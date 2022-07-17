 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Wanna visit the beaches in Spain? Don't build a sand castle or have a wee in the ocean: It'll cost you a €150 fine (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like they're getting tips from American HOA members.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So if I have to wee, I'll just take a dump to cover it up.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm gonna build a sand castle, take a shiat in the middle, then piss a route through the walls.

Yeah, here's your $300 cash.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? I dare you to track down my urine in the sea to prove it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They'll simply fine anyone who looks tense before going into the ocean and relieved when walking out of it.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well now my goal is just to piss an unbroken line around the entire coast of Spain.
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Uh, how are they going to be able to tell if you pissed into the freaking ocean? Do they require you to attach a sensor that sends them a signal if it detects urine?
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The urination ban is easily enforced by the placement of digital weighing mats below the sand. They can be networked through the blockchain. The idea is weigh every single beach goer, each measure can be traced to the particular person in the form of an NFT with an assigned value.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that second part is just common sense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If fish can do it, then why can't I?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The schools of fish closed due to lack of funding.

Then the ocean rebelled for taxation without representation, and Spain was exposed as the fools they are.

Also, where is everyone such a bestial Piece of shiat you need these laws?

Oh ... everyone everywhere, as long as there's sand and water involved?  I feel good about flyover land, now.  Nothing but graveyards and thousands of layers of shiat underfoot, every step you take.
 
face90
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Iczer: Uh, how are they going to be able to tell if you pissed into the freaking ocean? Do they require you to attach a sensor that sends them a signal if it detects urine?


The water got warmer.... :D
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JRoo: If fish can do it, then why can't I?


Birds do it
Bees do it
Even educated fleas do it
Let's do it
Let's piss in public
 
