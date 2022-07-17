 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 898: "Windows on the World" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Windows on the World

Description: Show us pictures of windows-physical windows, not software/OS related. Doors need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG7856 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/looking through dirty garage window
//Charlotte, NC
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunrise
Galway, Ireland
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The view out my home office window.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Three Windows
Coeur d'Alene, ID
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christmas Snow
Spokane, WA
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

View of Union Station from the Studebaker Factory. South Bend, IN.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reading nook in the Oliver mansion. South Bend, IN.
 
wakitu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wakitu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wakitu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/closed window
//Charlotte-Amalie,. St Thomas, USVI
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The window of an abandoned homestead farm house in Southern Alberta
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pearl Harbour from the bridge of the Mighty Mo
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chapel Windows by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunset over New Jersey
DCA - LGA Shuttle
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Corporate Reflections
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stained Glass windows.  Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
 
