(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Old and busted; stealing catalytic converters. New hotness; drilling holes in gas tanks to steal gasoline   (woodtv.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the 1970s all over again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, drilling holes in electric vehicle batteries to steal lithium.

/don't go there
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, it ain't new.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.


Seconded.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Unfortunately, it ain't new.


Nope
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they brought a hose but forgot a mint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't afford to do this anymore.
Thanks Obama.
 
The Brains
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Seconded.


Because you know, people have a lot of leeway on whether they choose to use an automobile and the economy is full of high paying jobs that cover essentials

It may merit an ass whuppin but you George Zimmerman types can FRO
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's exceedingly difficult to siphon fuel from modern vehicles but most of them have plastic fuel tanks so it's little danger to drill though them - and a hell of a lot faster.

And - this is not new.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate thieves.  I especially hate thieves who cause many orders of magnitude of damage compared to the value of what they steal.

These are the people who need to have a colony of fire ants sewn up inside their scrotum.

/ centipedes for the lady crooks.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This happened so much last year we got a camera and had staff driving some of the vehicles home. Cameras worked and we got the guy but it was such a pain in the ass to have 2 of 7 vehicles out for days at a time. And he spilled SO MUCH!
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
eightieskids.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

I think it would be much easier to run a hose down into the ground and use a hand pump.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Brains: Uchiha_Cycliste: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Seconded.

Because you know, people have a lot of leeway on whether they choose to use an automobile and the economy is full of high paying jobs that cover essentials

It may merit an ass whuppin but you George Zimmerman types can FRO


Life is hard for a lot of us. I've had to walk to work through the snow, sick as a dog to keep a roof over my head. It was a low paying job and I was scared I wouldn't have rent that month. Still; I didn't steal from someone, even if it would've been easier.

I have no sympathy for thieves. The moment you choose, by force or deception to take from someone else what they're doing their best to go about getting the right way, you've voided your end of the social contract. What happens as a consequence of that is your problem, and your fault.

I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying I care as much as you did when you chose to harm someone else to "get yours".
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This just seems like a crime that is not worth the effort. But then again, a lot of criminals are rather dumb. I mean, it would be far more efficient to pry open the fuel door cover, remove the cap, and syphon out the gasoline. You will get more gas and less chance of catching on fire.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm in ur tank, stealing your fyoolz.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.


Instead of the people responsible for gas costing so much? 🤔🤷‍♂
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: The Brains: Uchiha_Cycliste: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Seconded.

Because you know, people have a lot of leeway on whether they choose to use an automobile and the economy is full of high paying jobs that cover essentials

It may merit an ass whuppin but you George Zimmerman types can FRO

Life is hard for a lot of us. I've had to walk to work through the snow, sick as a dog to keep a roof over my head. It was a low paying job and I was scared I wouldn't have rent that month. Still; I didn't steal from someone, even if it would've been easier.

I have no sympathy for thieves. The moment you choose, by force or deception to take from someone else what they're doing their best to go about getting the right way, you've voided your end of the social contract. What happens as a consequence of that is your problem, and your fault.

I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying I care as much as you did when you chose to harm someone else to "get yours".


Nailed it. Softening the blow for people who do intentional harm to others does nothing but encourage people to keep victimizing.
 
OBBN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"kitty litter or oil soak up on any puddles".

Oil?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I hate thieves.  I especially hate thieves who cause many orders of magnitude of damage compared to the value of what they steal.

These are the people who need to have a colony of fire ants sewn up inside their scrotum.

/ centipedes for the lady crooks.


I hate that we don't collectively push back on high prices. We out number the people in control of prices.  But. We let them fark us without even a reach around.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Instead of the people responsible for gas costing so much? 🤔🤷‍♂


I fully support restricting all export of petroleum to other countries, nationalizing the domestic oil and gas industry, price capping gasoline, and drilling the absolute piss out of every unexplored corner of this country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: [media1.giphy.com image 440x248]


I was watching this last night.  And it made me realize post apocalyptic movies/shows don't explain who paves the roads/maintains them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.


Just throw a lit match at them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bslim: [media1.giphy.com image 440x248]

I was watching this last night.  And it made me realize post apocalyptic movies/shows don't explain who paves the roads/maintains them.


Also, all the leather bondage gear, that seem uncomfortable AF to me for the hot and sticky conditions. Think of all the chafing *shudders*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: The Brains: Uchiha_Cycliste: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Seconded.

Because you know, people have a lot of leeway on whether they choose to use an automobile and the economy is full of high paying jobs that cover essentials

It may merit an ass whuppin but you George Zimmerman types can FRO

Life is hard for a lot of us. I've had to walk to work through the snow, sick as a dog to keep a roof over my head. It was a low paying job and I was scared I wouldn't have rent that month. Still; I didn't steal from someone, even if it would've been easier.

I have no sympathy for thieves. The moment you choose, by force or deception to take from someone else what they're doing their best to go about getting the right way, you've voided your end of the social contract. What happens as a consequence of that is your problem, and your fault.

I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying I care as much as you did when you chose to harm someone else to "get yours".


If this way about each person who is priced out of medication.  Society you let that person die. Regularly.  Apathy isn't free. And Society should pay.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: waxbeans: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Instead of the people responsible for gas costing so much? 🤔🤷‍♂

I fully support restricting all export of petroleum to other countries, nationalizing the domestic oil and gas industry, price capping gasoline, and drilling the absolute piss out of every unexplored corner of this country.


💗
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Flushing It All Away: People are monsters. I support execution on sight of these kind of farksticks.

Just throw a lit match at them.


🔥 💀
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: waxbeans: Bslim: [media1.giphy.com image 440x248]

I was watching this last night.  And it made me realize post apocalyptic movies/shows don't explain who paves the roads/maintains them.

Also, all the leather bondage gear, that seem uncomfortable AF to me for the hot and sticky conditions. Think of all the chafing *shudders*


Euuuu
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [media.gettyimages.com image 649x434]
I think it would be much easier to run a hose down into the ground and use a hand pump.


That's been done, too. Cut holes in the floor of a van, park it over the tank drop, run a hose down, and start pumping the fuel up. Problem is you need a pretty good pump to pull the fuel up.

Also, stolen credit cards to start the pump and pump the gas into a bladder or tank of some kind.

Also, pay off a tanker driver to divert a few hundred gallons each load to your fuel bladder farm.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: yellowjester: [media.gettyimages.com image 649x434]
I think it would be much easier to run a hose down into the ground and use a hand pump.

That's been done, too. Cut holes in the floor of a van, park it over the tank drop, run a hose down, and start pumping the fuel up. Problem is you need a pretty good pump to pull the fuel up.

Also, stolen credit cards to start the pump and pump the gas into a bladder or tank of some kind.

Also, pay off a tanker driver to divert a few hundred gallons each load to your fuel bladder farm.


Or make a van into a tanker?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A facebook post Saturday afternoon from Dutton Fire Department said they have heard of other incidents in the area where thieves are drilling holes into vehicles' fuel tanks to steal gasoline.

So they just "heard of" thieves doing it to steal gas?
Well did it actually happen, or did they just "hear of it"?
And if thieves did this to steal gas, why did they let large amounts go on the ground?
Sounds like bullshiat to me.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: It's exceedingly difficult to siphon fuel from modern vehicles but most of them have plastic fuel tanks so it's little danger to drill though them - and a hell of a lot faster.

And - this is not new.


I'm surprised they didn't say it's "the latest Tik-Tok challenge".
 
