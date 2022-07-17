 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   An armed society forces a society to be polite
59
    New Haven, Connecticut, Joshua Murray  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Or better armed than the opposition, anyway.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hamden police responded to the scene and located Murray about half a mile away on Helen Street, where he then interfered with the arresting officers. No one was injured at the original incident or during the arrest.


That's confirmation that this entire story was a concocted fantasy.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No jury would convict.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: No jury would convict.


Seriously, I sometimes loudly say under my breath "you're welcome" when I don't get a thank you for being nice.

Contra, I once got yelled at by some a-hole that I didn't hold the door for him after he cut off my young child, who politely let him pass, on the stairs to the second floor of the medical building we were in, with his I'll child. I was already annoyed at him for hogging two parking spots, reminding him he wasn't the only parent with a child needing medical treatment (ok, I was just taking her and older brother to the dentist) and went all mama/papa bear on him for cutting off my daughter.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note, by default I'm polite to people and go out of my way to make them happy and smile.  Not so for someone I know is armed; I avoid interacting with them because intrinsically I know their reactions are more unpredictable; they likely aren't as good at understanding nuance, intent, or basic psychology of others--they are armed, after all, and are by-default treating the world as hostile, and I'm just another default-hostile.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a brittle society.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned townies.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have charged Joshua Murray with "Pulling a gun on Dido".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the cops got him something to eat on the way to jail?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good manners cost nothing.  Apparently bad ones could cost you your life.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was expecting polite lady-like behavior at a dollar store?

He really should shop at Walmart instead.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few months ago I was holding the door to a wawa for my wife and some guy blundered on in front of her, and I said "Hey what the fark man." He turned around ready to be angry but then noticed my wife standing there, and said "shiat" and proceeded to apologize for not having seen her there, and promptly held the second door open for us both. Conflict was avoided and everyone went their separate ways.

Obviously we were both in the wrong for failing to draw down and have a shoot out. We're terrible Americans and I apologize to my fellow citizens.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see our descent into broken beyond repair shiathole continues apace.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 DGU
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assume everyone at Family Dollar is armed.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StaleCoffee: A few months ago I was holding the door to a wawa for my wife and some guy blundered on in front of her, and I said "Hey what the fark man." He turned around ready to be angry but then noticed my wife standing there, and said "shiat" and proceeded to apologize for not having seen her there, and promptly held the second door open for us both. Conflict was avoided and everyone went their separate ways.

Obviously we were both in the wrong for failing to draw down and have a shoot out. We're terrible Americans and I apologize to my fellow citizens.


There will be plenty more opportunities.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I'll hold the door for someone that's incredibly far away.  I like to see how they react to it.  Most people will jog, some will make positive comments as they run, some will say little besides a quick thanks, and some will almost glare, realizing I did it to make things intentionally awkward.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I hold a door open or anything like that, I do not expect a 'thank you'.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you expect a "thank you" when you perform an act of kindness then you are doing it for the wrong reason. Either do it for the sake of being nice or do not do it at all. Yeah, it is a nice when they do say, "Thank you" but the reward is in doing the act of kindness itself.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: I always assume everyone at Family Dollar is armed.


And by the time you factor in ammunition costs on top of how much the gun cost, they probably could've bought from half of the selection of the store.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Sometimes I'll hold the door for someone that's incredibly far away.  I like to see how they react to it.  Most people will jog, some will make positive comments as they run, some will say little besides a quick thanks, and some will almost glare, realizing I did it to make things intentionally awkward.


During this pandemic I actually don't want people near the door when I approach.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenib.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Fark headline. Complete distortion to the point of misinformation just to push a left-wing agenda.

When will mods wake up? Hate doesn't' endear viewers to advertisers anymore.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yhep...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Gaythiest Elitist: I always assume everyone at Family Dollar is armed.

And by the time you factor in ammunition costs on top of how much the gun cost, they probably could've bought from half of the selection of the store.


Shooting someone is like throwing a dollar at them super hard.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: TWX: Gaythiest Elitist: I always assume everyone at Family Dollar is armed.

And by the time you factor in ammunition costs on top of how much the gun cost, they probably could've bought from half of the selection of the store.

Shooting someone is like throwing a dollar at them super hard.


Hey, 9mm isn't so bad right now!

OK, it's like throwing a quarter at somebody super hard.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discrete unit: [Fark user image 500x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS Clip - "Ahchoo" (1993) Dave Chapelle
Youtube HeKbocJHmhw
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So politeness is worth more than human life?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The women obviously weren't armed, so they weren't obligated to be polite.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Police have charged Joshua Murray with "Pulling a gun on Dido".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: If I hold a door open or anything like that, I do not expect a 'thank you'.


Me neither. But then again, the door is for an elevator that I've jimmied open when the car is at the floor above.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's every chance that asshole has already shot people. And if not, it's guaranteed he will sooner or later in his life. That kind of anger never gets sated.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Typical Fark headline. Complete distortion to the point of misinformation just to push a left-wing agenda.

When will mods wake up? Hate doesn't' endear viewers to advertisers anymore.


And too many apostrophes don't endear Farkers to an idiot.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: There's every chance that asshole has already shot people. And if not, it's guaranteed he will sooner or later in his life. That kind of anger never gets sated.


