(SFGate)   Has anyone seen Danny Ocean lately?   (sfgate.com) divider line
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) (Official HD Video)
Youtube uxX2gA18grk
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Take: Frank Sinatra played Danny Ocean better than George Clooney.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a classy heist, so I doubt Danny and crew would get involved.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danny is dead but his sister took over the family business.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

Does anyone else think that means $0.10 on the dollar?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why we should get away from paper currency, so the money can be hacked instead and save all that gas.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's insured? Nobody got hurt? All in the game, yo.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I promise it wasn't me. FARK is my alaby.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

Does anyone else think that means $0.10 on the dollar?


They'll get less than the fence
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: That's not a classy heist, so I doubt Danny and crew would get involved.


Yeah an armored truck suggests we should be looking for De Niro, Kilmer and Sizemore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance job by the event show crowd. A Great Value Ocean's job, if you will.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uxX2gA18grk]


I was going to ask what Billy is up to....
 
Special Guest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images.viacbs.techView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inside job probably, guy got his friends to hit the truck. If they are not pros they will probably make a mistake and get caught.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: WilderKWight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uxX2gA18grk]

I was going to ask what Billy is up to....


According to that YouTube link, he's actually touring right now! I was surprised.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That many carats in diamonds are wreaking havoc on my prison pouch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Danny is dead but his sister took over the family business.


The Undertones - Juile Ocean (TOTP 1981) Original audio
Youtube 9-QzQ9sw8fo
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And I would have gotten away with ...

Holy shiat, I DID get away with it! Who wants Total Fark?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too much money. You'd need to kill pretty much everyone who was in on it to prevent getting busted. Too big, too much heat, too many people involved. Most folks can't keep their mouths completely shut. They'd tell their girl, or their buddy or... well anyone really, then when that person gets in the slightest trouble, they are gonna give it up on the whole thing.

Always kept it small, didn't want the necessity of hurting people to get away clean. Not only is it a moral issue, but a practical one as well. Robberies? They happen all the time and by the time a month has passed, no one is working that case anymore. Kill somebody during? Man, you'll be 80 years old and they'll still be looking for ya. Fark that noise.
/Ironically, I caught my time because I didn't want to kill someone to get away.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: Frank Sinatra played Danny Ocean better than George Clooney.


The first time I heard of Ocean's 11 I asked myself, "How the devil did I miss one through 10?" The second time I wasn't fooled at all.
 
