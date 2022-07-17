 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   News: Multiple innocent victims injured in officer involved shooting in Denver. Fark: Apparently by the officers involved   (coloradosun.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not surprised in the least. Some of the worst marksmen I see at the range are police officers.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For every profession, there's a personality type. What a horrible mess.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Division Chief Ron Thomas said officers' "attention was drawn to a disturbance involving an armed" person and that officers confronted the person, "who posed a significant threat."

Apparently less of a threat than the police themselves.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a concealed carry permit holder, I would be already in jail for this. I can remember in classes on it they told us we were legally responsible for every bullet fired.

Why isn't that the case with these dunderheads?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they trying to help someone with a flat tire?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Not surprised in the least. Some of the worst marksmen I see at the range are police officers.


They aren't trained to be marksmen. They are trained to pull the gun early, point the gun like a finger, and if even slightly scared - spray and pray. They don't care about accuracy, they care about shooting the other guy before they get shot.

/Quantity, not quality.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is the third officer involved shooting involving the Denver Police Department since Wednesday.

Each investigation is being overseen by a multi-agency effort that includes members from the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Denver District Attorney's Office. "

https://denvergazette.com/news/crime/officer-involved-shooting-in-downtown-leaves-multiple-people-injured/article_433ab4fe-05e4-11ed-aad1-eb7d0887c53c.html
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't Uvalde where they were hesitant to shoot children.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll charge the suspect with everything...regardless of how reckless the police are being, if they're after you, everything is your fault.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, every one of these public shootings generates more support for gun control. All we need is a few thousand more before mid-terms.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: As a concealed carry permit holder, I would be already in jail for this. I can remember in classes on it they told us we were legally responsible for every bullet fired.

Why isn't that the case with these dunderheads?


There's insurance you can get if you have a CCW permit. If you shoot in self-defense, even if it was clearly warranted and you no one else gets hurt, it can cost you a metric shiatload of money in legal fees. I signed up the same day I got my permit.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only cops should have guns, right?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: On the plus side, every one of these public shootings generates more support for gun control. All we need is a few thousand more before mid-terms.


Yeah, good luck with that. The midterms are going to be a massacre for Democrats and the only issue anyone cares about is the economy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is their strategy. Every bystander that the cops kill adds a "felony murder" charge to the suspect's charges.

Everyone wins!
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Officers discharged their weapons. The party went down. Officers immediately began to render aid," Thomas said. "At this time they also became aware of other individuals within the crowd who had also been injured as a result of this incident."

Translation from piglish:

Yeah, officer roidbro and his bros shot up a bunch of people.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sasquach: They'll charge the suspect with everything...regardless of how reckless the police are being, if they're after you, everything is your fault.


the others shot will be charged with theft of police property for all the bullets they took from the scene.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a standard-in-some-ways police procedural: Vera. An episode usually ends after multiple deaths and with multiple lives ruined. It's never explicit (and my wife disagrees with me), but I think the premise behind the series is that human efforts are a horrible tool for justice. Poe originally wrote crime stories with the optimistic premise that Reason would help us. After Reason got pantsed, crime stories became vehicles for pointing out how modern urban life chewed people up. Now they seem to ask "What the fark are we supposed to do?" We started a series last night -- The Responder -- that asked that in the first 5 minutes. We turned it off. Despair Lite isn't our style. Which is why we never warmed to that Baltimore series.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Division Chief Ron Thomas has an extremely punchable face.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I see everyone forgot about checking on what was down range from the target.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: Were they trying to help someone with a flat tire?


Because these paper soldiers hide behind their badges instead of their mothers, like they used to.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: This is their strategy. Every bystander that the cops kill adds a "felony murder" charge to the suspect's charges.

Everyone wins!


I'm sort of okay with this logic. But. That means all the Jan 6 people who went where they wasn't allowed are responsible for the death of the lady shot by Capitol Police.  (Secret Service?)
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, it is irresponsible of you to call the people shot innocent.  Several probably stole candy bars as a kid, or drank before 21, or removed the tags from mattresses.  Such hardened criminals deserved the legal execution delivered by the brave men in blue

/You know that op-ed has already been written and sent to the presses of the Denver Post for above-the-fold placement
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the normal the NRA fights tooth and nail for. Thanks GOP . More blood on your hands than Charles Manson.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Officers discharged their weapons. The party went down. Officers immediately began to render aid," Thomas said. "At this time they also became aware of other individuals within the crowd who had also been injured as a result of this incident."


"Discharged their weapons" = shot
"Party" = suspect
"Other individuals" = people.

Etc.

Copspeak is deliberately dehumanizing.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure glad we're giving these cops $10b in COVID money.
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sasquach: They'll charge the suspect with everything...regardless of how reckless the police are being, if they're after you, everything is your fault.


Yes, and if he was shooting, that's  the correct thing to do, whether or not the officers also are disciplined or charged.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
- Always treat every weapon as if it was loaded
- Never point your weapon at anything you do not intend to destroy
- Keep your booger-hook off the bang-switch until you are ready to shoot
- Know what your target is, and what is beyond it

Basic firearms handling. Not rocket surgery. Apparently completely beyond the capability of far too many cops, in almost all jurisdictions.

There are persistent reports of police shoot-outs where dozens of rounds have been discharged with the target undamaged. There have been reports going back for decades of police shoot-outs where innocent civilians around the presumed target are hit by police gunfire while the target is unscathed. When cops do manage to hit the target person, it's usually the result of a massive fusillade of gunfire, most of which misses the target.

