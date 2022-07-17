 Skip to content
(BBC)   New research suggests humans possess innate "nutritional intelligence" which prompts us to eat what our bodies need. Right now, subby's metabolism is apparently severely deficient in whatever vitamin is in microwaved pizza rolls and Diet Mountain Dew   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are times, usually the morning after consuming some booze and I'm almost certainly somewhat dehydrated, when I would swear that water has a taste and it's a good taste.  Don't know if related.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't there a study years ago about how the amount of HFCS we consume (often without knowing it) increases our appetite for more of that same HFCS food? Basically, eat more and eat worse?

Fructose is processed by the liver instead of the small intestines so the body never gets the message that it's full. HFCS leaves you hungry.
Can ultimately contribute to metabolic disorders and altered dopamine function.

So. Yeah. Mass produced sh*t reprograms us to eat more mass-produced sh*t despite our bodies knowing better.

That's sad.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently humans crave glyphosate.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've often gotten strong cravings after long runs or rides, where my body is just screaming for something basic: salt, beef, avocado, chicken, fish, (rarely) sugar. Whatever it is my body is saying it needs I give it as much as I can. It seems to know best.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That explains my gin cravings.  I'm botanic deficient.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My guess is this is after controlling for insulin resistance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is in pizza? Because I'm wanting pizza like it's crack and I'm Pookie.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Apparently humans crave glyphosate.


That's why there are no weeds or grass growing in my GI tract.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would certainly explain the chronic obesity problem in the US.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
McDonald's: the Fox News of nutrition.
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I've often gotten strong cravings after long runs or rides, where my body is just screaming for something basic: salt, beef, avocado, chicken, fish, (rarely) sugar. Whatever it is my body is saying it needs I give it as much as I can. It seems to know best.


I was about to make a pithy comment about innate nutritional intelligence, but after reading your post it makes more sense. Electrolytes like salt and potassium need to be restored after vigorous work (or fasting depending on which direction you're going) and the protein makes a lot of sense. You're probably getting some good triglycerides with that protein as well.

/seriously does nobody read nutritional labels?!
//i made the pithy comment after all
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

educated: Wasn't there a study years ago about how the amount of HFCS we consume (often without knowing it) increases our appetite for more of that same HFCS food? Basically, eat more and eat worse?

Fructose is processed by the liver instead of the small intestines so the body never gets the message that it's full. HFCS leaves you hungry.
Can ultimately contribute to metabolic disorders and altered dopamine function.

So. Yeah. Mass produced sh*t reprograms us to eat more mass-produced sh*t despite our bodies knowing better.

That's sad.


I suspect it's more of a taste thing.

HFCS seems to coat the inside of the mouth and the tongue after drinking an HFCS-based carbonated beverage, meaning it coats the taste buds.  The ratio of fizz to sugar-syrup gets out of whack as the fizz part ends, so the taste in the mouth gets skewed.  Drinking more of the drink reintroduces the fizz so the ratio is corrected to-taste until the particular gulp is gone again.

I wonder if the trend towards larger and larger sodas from soda fountains in convience stores wouldn't have happened without HFCS, customers might have been satisfied by 16, 24, and 32 oz drinks instead of going up to 48, 52, and 64 oz drinks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Brawndo.
Its got electrolytes.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's vitamin J, subby. I recommend several cups of it per day. As soon as those pompous bastards in "Nature" start returning my calls, I'll be more than happy to share my revolutionary new dietary study called "Eh... what's the worst that could happen"
 
