to no visibility in an instant, they're not kidding.

Though they should have seen the wall of dust up ahead and known what it was, and slowed down ahead of time.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Worst "fog" I ever had to drive through was when an RV just ahead blew a gasket or something and a cloud of steam sent visibility from unlimited to zero in less than a second at ~75 mph. All I could do was hold the curve I was on and hit the brakes. Fortunately it cleared quickly and nobody hit anything.


That you on the bottom right?

wired.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.

I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.


People are idiots.

Film at 11.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you can't see at least a hundred feet ahead, stop the damned vehicle.  You are nowhere near able to drive a straight line as you think you are.


And pull over to the shoulder when you do.

A few years ago near me some idiot decided the fog was too thick and stopped. In the fast lane on the freeway. Shortly thereafter a big rig rolled right over the top of him. Idiot and his passenger never made it to work.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, it's a paradox, right? If you stop, you'll get hit by someone who didn't.
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Happens in snow or rain or fog everywhere else. That this was dust was probably the confounding factor. Visibility is a problem.
When not all drivers draw the same conclusions, bad things happen. Some slow down, others don't. They can't tell what the others are doing.
 
powhound
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby you make it sound so easy. Dust storms are fast moving events with visibility going from clear to zilch in seconds. At 80 mph a lot of damage can happen in that time. And if you screech to a halt you are a sitting duck. The appropriate response is to get as far off the road as possible as quickly as possible which isn't as easy as it sounds when you have traffic both in front of you and behind you, and remember ... 80 mph.

Had one of these covering I-15 in southern Utah  ... last year? Some people died in that one also.

Eight dead. Five from one family
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus Montana, it's not a competition.  That's gotta be a record of some damn kind.  Holy crap.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

powhound: Subby you make it sound so easy. Dust storms are fast moving events with visibility going from clear to zilch in seconds. At 80 mph a lot of damage can happen in that time. And if you screech to a halt you are a sitting duck. The appropriate response is to get as far off the road as possible as quickly as possible which isn't as easy as it sounds when you have traffic both in front of you and behind you, and remember ... 80 mph.

Had one of these covering I-15 in southern Utah  ... last year? Some people died in that one also.

Eight dead. Five from one family


But you don't understand.  You see, everyone is an idiot.  So I'm told.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I blame Darude
 
paulleah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.

I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.


Because you literally can't see the end of your car...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 437x1500]


*scroll*

*scroll*

*scroll*

GAH!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My car simply would have taken off and flown over the unexpected pileup, because I am James Bond.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm kinda hoping that the driver of the car where the kids died were also among the fatalities. This is not for retribution, but to save them a lifetime of knowing that they killed a kid, likely one of theirs or one they are related to.
 
ThePea
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

powhound: Subby you make it sound so easy. Dust storms are fast moving events with visibility going from clear to zilch in seconds. At 80 mph a lot of damage can happen in that time. And if you screech to a halt you are a sitting duck. The appropriate response is to get as far off the road as possible as quickly as possible which isn't as easy as it sounds when you have traffic both in front of you and behind you, and remember ... 80 mph.

Had one of these covering I-15 in southern Utah  ... last year? Some people died in that one also.

Eight dead. Five from one family


I remember that, & thinking what terrible, stupid names these poor kids got saddled w/ b/c 'only your Temple name counts'. Their Gofund$me alone made over $336,000.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wear a caftan and ride a camel.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a haboob warning on TV for I-10 in southern AZ as I write this.
The news says to pull off the road, park, and shut off your lights so cars don't try to follow you and hit you instead.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: My car simply would have taken off and flown over the unexpected pileup, because I am James Bond.


Don't let El_Dan fool you. He isn't James Bond. Instead, he is Randall "Memphis" Raines.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

R I P
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 437x1500]

*scroll*

*scroll*

*scroll*

GAH!


Found the guy with anatidaephobia.

art.pixilart.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El_Dan: My car simply would have taken off and flown over the unexpected pileup, because I am James Bond.


Isn't that more of a M.I.B. thing?

Granted... that only works in tunnels.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


not many sandstorms in tunnels
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Happened in Oregon on I-5 between Albany and Eugene when they used to burn grass fields at the end of summer.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?


"Nah, No need for ME to slow down, because *I* know how to drive!!"

