Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're going to go through all of my relationship faults to identify why they don't work out, we're going to be here a while.

/it's because I'm on Fark, isn't it?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.  Before cell phones everyone got along perfectly and there were no break-ups or divorces.  We all lived in perfect harmony until this stupid article written by a moron pointed out texting was destroying our relationships.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooohhh...the stupid...it burns.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Texting is asynchronous communication. If you want me to reply immediately, or have a question that requires more than a "yes" or "no" answer, call me.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.


There are people who don't like it when you end a text with a period? Seriously?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Texting is asynchronous communication. If you want me to reply immediately, or have a question that requires more than a "yes" or "no" answer, call me.


Imagine there is some thinking...
No snap reactions bared
Imagine we all consider
Other people's time...

I know I sound like a sinner
But everyone benefits...
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What never getting it sounds like:

En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It) (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube JIuYQ_4TcXg
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some people just think that because of cell phones that there is no excuse to not answer a call/text immediately. And it is annoying as hell. I cannot tell you how many times I have received a call, they hang up without leaving a message, and then call back immediately. If a person does not respond immediately just assume they are busy and get on with your day.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: austerity101: People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.

There are people who don't like it when you end a text with a period? Seriously?


Yarp. Apparently they think it is rude.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Texting is asynchronous communication. If you want me to reply immediately, or have a question that requires more than a "yes" or "no" answer, call me.


People who have grown up with texting seem to be terrified of being ignored.  If they call and you don't answer, well, that's direct and immediate rejection.  Texting's implicit delay and vagueness allows you time to skip over that and just get angry.

That's my bullshiat theory, anyway.  People who will burn away entire days watching YouTube reaction videos won't spend a few minutes trying to actually call a friend.  This isn't me being old, it is in fact the current culture being a bit irrational.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The common feature in all your failed relationships is you.
 
Creoena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, my hand texts way more than I do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you are getting your relationship advice from hack writers on questionable websites. You have far bigger issues.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: austerity101: People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.

There are people who don't like it when you end a text with a period? Seriously?


I've had people comment on my use of correct punctuation in texts.

But the real issue is: is the past tense of "text", "text" or "texted"?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sarcasm font
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've made it very clear to Mrs. Battery that I think texting is a replacement for voicemail, not a replacement for a phone call.

"Working late. Won't be home for dinner."

That's a good text.

"Whatchu upto?"

That's a bad text, and I will ignore it.

Send me information I need. But I will not hold a conversation with you.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Big_Doofus: austerity101: People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.

There are people who don't like it when you end a text with a period? Seriously?

I've had people comment on my use of correct punctuation in texts.

But the real issue is: is the past tense of "text", "text" or "texted"?


My response is always "I write for others to clearly & easily understand what I want to express. What do you do?"
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Big_Doofus: austerity101: People do have some really weird expectations from texting and they do a whole lot of assuming without verifying. The people who say they can't handle when people text sentences that end with periods weird me out.

There are people who don't like it when you end a text with a period? Seriously?

I've had people comment on my use of correct punctuation in texts.

But the real issue is: is the past tense of "text", "text" or "texted"?


It's "txted".  If you're using correct grammar and spelling, you're almost certainly txting incorrectly.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't even own a cell phone....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're never going to get it
--Thats what she said
 
Ennzie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My 13 yo son has a phone (whole different issue I won't get into) and he's absolutely terrible at responding to texts and even worse with calls. He'll leave people hanging for days before responding. I'm kind of proud of him for his apathy regarding the thing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, that's the reason.

magnetofsuccess.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Texting is asynchronous communication. If you want me to reply immediately, or have a question that requires more than a "yes" or "no" answer, call me.


Calling me is a bad idea, because I'm a musician and I can't usually stop to chat. But I can take a second to answer a text.

Seems like maybe there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach here.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I say if people are truly interested, they'll get back in a timely matter. Go on with your life, do not wait for others.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If someone gets angry at me for not responding immediately, or for using proper punctuation, that person isn't worth my time so our relationship ends. Guess the author of TFA was kind of right. 😄
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you are so needy that you have to have a text answered immediately, you probably have bigger issues than a relationship.

