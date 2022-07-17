 Skip to content
(CNN)   Finally, some inflation we can get behind: Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars. Which is... (does some quick math) ...about 2% of Elon Musk's net worth   (cnn.com) divider line
48
    More: Spiffy, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball, next drawing, white balls, winning numbers Friday, New Hampshire Lottery, Minnesota  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I had a half-a-billion dollars, I'd build my own island 200 miles off the coast of the USA and make myself King. Y'all can come over if you swear fealty and pay me homage.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.


Good news. After cash option and taxes, you get a lot closer to that.

Honestly, I'd rather they change the odds back to before and have a winner every month or so instead of only a couple a year with insane jackpots.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Honestly, I'd rather they change the odds back to before and have a winner every month or so instead of only a couple a year with insane jackpots.


When it gets insane more people play.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: NeoCortex42: Honestly, I'd rather they change the odds back to before and have a winner every month or so instead of only a couple a year with insane jackpots.

When it gets insane more people play.


Yeah, but that seems to be hitting diminishing returns. It barely even makes the news until it hits $500M now. Used to be you'd see a spike in sales starting at $100M. They kept chasing that high, but now the threshold is so high before people care that it probably isn't that great of an effect these days.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: TheHighlandHowler: NeoCortex42: Honestly, I'd rather they change the odds back to before and have a winner every month or so instead of only a couple a year with insane jackpots.

When it gets insane more people play.

Yeah, but that seems to be hitting diminishing returns. It barely even makes the news until it hits $500M now. Used to be you'd see a spike in sales starting at $100M. They kept chasing that high, but now the threshold is so high before people care that it probably isn't that great of an effect these days.


I'm guessing their actuaries know what they are doing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: NeoCortex42: TheHighlandHowler: NeoCortex42: Honestly, I'd rather they change the odds back to before and have a winner every month or so instead of only a couple a year with insane jackpots.

When it gets insane more people play.

Yeah, but that seems to be hitting diminishing returns. It barely even makes the news until it hits $500M now. Used to be you'd see a spike in sales starting at $100M. They kept chasing that high, but now the threshold is so high before people care that it probably isn't that great of an effect these days.

I'm guessing their actuaries know what they are doing.


Maybe.

I remember when they lowered the starting jackpots at the start of Covid due to low sales and just...haven't bothered going back to the higher amounts. So either sales are still crap or they suddenly don't care about getting the jackpots higher faster.

Honestly, with all the changes to the games they've been throwing out the last few years, it feels like they're scrambling against the newer games that have been popping up in a number of states.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be closer to 0.2%?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be too sad about Elon's riches. If Subby's calculation is correct he doesn't have enough to buy Twitter so they will probably take a bunch of that from him if they can prove he is in breach of contract.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.


Don't worry after taxes and family reach and lawsuits, you'll be lucky to have seven million.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon's net worth is all on paper, if Tesla stock plummets he's back to living off daddy's money
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a tax on stupid people.  You aren't going to win, but then again the only way you have even a chance is to get a ticket....  So I guess I am stupid, but at least I acknowledge that.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: It is a tax on stupid people.  You aren't going to win, but then again the only way you have even a chance is to get a ticket....  So I guess I am stupid, but at least I acknowledge that.


If it isn't the government then it would be the Mob doing the taxing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.

Don't worry after taxes and family reach and lawsuits, you'll be lucky to have seven million.


Thanks to relatives on both my mom's and dad's side of the family doing genealogy I know my cousins out to third cousin twice removed and all that.

/move it all into trusts, a charity you set up, and a super pac in case you decide to run for mayor, totally untouchable
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With inflation, that might not be enough. Wait... what am I thinking? I don't need money... I just need MAGA rallies.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Elon's net worth is all on paper, if Tesla stock plummets he's back to living off daddy's money


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.


Consider the projects you could fund.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I win, I'm building a black castle with a lava moat with sharks in it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put $10,000 into a CD at Bank of America...

..after 5 months you'll net enough of a return to be able to afford a lottery ticket or two.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Elon's net worth is all on paper, if Tesla stock plummets he's back to living off daddy's money


That's not true at all.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cant win if you dont play.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: It is a tax on stupid people.  You aren't going to win, but then again the only way you have even a chance is to get a ticket....  So I guess I am stupid, but at least I acknowledge that.


The reason it should be illegal to have a state-sponsored lottery is because the government is incentivized to ignore the harm.  Sure, $2 twice a week is inconsequential to most, but a fair amount of people spend $20 twice a week on lotto tickets instead of food for their families.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I knew I had a snowballs chance of winning. I'd play.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's worth about half a rat fart in a tin can, but on paper he's rich.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: It is a tax on stupid people.  You aren't going to win, but then again the only way you have even a chance is to get a ticket....  So I guess I am stupid, but at least I acknowledge that.


Once the odds get low enough, your chances of finding a winning ticket on the ground are about the same as buying one.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i will play when it gets into some REAL money...
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are you comparing my fortune to that of the turd Musk? I'd do more good than he ever would with that much money.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would frankly give away most of my millions to various charities or political causes, and only keep enough to live on comfortably. I don't need to live like a rockstar, just need enough to not be worried.
 
August11
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm setting up a 501(c)(3) foundation. Make myself the director, pay myself a salary of 170k. Give away the interest each year. Help veterans, students, and dogs.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the UK there's a lottery jackpot this week of £191 million.

You'd have to win a US jackpot of about $800 million to end up with the same amount of money.