But enough about the police.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Sometimes I'll hold the door for someone that's incredibly far away.  I like to see how they react to it.  Most people will jog, some will make positive comments as they run, some will say little besides a quick thanks, and some will almost glare, realizing I did it to make things intentionally awkward.


Now in that instance a brandishing/shooting would be justified.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: TWX: Sometimes I'll hold the door for someone that's incredibly far away.  I like to see how they react to it.  Most people will jog, some will make positive comments as they run, some will say little besides a quick thanks, and some will almost glare, realizing I did it to make things intentionally awkward.

Now in that instance a brandishing/shooting would be justified.


I don't want to shoot or threaten them...
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't open the door for me, just get out of my way, thanks
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just sorta had a little moment of clarity...

Doing things under the threat of force really just is a continuation of the RWNJ religious doctrine..
Everything they do, even if they don't want, is done under the threat of hellfire..Constant, overwhelming
fear is their only thing they know..And they are going to force all the rest of us who well past that bullshat,
to live under it, come hell or (and!) high water ( heh) ..  The idea of "live and let live" is so antithetical
to them..They just CANNOT let other people be happy, because they are NEVER happy..They are
constant balls of anxiety and fear, not know if they might accidentally have offended their mythical
deity...It's sick.. They are going to, by hook or crook (or both!) make the world into their mentally anguished
utiopia of fear and self loathing..
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Typical Fark headline. Complete distortion to the point of misinformation just to push a left-wing agenda.

When will mods wake up? Hate doesn't' endear viewers to advertisers anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I know
//needs more jpeg
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "An armed society is a polite society" is the dumbest farking mantra. If that were actually true that'd mean people were rational creatures that thought before they acted. "Well, everyone here has a gun. Therefore it's in my best interest not to provoke a reaction given the chances that I'd be shot." only works when people THINK and are logical. If we were Vulcans it'd be perfect. (Of course, they'd realize the logical stupidity of arming individuals to begin with but nevermind)

Humans are irrational creatures that often let their emotions get the better of them. So when you arm everyone you're only increasing the likelihood that one of those idiot monkeys is going to shoot someone over something stupid.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Focks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holding the door open for me is an awkward no. I will wait until they are out of the way. I will not get Covid because someone tries to be nice to me. We should not be holding doors open for strangers at this time.

Some stores have automatic doors.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

damageddude: JerseyTim: No jury would convict.

Seriously, I sometimes loudly say under my breath "you're welcome" when I don't get a thank you for being nice.

Contra, I once got yelled at by some a-hole that I didn't hold the door for him after he cut off my young child, who politely let him pass, on the stairs to the second floor of the medical building we were in, with his I'll child. I was already annoyed at him for hogging two parking spots, reminding him he wasn't the only parent with a child needing medical treatment (ok, I was just taking her and older brother to the dentist) and went all mama/papa bear on him for cutting off my daughter.


Are you that dick that holds the door when I'm about a block away?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fano: damageddude: JerseyTim: No jury would convict.

Seriously, I sometimes loudly say under my breath "you're welcome" when I don't get a thank you for being nice.

Contra, I once got yelled at by some a-hole that I didn't hold the door for him after he cut off my young child, who politely let him pass, on the stairs to the second floor of the medical building we were in, with his I'll child. I was already annoyed at him for hogging two parking spots, reminding him he wasn't the only parent with a child needing medical treatment (ok, I was just taking her and older brother to the dentist) and went all mama/papa bear on him for cutting off my daughter.

Are you that dick that holds the door when I'm about a block away?


That's when you stop and make a phone call.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x560]


I love this movie. But. Damn the casual racism is awful.  I wish the public could edit movies online and have a one-off sent to them for 20$.  Amazon does this but no editing.  Just out of print movies one-off runs of titles.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: The "An armed society is a polite society" is the dumbest farking mantra. If that were actually true that'd mean people were rational creatures that thought before they acted. "Well, everyone here has a gun. Therefore it's in my best interest not to provoke a reaction given the chances that I'd be shot." only works when people THINK and are logical. If we were Vulcans it'd be perfect. (Of course, they'd realize the logical stupidity of arming individuals to begin with but nevermind)

Humans are irrational creatures that often let their emotions get the better of them. So when you arm everyone you're only increasing the likelihood that one of those idiot monkeys is going to shoot someone over something stupid.


It's even dumber than you think.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Stargazer86: The "An armed society is a polite society" is the dumbest farking mantra. If that were actually true that'd mean people were rational creatures that thought before they acted. "Well, everyone here has a gun. Therefore it's in my best interest not to provoke a reaction given the chances that I'd be shot." only works when people THINK and are logical. If we were Vulcans it'd be perfect. (Of course, they'd realize the logical stupidity of arming individuals to begin with but nevermind)

Humans are irrational creatures that often let their emotions get the better of them. So when you arm everyone you're only increasing the likelihood that one of those idiot monkeys is going to shoot someone over something stupid.

It's even dumber than you think.


Wow. That's enlightening
 
Pextor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x560]


I was thinking more of the parody clip from "Don't be a Menace"
 