I get busy sometimes and can't answer until much later.  Mrs. Sloppy is an ER nurse, if I text her with a question while she is at work and don't get a response relatively shortly, it just waits until later.  Her taking care of the guy that got stabbed is a little more important than deciding what I should pull out for dinner.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's because you're stupid.  No one will tell you, they just feel sorry for you.  So it falls to me, an anonymous person on the internet, to tell you.  Sorry.

/the modern world
//but why can't I love??
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm still about as formal as it gets when it comes to texts and emails. I grate at the thought that I should give a smiley face, it bugs me something fierce. You've been alive for longer than thirteen years, don't send texts that make me think otherwise if you're an adult.

Send me your fart jokes, tell me what you want to do once you're home, send me all of the porn you like, but there better be proper spelling and punctuation in all of it.

I'm not saying you've got to write something as if it is meant for posterity in the form of a thesis or legal filings but fark me, don't text like a dumbass.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A friend of ours just finalized her second divorce and 2 months later is professing "true love" on Facebook, again.

It's not secret her last marriage was a struggle,  but she tried her best to convince everyone otherwise. At its worst she was posting on FB offering "marital advice", divorced 6 months later.

Social media postings are 90% projection and the ones that make a habit of showing everyone how solid their relationship is are usually the ones in the most trouble.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ennzie: My 13 yo son has a phone (whole different issue I won't get into) and he's absolutely terrible at responding to texts and even worse with calls. He'll leave people hanging for days before responding. I'm kind of proud of him for his apathy regarding the thing.


The one iron-clad phone rule I have with my kids is that they respond to us parents in a timely fashion or they lose it.

It's literally the only reason I give them a phone - I expect to be able to find or contact them when needed.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The article seems wise enough.  It's the same communication problem faced in relationships only updated for today's technology.  If people have different expectations, they're going to get upset with each other.  If my wife texted me ever 20 minutes the way I see friends talk to their spouses, I'd lose my shiat. I'm not an all day texter.  Never will be.

Or if you want to get extreme about text miscommunication.....

Key & Peele - Text Message Confusion - Uncensored
Youtube naleynXS7yo
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I don't even own a cell phone....


or a tv?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'ts becua53 ¡ h4v3 2 B @+ +h3 57m !N ¡9 MœN¡+35?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: A friend of ours just finalized her second divorce and 2 months later is professing "true love" on Facebook, again.

It's not secret her last marriage was a struggle,  but she tried her best to convince everyone otherwise. At its worst she was posting on FB offering "marital advice", divorced 6 months later.

Social media postings are 90% projection and the ones that make a habit of showing everyone how solid their relationship is are usually the ones in the most trouble.


100% truth right here.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talk about a first world problem.  Yeesh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: I'ts becua53 ¡ h4v3 2 B @+ +h3 57m !N ¡9 MœN¡+35?


IDK, my BFF Jill?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For me it is simple:

When I am available and have the inclination, I will respond. Text messaging is never for emergencies. If you have an emergency, call me. A phone is not a digital leash for you to yank on whenever you feel you have the right to my attention.

Also, include your entire thought in a single message. Ain't nobody got time for your 37 texts messages in a row because you can't send a complete, coherent statement or thought.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
AT&T "IDK, my BFF Jill?"
Youtube s-sOmDISAo8
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn is everyone in this thread showing their age
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We had a decent sized fire in our town last night. Dudes lawn went up in flames set fire to his deck, fence, etc.

Anyway, he clearly hadn't done much in the way of landscaping this year and keeping the grass down. We mentioned he may want to water it when it gets that dry.

"We are in a drought, don't you watch the news? Lake Mead is almost dry"
"Uhh, sir, we are in NJ, and just dumped probably 2,000 gallons of water in your and your neighbors yard in 15 minutes because you are lazy"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's true.  Before cell phones everyone got along perfectly and there were no break-ups or divorces.  We all lived in perfect harmony until this stupid article written by a moron pointed out texting was destroying our relationships.


Content and context in text messages. And your phone died.
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Texting is asynchronous communication. If you want me to reply immediately, or have a question that requires more than a "yes" or "no" answer, call me.


While I agree, there does appear to be a significant segment of the population that thinks texting is immediate communication. As in if you don't immediately respond then something is wrong. Either you are dead, in harms way, or you are ignoring me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow. So cell phones and technology control interpersonal relationships now. That is sad and frightening.
 