Most police are no better than non-police when using firearms. Some of them are much worse. They are almost universally worse than almost anyone in the military. Based on the police I've seen at the range, I'm forced to conclude most police should not be issued a firearm until they can at least get an entire magazine inside the outer ring of a standard target at 25 meters. Untimed.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Not surprised in the least. Some of the worst marksmen I see at the range are police officers.


The article had a popup, "Don't miss a thing!". Fitting.
 
10Speed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The party went down."

"Whoo-hoo!"

"No, someone was shot."

"Boo!"
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: SpaceMonkey-66: As a concealed carry permit holder, I would be already in jail for this. I can remember in classes on it they told us we were legally responsible for every bullet fired.

Why isn't that the case with these dunderheads?

There's insurance you can get if you have a CCW permit. If you shoot in self-defense, even if it was clearly warranted and you no one else gets hurt, it can cost you a metric shiatload of money in legal fees. I signed up the same day I got my permit.


Isn't that the "murder insurance" anti-gunners were spouting about?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: OdradekRex: Not surprised in the least. Some of the worst marksmen I see at the range are police officers.

The article had a popup, "Don't miss a thing!". Fitting.


When FOMO just becomes M.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pre internet I was working downtown in my home town when I heard a story about a police shooting down the street. The police had fired 100+ shots into a window to kill an armed man brandishing a gun at the window, that turned out to be a lifesize cardboard cutout of John Wayne.

John had 2 shots in the board, one in the neck, one in the shoulder the rest was sprayed into the room. How they didn't kill anyone else in the occupied apartment I'll never know.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think you people understand.  Once the cop with a possible good angle fires a shot, then every other cop on scene just has to unload indiscriminately!  What if they get mocked in the break room?  They just have to!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: As a concealed carry permit holder, I would be already in jail for this. I can remember in classes on it they told us we were legally responsible for every bullet fired.

Why isn't that the case with these dunderheads?


Are you above the law?  Well, there's your answer.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Denver has this. Uvalde has that. 

jesus, what a country...
 
gottagopee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, it is irresponsible of you to call the people shot innocent.  Several probably stole candy bars as a kid, or drank before 21, or removed the tags from mattresses.  Such hardened criminals deserved the legal execution delivered by the brave men in blue

/You know that op-ed has already been written and sent to the presses of the Denver Post for above-the-fold placement


Subby was probably aware of their wording, but godDAMN no one should use that passive voice to describe cop violence
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If only there had been just one good guy with a gun there.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: There's a standard-in-some-ways police procedural: Vera. An episode usually ends after multiple deaths and with multiple lives ruined. It's never explicit (and my wife disagrees with me), but I think the premise behind the series is that human efforts are a horrible tool for justice. Poe originally wrote crime stories with the optimistic premise that Reason would help us. After Reason got pantsed, crime stories became vehicles for pointing out how modern urban life chewed people up. Now they seem to ask "What the fark are we supposed to do?" We started a series last night -- The Responder -- that asked that in the first 5 minutes. We turned it off. Despair Lite isn't our style. Which is why we never warmed to that Baltimore series.


Vera, Vera, what has become of you?
 
germ78
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if the FBI will classify this as a mass shooting?

/unlikely
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IgG4: Were they trying to help someone with a flat tire?



uberalice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Pre internet I was working downtown in my home town when I heard a story about a police shooting down the street. The police had fired 100+ shots into a window to kill an armed man brandishing a gun at the window, that turned out to be a lifesize cardboard cutout of John Wayne.

John had 2 shots in the board, one in the neck, one in the shoulder the rest was sprayed into the room. How they didn't kill anyone else in the occupied apartment I'll never know.


Because it never happened.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Abolish the police
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I see everyone forgot about checking on what was down range from the target.


More targets?
 
akallen404
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: As a concealed carry permit holder, I would be already in jail for this. I can remember in classes on it they told us we were legally responsible for every bullet fired.

Why isn't that the case with these dunderheads?


Because police officers are only responsible for protecting themselves, their own authority, and government property, in that order. Everything else is secondary.
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paid time off!
Woot!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

billygeek: Denver has this. Uvalde has that.

jesus, what a country...


It isn't "red states vs. blue states", it's progress vs. conservatism.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The daily ACAB Pol Tab thread. 🙄 Without police protection the usual Leftist Fark denizens would be shiating/pissing their diapers in their mothers basements.

Even as cities like Portland scramble to re-hire police, the loony left still wants lawlessness. No wonder Hispanics continue to turn to the Right.

But let's solely focus on the handful of police killings (which does deserve attention) and ignore the number of young black men killing each other. Of course this will never happen because it doesn't fit the narrative of divisiveness.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/portland-among-u-s-cities-adding-funds-to-police-departments


https://www.manhattan-institute.org/verbruggen-fatal-police-shootings

"Sadly, the trend of fatal police shootings in the United States seems to only be increasing, with a total 528 civilians having been shot, 35 of whom were Black, as of June 2022. In 2021, there were 1,055 fatal police shootings, and in 2020 there were 1,020 fatal shootings. Additionally, the rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans was much higher than that for any other ethnicity, standing at 40 fatal shootings per million of the population as of June 2022."

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

In 2020 those identifying or identified as Black or African American made up 13.5% of the U.S. population, according to CDC estimates (that for definitional and other reasons don't quite match the results of the 2020 U.S. Census). They also made up 55.6% of the homicide victims, and 65.6% of the increase in homicides relative to 2019. To put it another way, the homicide rate for Black Americans rose from 22.9 per 100,000 in 2019 to 30.7 in 2020. For all other Americans, the rate went from 3.2 to 3.8.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I'm sure glad we're giving these cops $10b in COVID money.


You never gave a sh*t about violent cops and police brutality until the whole covid money thing came up. Now you're just a broken, skipping record.
 
