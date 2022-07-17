 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mashable)   Deleted texts continue to exist. Like ghosts. Or zombie texts   (mashable.com) divider line
23
    More: PSA, Text messaging, Mobile phone, Secret Service agents, text message, SMS, Instant messaging, Federal Bureau of Investigation, focal point of the House committee  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2022 at 8:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This isn't some alien technology. This should be common knowledge.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them. I only communicate via unladen swallows.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Jokes on them. I only communicate via unladen swallows.


African or European?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aren't they stored on phone company servers?  I know that's only for a certain period of time, so I get if that time had expired.  But still.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's this, some agents intentionally didn't back up their phones in advance of the event? Sounds like evidence of conspiracy.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: What's this, some agents intentionally didn't back up their phones in advance of the event? Sounds like evidence of conspiracy.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 701x622]


It means I had to empty my damn cache after the weirdest bugs.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were using electronic communications expecting to win, not have to answer for things.
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Fano: What's this, some agents intentionally didn't back up their phones in advance of the event? Sounds like evidence of conspiracy.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 701x622]

It means I had to empty my damn cache after the weirdest bugs.


Is that what we're calling porm now?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Notabunny: Jokes on them. I only communicate via unladen swallows.

African or European?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back when they charged 10¢ each for texts, the phone bill would contain every text you'd sent that month. You didn't need to even look at the device, simply know the phone number.

Technology has only improved since then.

The SMS system is NOT a secure protocol.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Aren't they stored on phone company servers?  I know that's only for a certain period of time, so I get if that time had expired.  But still.


No, it's all backed up. Unless the SS knows something they don't know. Which I doubt or they wouldn't be texting at all.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's why I only use enchanted Egyptian parchment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: That's why I only use enchanted Egyptian parchment.


Pfft. I communicate via owl memes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbnailer.digitalnz.orgView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This stuff kinda proves my theory about most conspiracy theories, that it demands a level of competence in large conspiracies that has proven time and time again to be impossible.

Some dumb motherfarker will always keep records even if you go scorched earth, or you're using a system that keeps records potentially after you delete them.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait... I assumed what the press have been calling "texts" were secure, encrypted communications on a thoroughly vetted or proprietary app.

Please don't tell me Secret Service agents were using plain ol' SMS
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Back when they charged 10¢ each for texts, the phone bill would contain every text you'd sent that month. You didn't need to even look at the device, simply know the phone number.

Technology has only improved since then.

The SMS system is NOT a secure protocol.


It was never designed to be.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Please don't tell me Secret Service agents were using plain ol' SMS


I've been going back and forth on that. On the one hand, movies would have us believe that the SS are highly trained super cops that are experts in not only fighting but tech stuff too. Then again, you can't train stupid out of a person.
 
dustman81
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: ketkarsa: Aren't they stored on phone company servers?  I know that's only for a certain period of time, so I get if that time had expired.  But still.

No, it's all backed up. Unless the SS knows something they don't know. Which I doubt or they wouldn't be texting at all.


Can't the J6 committee call the NSA? Sure they have copies of every SMS sent in the US, possibly the world.

/Hold on, a guy in suit and wearing sunglasses is knocking at my door
 
rogue49
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Wait... I assumed what the press have been calling "texts" were secure, encrypted communications on a thoroughly vetted or proprietary app.

Please don't tell me Secret Service agents were using plain ol' SMS


They probably have a white list of approved apps for their Gov't issue phones. So they might have MIcrosoft Teams for chat too, or some other well recognized corporate chat app. But probably not Signal, Telegram, Whatsapp or some other random app.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: This isn't some alien technology. This should be common knowledge.


SO WHY DO THE PIGS WANT BACK DOORS?
 
calufrax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
IPoAC all the way...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.