/Years ago during a winter storm, most cars were going ~25mph in the right lane on the freeway, because of big patches with zero traction. Yet you still had morons flying by doing 80 in the left lane.  Over a 5 mile stretch, I passed at least a dozen of those pickup trucks upside down in ditches, I'm sure they all thought THEY were special right up until it happened to them too. Never underestimate the lack of common sense.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Try an 181 car pileup during the worst ice storm in 50 years.

On the interstate.

During rush hour
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Happened in Oregon on I-5 between Albany and Eugene when they used to burn grass fields at the end of summer.


Yes. https://apnews.com/article/ae47998140584811db6342724f2c6190
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We got trapped in an ocean-from-the-sky cloudburst once on I-75 in Richmond, Va. At rush hour. We couldn't see the nose of the car. and it was insane to keep driving. So, we stopped and prayed or prayed and stopped. In some miracle, everyone around us simultaneously reached the same conclusion. So, it was like one of those Air Shows where timing has to be perfect. Except this time everyone was flying blindfolded and crying.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you can't see at least a hundred feet ahead, stop the damned vehicle.  You are nowhere near able to drive a straight line as you think you are.


1\4 mile visibility according to article
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.

I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.


Well, that's literally the problem. You can't see the pile up and the tail lights everywhere. There's no visibility.

The surprising thing is that you've lived to be old enough to be a Farker yet not experienced weather sufficient to show this problem. I live in a "rainforest". Modern term for jungle. We don't get sandstorms, but fog and snowstorms do the same thing just fine.
 
Iczer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?


Pretty sure people that have this happen to them with blizzards and whatnot do it just to attempt the high score. I mean the only other sensible reason is they're all a bunch of brain dead dipshiats that don't care about human lives.
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We got trapped in an ocean-from-the-sky cloudburst once on I-75 in Richmond, Va. At rush hour. We couldn't see the nose of the car. and it was insane to keep driving. So, we stopped and prayed or prayed and stopped. In some miracle, everyone around us simultaneously reached the same conclusion. So, it was like one of those Air Shows where timing has to be perfect. Except this time everyone was flying blindfolded and crying.



That would be really difficult. Richmond, VA is 500 miles from I-75.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People tend to increase their speed in low visibility situations.

I know my stopping distances. I drive accordingly.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jmr61: yakmans_dad: We got trapped in an ocean-from-the-sky cloudburst once on I-75 in Richmond, Va. At rush hour. We couldn't see the nose of the car. and it was insane to keep driving. So, we stopped and prayed or prayed and stopped. In some miracle, everyone around us simultaneously reached the same conclusion. So, it was like one of those Air Shows where timing has to be perfect. Except this time everyone was flying blindfolded and crying.


That would be really difficult. Richmond, VA is 500 miles from I-75.


Thanks. We usually drive I-75. The incident was on I-64.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.


The difference is for snow storms, you risk being snowed in. I have kept driving in white out conditions before because if we were to stop and pull over we would be trapped. In NNY there are people who literally go around busting snow banks on the sides of the road to find trapped cars. I have pulled over in fog, intense rain, and a dust storm once, but in snow absolutely not. You should slow down of course, but pulling over to the side of the road could easily be the more deadly option in snow. I was on a back road, not the highway when that happened though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Post without rhythm and you won't attract the worm...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

paulleah: Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: Rage Against the Thorazine: How does this keep happening? Like after 10 or 15 cars pile up how do you miss it and just drive into it too?

Everyone is driving too fast for the visibility. By the time they see the pileup, it's too late to stop. Happens every winter in snow storms.

I guess I just don't understand how you couldn't see a massive pile up and all the tail lights everywhere. And no matter how many times it happens people just keep doing it. Maybe I overestimate people's abilities.

Because you literally can't see the end of your car...


I had fog like that on my drive to Helena. Well, not fog so much as driving into a cloud while going over a pass. Slowed down to 20, then quickly said "fark this" and pulled over. Thankfully it moved out in a few minutes.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
badmoviemarathon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some people just have zero situational awareness. For instance, when I'm driving I always know about how far I am from the side of the road. So when I've had to deal with fog, I know how far I need to move over to get to the shoulder. If you are driving around oblivious to your surroundings, when the fog or dust rolls in you won't have a clue what to do and how to get out of traffic safely.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Happens almost every year on I-5 in Central California. Fog rolls in and nobody stops until they reach the pileup.
 
