(Kent Online)   "Ok, so we're in the middle of a heatwave, we haven't had rain in ages, and the grass is akin to a tinderbox. Any suggestions?" "How about model airplanes firing fireworks in every direction?" "Perfect"   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Model aircraft, Aircraft, Model rocket, Swale, Fire crews, Fire, Herpa, fire take hold  
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a "dustman"?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


You'd think someone whose profile describes himself (or herself) as "a better than average end-user" when it comes to computers would know how to google the definition of a word.

But then again, you live in Florida, so there you go.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if someone were to go to Mid/West red state America and say the British were trying to show Americans up on shooting out fireworks from model airplanes in open fields....
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?

You'd think someone whose profile describes himself (or herself) as "a better than average end-user" when it comes to computers would know how to google the definition of a word.

But then again, you live in Florida, so there you go.


I remember from childhood the term 'dustbin' being used for the garbage can, and the expression, "dustbin of history" is still occasionally used.  Given that British English seems to title occupations based on adding -man or -woman to the end of a noun or verb describing what they work with, it seemed pretty likely that this was for garbage collector.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Akin"?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


https://youtu.be/Y7GeZ3YmONw
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: So if someone were to go to Mid/West red state America and say the British were trying to show Americans up on shooting out fireworks from model airplanes in open fields....


Please don't.  The ramifications of environmental damage don't care about party politics.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a Rick roll...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


They are kinda like a wood wife, but less sexy and they don't have their shiat together.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Nimbull: So if someone were to go to Mid/West red state America and say the British were trying to show Americans up on shooting out fireworks from model airplanes in open fields....

Please don't.  The ramifications of environmental damage don't care about party politics.


Oh I wouldn't but you know someone will. Glass half empty and all thinking.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends and I did this as kids. Good times.

/did not start fires tho
//not with planes anyway
/// oops
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: The Weekend Baker: thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?

You'd think someone whose profile describes himself (or herself) as "a better than average end-user" when it comes to computers would know how to google the definition of a word.

But then again, you live in Florida, so there you go.

I remember from childhood the term 'dustbin' being used for the garbage can, and the expression, "dustbin of history" is still occasionally used.  Given that British English seems to title occupations based on adding -man or -woman to the end of a noun or verb describing what they work with, it seemed pretty likely that this was for garbage collector.


I thought we had all agreed that the non-judgmental job title was "sanitation engineer".
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?

https://youtu.be/Y7GeZ3YmONw


Came here for that.  God I'm old lol
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


Garbage man.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What the hell is a "dustman"?


It comes from the term dustbin, which was a lidded container used to collect the ashes from fireplaces. The word's meaning evolved to include lidded garbage cans.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Now we have a caravan smelling of smoke. Everything will have to be cleaned."

Yeah, 'cause it's all about your filthy mobile hovel, dipshiat.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where's the model water-bombers?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Not a Rick roll...


But a remarkable simulation!
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That wasn't just stupid. That was Merican level stupid.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Now we have a caravan smelling of smoke. Everything will have to be cleaned."

Yeah, 'cause it's all about your filthy mobile hovel, dipshiat.


my caravan smells like weed.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody help me with the math. I make 100,000 square meters, which sounds like a lot, to be less than 25 acres. Which, if you live in California, is nothing for fires.

So they use a figure of 100,000 because it seems like a lot. Dishonest journalism. But not as dishonest as using square inches. 25 acres in square inches would be 156800000.

But, you know, I'm not a math guy. Somebody check my work here please.

In the meantime, here's my take on an even more sensational headline: Model aircraft fireworks display blamed for MILLION AND A HALF square inch grass blaze at Barton's Point Coastal Park, Sheerness

I may have forgotten what point I was trying to make...
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh no sorry, I guess that would be 156 MILLION. Sounds even worse.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trash can = Dustbin
Man who empties Dustbins = Dustbin Man
Vagaries of contraction  = Dust'man

QED:  Dustman = Man who empties Trash cans
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Dustman draws circles up and down the block.  I'd ask him what the matter is but you know that he don't talk.
 
