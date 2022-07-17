 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   This is not 'Nam. This is bowling. There are rules   (kron4.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, High school, Granada Bowl, bowling alley, adult victims, Livermore Saturday evening, Victim, Railroad Ave, Livermore, California  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2022 at 1:04 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know who needs to hear this, but this is a big part of why America has so many gun deaths. Not mass shootings, but this. An argument turns into a fight, and somebody is armed so three people are shot and one is killed.

In any other country in the world this would have been a fist fight at worst, the men's friends would have pulled them apart, and everybody goes home.

Mass shootings constitute around 1% of all gun deaths* (maybe 1.5% in a bad year for mass shootings). Taking "assault rifles" or "military style rifles" or "fast loaders" is pure feel-good theater. The real problem is the ones and twos and threes that die routinely from handguns in accidents or moments of anger or arguments that escalate. And that won't change until Americans as a whole let go of the foolish idea that it's "normal" to own a handgun, let alone carry one out in public.

(Don't even get me started on how frequently guns in the home are implicated in domestic violence.)

As a nation, it's as if we were obsessed with plane crashes while allowing people to drive around without seatbelts or airbags, with plate glass windshields, and with explode-on-impact gas tanks.

Oh, and if you're a "responsible gun owner" you don't get a pass here. You're still contributing to normalizing this culture.


*That's with the most "generous" of definitions of mass shootings, which includes domestic shootings involving four or more victims. E.g. an angry husband shoots his wife and two children, then turns the gun on himself.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same people who get into uncontrollable road rage do not suddenly become responsible when they get a gun.

/(or after "training" on the responsible use of that gun any more than "driving school" changes their anger management while driving.)
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the tenets of mass shooters, at least it's an ethos
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't make the split.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least one man met The Jesus.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Say what you will about the tenets of mass shooters, at least it's an ethos


You want a toe? I can get you a toe, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don't wanna know about it, believe me. Hell, I can get you a toe by 3 o'clock this afternoon, with nail polish.
 
powtard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glad they reported the really important bit where he bowling alley is within a mile of 2 schools.  That really adds to the storyline here.

Oh and gun manufacturers are like bad drug dealers.  They don't care how many people get hurt or killed, just as long as someone keeps buying their product.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least no one waved their wieners at underage girls...


But as stated above..Access to guns and the culture of solving all problems with guns is what is wrong here.
In the heat of the moment..Instead of calling the police and de-escalating, it turns into a shootout
where people not even involved get hurt or killed..All because some dipshat scuffed some other dipshats
Pumas...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See now if everyone was carrying a gun this wouldn't have happened. SCOTUS said so.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.