$800 million jackpot but you get half that if you take the lump sum.
Then you'd lose nearly half that in tax, leaving you with maybe $230 million, which is £191 million.
And they let you stay anonymous.

/I'll probably buy a ticket.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: If I win, I'm building a black castle with a lava moat with sharks in it.


Why would you want sharks in the castle?
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I win I am going to buy a tricked out "van life" van and I am going on the road to play disc golf in every State except Hawaii (though I will stay in hotels as much as possible). I will then go on a world tour and play disc in as many countries as I can. And while this is going on I will build a half dozen to a dozen disc golf course near where I grew up. And then I will settle down in a very luxurious but small home set on a nice piece of land and donate the rest of the money to charity.
 
Karne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fact that Elons net worth is 2 percent of a Mega Millions Jackpot proves that he is over, he is done. I'm guessing this is the last time we will be discussing Mr. Musk on this site.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ravage: RolfBlitzer: If I win, I'm building a black castle with a lava moat with sharks in it.

Why would you want sharks in the castle?


They'll be my guards. I'll arm them with flamethrowers.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I ever buy a ticket it's just for the purposes of dreaming, but with the very small actual chance of it coming true.  For this amount of money it's a big dream and the ticket cost is the same.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would buy so many guns to protect my castle. I would be in heaven
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.


Counterpoint: Just think about how many GOP senators that would buy.
Maybe you could actually change things for the better.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I would frankly give away most of my millions to various charities or political causes, and only keep enough to live on comfortably. I don't need to live like a rockstar, just need enough to not be worried.


I think that you could give away a lot and still live like a rock star.  Is the rock star GG Allin?

Or you set up foundations and leverage your money without giving it away.  Bono is worth like a billion dollars or something.

Personally, I'm going to start small and get my dog a coat made of ivory Rolex's and see where that takes me.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.

Consider the projects you could fund.


Most of my money is going to the great apes

I had my lawyer put this in my trust

If at any time no person or entity is qualified to receive final distribution of any part of my trust estate under the foregoing provisions of this trust, this portion of the trust estate shall be held in trust and distributed to the person or entity who can provide proof to my Trustee that they are developing the doomsday weapon, provided the development of such a weapon is consistent with the laws in place at the time of distribution. Such proof shall be verified by an expert on doomsday weapons. My Trustee shall have sole and absolute discretion in choosing such expert. If after one year of active searching for the person or entity who is developing the doomsday weapon, my Trustee has not found a person or entity qualified to receive such distribution, then my Trustee shall have sole and absolute discretion to distribute this property to a person or entity who will conduct research into developing the doomsday weapon, provided that such distribution and research are conducted in accordance with the laws in place at that time.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know what I'd do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.

Counterpoint: Just think about how many GOP senators that would buy.
Maybe you could actually change things for the better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karne: The fact that Elons net worth is 2 percent of a Mega Millions Jackpot proves that he is over, he is done. I'm guessing this is the last time we will be discussing Mr. Musk on this site.


Not so hot at reading comprehension, are you?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I could afford Total Fark!

/And find out if there is really a Champagne Room.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trialpha: Karne: The fact that Elons net worth is 2 percent of a Mega Millions Jackpot proves that he is over, he is done. I'm guessing this is the last time we will be discussing Mr. Musk on this site.

Not so hot at reading comprehension, are you?


Story problems aren't for everyone.
 
iambichop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: In the UK there's a lottery jackpot this week of £191 million.

You'd have to win a US jackpot of about $800 million to end up with the same amount of money.

$800 million jackpot but you get half that if you take the lump sum.
Then you'd lose nearly half that in tax, leaving you with maybe $230 million, which is £191 million.
And they let you stay anonymous.

/I'll probably buy a ticket.


Mega Millions is currently 530 millon (USD)

Pay out for lump sum option is 61% of jackpot (323,300,000)

Federal tax withheld is 24% of lump sum amount (77,592,000 USD)

State tax withheld depends on what state you claim from could be as low as zero or over 10%. From Michigan 4.25% would be withheld from lump sum (13, 740,250 USD)

Net payout on current jackpot of 530 million if taking lump sum option after federal and state (MI) would be $231,967,750 USD or 195,421,286 in over the pond money (at current exchange of .84 to the pound).
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Maybe there's just something wrong with me, but I don't want $500m, I want more like $5m.

Oops, inflation, now maybe $7m.


Spalding, you'll have nothing and like it.
 
schubie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like I have to add an extra 10 minutes to my gas station visit tomorrow morning. farking filthy fingered lottery zombies
 
SwiftFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iambichop: Carter Pewterschmidt: In the UK there's a lottery jackpot this week of £191 million.

You'd have to win a US jackpot of about $800 million to end up with the same amount of money.

$800 million jackpot but you get half that if you take the lump sum.
Then you'd lose nearly half that in tax, leaving you with maybe $230 million, which is £191 million.
And they let you stay anonymous.

/I'll probably buy a ticket.

Mega Millions is currently 530 millon (USD)

Pay out for lump sum option is 61% of jackpot (323,300,000)

Federal tax withheld is 24% of lump sum amount (77,592,000 USD)

State tax withheld depends on what state you claim from could be as low as zero or over 10%. From Michigan 4.25% would be withheld from lump sum (13, 740,250 USD)

Net payout on current jackpot of 530 million if taking lump sum option after federal and state (MI) would be $231,967,750 USD or 195,421,286 in over the pond money (at current exchange of .84 to the pound).


Federal tx due is about 37%.  Withol;ding 25%.  Figure 191.5M after federal taxes
 
