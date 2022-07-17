 Skip to content
(NPR)   That's a lot of good guys with guns. Guess we just needed one more. Then they'd be safe   (npr.org) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the guns still safe?

Yes?

Well, mission accomplished.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many cops does it take to change a lightbulb?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe a thousand officers would have done the trick
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember to always give cops the benefit of the doubt when they shoot or suffocate some unarmed black guy. They are heroes willing to run headfirst into danger and we owe them that much.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Remember to always give cops the benefit of the doubt when they shoot or suffocate some unarmed black guy. They are heroes willing to run headfirst into danger and we owe them that much.


This. (._.)
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The chief trying to play hostage negotiator during shots fired from a dozen feet away, and all his nitwits standing nearby on their cellphones should make for a billion dollar judgemebt.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uvalde is a great argument for arming teachers.  They were the only ones to give a shiat about the children- take away the cosplay cop toys and give them to someone who might do something.

/S probably needed
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
About twenty cops per dead kid. I would never show my face again. I'd change my name, move to a different state, and become a dentist
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Based on the copaganda, the whole episode should have been completed by 3-4 officers willing to charge into probable death to stop a psycho. Instead, we are presented with almost 400 heavily armed pant-shiatting cowards waiting until the psycho runs out of bullets.

Fark the police.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious that they hadn't actually trained for that situation.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Procedure is, once you have three, charge in. First officer through the door is expected to die.

No one volunteered to be the first.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I watched that despicable video. I saw them:
-Tell everyone else to STAND DOWN (many farking times)
-Check the time on their phone
-Sanitize their hands
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cops aren't good guys, especially for the meme. It refers to a random civilian having a firearm, and one would have been much more effective if the battalion of cops hadn't been solely concerned with preventing anyone from going in to stop the shooter.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Opacity: I watched that despicable video. I saw them:
-Tell everyone else to STAND DOWN (many farking times)
-Check the time on their phone
-Sanitize their hands



The video released today is far more damning than that
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Glockenspiel Hero:
/S probably needed


The slash S is never needed. This ain't reddit. Our fee fees won't be hurt.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop right there! There is not any hand sanitizer down this hall.
 
