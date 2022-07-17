 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Yo dawg I heard you liked shootings   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
North Murica.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sigh. Stop.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We dont report night club shootings here.  They are inconvenient to the needs of Our Democracy.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Second amendment is a curse
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Second amendment is a curse



What's Canada's second amendment?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What does it say about Canada that a city the size of Toronto having two shootings in one night is newsworthy?
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: What does it say about Canada that a city the size of Toronto having two shootings in one night is newsworthy?


That 2 shootings in 1 night is 2 too many
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns are for shooting fun stuff, like targets.

Stop wrecking everything I like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dave0821: kevinatilusa: What does it say about Canada that a city the size of Toronto having two shootings in one night is newsworthy?

That 2 shootings in 1 night is 2 too many


They're not saying that it's a good number, they're saying it's not newsworthy in the US. And they're right, that wouldn't be reported in any US city.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Guns are for shooting fun stuff, like targets.

Stop wrecking everything I like.
[Fark user image image 850x1275]


Guns are literally for shooting living beings.
 
dave0821
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SMB2811: dave0821: kevinatilusa: What does it say about Canada that a city the size of Toronto having two shootings in one night is newsworthy?

That 2 shootings in 1 night is 2 too many

They're not saying that it's a good number, they're saying it's not newsworthy in the US. And they're right, that wouldn't be reported in any US city.


Not implying they said it's a good number and americas love of shootings and lack of reporting really has nothing to do with it
2 shootings in one night is still unacceptable here in Canada.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: Guns are for shooting fun stuff, like targets.

Stop wrecking everything I like.
[Fark user image 850x1275]


Yikes a metal fence post as a backdrop..BAD BAD IDEA....Get some hay bails or sand bags or
and use those..
 
