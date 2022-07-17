 Skip to content
(BBC)   What's worse than a plane crashing into a tinder-dry part of Greece? Well, how about if it was a cargo plane full of Serbian landmines?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There wouldn't be a lot of dead single people in that area?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it was landmines, of course they were Serbian.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: If it was landmines, of course they were Serbian.


They'll do something incredibly stupid, start a world war, then hide behind Russia's skirt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As bad as a plane crash is...anti-personnel mines are worse. Even the ones that disarm themselves. I'm glad that THAT plane went down because it probably saved children from getting maimed.
 
Azz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NINEv2: HotIgneous Intruder: If it was landmines, of course they were Serbian.

They'll do something incredibly stupid, start a world war, then hide behind Russia's skirt.


Or Trump's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: There wouldn't be a lot of dead single people in that area?


I mean...everyone dies alone, so....
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully someone had the lid handy, as that's the best way to extinguish a Greece fire
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that would have put the BANG in Bangladesh. I thought there was an agreement to stop making or deploying those things.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This sounds the beginning to a bad sci Fi film.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that would have put the BANG in Bangladesh. I thought there was an agreement to stop making or deploying those things.


There is an agreement to stop making landmines. We of the US just haven't agreed that said agreement applies to us.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Huh, that sounds like something that would crash into me while I was taking out the trash.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*also known for leaving landmines*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Huh, that sounds like something that would crash into me while I was taking out the trash.


But enough about date night.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: There wouldn't be a lot of dead single people in that area?

I mean...everyone dies alone, so....


Not if I have my way
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm no expert on purchasing military ordinance, but I really wonder if you want to buy from an outfit that can't even transport something 500 miles without catching on fire.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What kind of Ukrainian company does business flying illegal arms from Serbia to Bangladesh with stops in Jordan, Saudi and India?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: This sounds the beginning to a bad sci Fi film.


If they make it, will it be called A Serbian Film?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe they were actually trampolines.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: There wouldn't be a lot of dead single people in that area?

I mean...everyone dies alone, so....


But usually in one piece...Not, several...
 
