(Counton 2)   City won't give you a demolition permit? Just get a rope and a truck and budget a few bucks for the fine   (counton2.com) divider line
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to advocate for this when I worked for my city's buildings department as a budget saving measure. The inspectors thought it was a good idea, but sadly the bureaucrats were not as keen on it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're going to do it, do it right. And don't stop with a single house.
wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BARs are where HOA flunkies go when their Napoleonic fantasies are no longer sated by simply enforcing their whims on a single neighborhood.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's only a demo

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: If you're going to do it, do it right. And don't stop with a single house.
[wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x534]


I gotta see documentary about that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Illegal with a fine means legal for a price.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Charleston's BAR is one of the most obstinate groups you'll ever have to deal with. They don't think building codes matter.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Demolition in Charleston, you say?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not all heros wear capes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the city won't let you renovate or rebuild because it considers the building historical, then the city should be required to purchase the property at a rate above it's estimated value (because it's historical).
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
s/it's/its/

I feel nothing but shame.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Historic preservation is code for "keep the blahs out".
 
Unda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: s/it's/its/

I feel nothing but shame.


I hope your regex engine doesn't do /g by default, or you'll just wind up with a different typo.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If the city won't let you renovate or rebuild because it considers the building historical, then the city should be required to purchase the property at a rate above it's estimated value (because it's historical).


At the very least provide funding to preserve the property in it's original historical state.

Outhouse and all.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Americans DO have a problem with just knocking down our historic buildings instead of refurbishing them, absolutely, but like... our old historic government and societal buildings. Holding out on a wooden duplex from the 1920s is clearly political bullshiat with nefarious purposes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unda: OgreMagi: s/it's/its/

I feel nothing but shame.

I hope your regex engine doesn't do /g by default, or you'll just wind up with a different typo.


By default, sed does not consider the /g implied.  But after your comment, I had to go back and double check if I did it right.
 
