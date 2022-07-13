 Skip to content
Day 144 of WW3: Russia looking to Iran for drone tech while continuing to press attacks in the north, south, and east. Meanwhile the G20 frets on how the war is affecting the global economy. What to do? This is you Sunday Ukraine war discussion
    Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia, Russian officials, United States, President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
Harlee
1 hour ago  
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 06.00 17.07.2022:

On Seversky, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Esman, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to keep the occupied borders. Shelled areas of settlements Petrovka, Ridne, Sosnovka, Slate, Pryshib, Ruska Tyshky, Pytomnik, Verkhniy Saltiv and others. He was an air reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10".

In the Slavic direction, with barrel and rocket artillery, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure near Zakitne, Hryhorivka, Tatyanivka, Zwanivka, Minkivka, Raygorodka and others.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled our positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Berestovo, Bilorogovka, Vershyna, Wiymka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

Ukrainian soldiers correctly repelled another reconnaissance attempt near Berestovo and Belogorovka. The invaders also carried out missile and air strikes near Soledar, Pokrovsky and Svitlodarsk.

In the South Bug direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novovorontsovka, Kobzartsi, Blagodatne, Bila Krynytsya, Trudolyubivka, Novohryhorivka, Olenivka, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Luparevo and others.

The enemy launched missile strikes on the city of Nikolaev. There is a threat of repetition of such actions of the enemy in the region.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
In Greece crashed transport aircraft An-12 Ukrainian company Antonov.

The planewas on a commercial flight and was carrying 12 tons of dangerous cargo. According to preliminary information, there were 8 crew members on board, and the cause of the accident was engine failure.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Deportation for pro-Ukrainian views in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhya region.

the occupiers threaten the local population with deportation and even issued a corresponding "decree". Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that in this way the Rashists adopted the model of Stalin from the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in 1944.

Currently, more than 800 people are in line for evacuation from Melitopol.
 
incendi
1 hour ago  
I'm really curious what sort of behind the scenes maneuvering China is doing these days with this big old juicy former superpower rapidly crumbling at their doorstep.
 
Bob Able
1 hour ago  
Good Morning

/Thanks to everyone who responded to my 'how to link' question yesterday, very helpful
 
Bob Able
1 hour ago  

fasahd: In Greece crashed transport aircraft An-12 Ukrainian company Antonov.

The planewas on a commercial flight and was carrying 12 tons of dangerous cargo. According to preliminary information, there were 8 crew members on board, and the cause of the accident was engine failure.


Greece plane crash: Cargo aircraft was carrying weapons to Bangladesh

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62195005
 
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  

incendi: I'm really curious what sort of behind the scenes maneuvering China is doing these days with this big old juicy former superpower rapidly crumbling at their doorstep.


I've seen people talk about China having two goals ATM. Keeping their hands clean, while advancing their Imperial goals and giving the ruscists enough rope.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | US and Saudi will end Ruzzia
Youtube lo53A63KQZ8
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
I mentioned writing up a post for Saturdays and Sundays that summarizes the news of the past week for people who can't follow the daily threads religiously. This is a trial run, so I might not have links for everything. I think I'd like to have links (to both comments and outside sources), and I'll try that next week. Might be too big a lift.

Update for the week of July 9 through July 15:

General of the Canteen Pavel turned out to be a retired border guard named Ivan Ivanovich Turchin. He has an active social media presence where he shows that the only weapons of mass destruction he cares about are his wife's pancakes.

HIMARS strikes blew up an awful lot of ammo dumps. Most notably the large ammo dump in Nova Kakhovka. The NK explosion in particular apparently decapitated Russian higher command in the theater with up to 12 high ranking officers vaporized alongside up to 200 soldiers. Russia claims that the strike hit humanitarian supplies, a disabled boy guarding them, and a handful of Young Republicans* sorting and organizing them (*can't remember the actual name for the youth RW political org).

The Russian Federation kindly "asked" its constituent federal subjects to for a small loan of 34,000 volunteers. Doctor General Supreme Leader Ramranch Kadyrov has promised 4 and claimed the first of them was already in Ukraine. Combined with the normal Spring Conscription (with a possibly abnormal target of 130k conscripts), this would allow Russia to bring about 170k new troops to bear.

Lithuania told Russia fark off, no vodak for youEuropean Commission lacked spine and forced Lithuania to later reverse its stance.

A poor random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars (especially me, once again mea culpa). He took it in stride and we all had a generally friendly conversation about what Ukraine could do to win.

A different random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars. It did not go well. But the point stands that HIMARS strikes on ammo dumps seem to have drastically curtailed Russia's ability to fire short-range dumb artillery along the front line. (With 3-day map goodness.)

In response, Irisclara has taken to posting this disclaimer at the start of threads.

Medic Zero released a few manifestos on the war. Well worth your time to read them. I may have missed a few.

Ukrainians have 0 farks left to give about shelling.

Our favorite shill Mr. "Open your eyes and look at the map" received a few responses showing that we can read maps just fine, thank you very much.

Western Ukraine = Appalachia

Russian workers are striking and Kazakhstan is best country very nice.

Russia continues to war crime. Most disgusting recent example included the death of a 4 year old and her mother in a cruise missile strike on an apartment buildingRussians cheered it on. Russian military thought they should go even further beyond.

Turkey is helping negotiate safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships out of the Black Sea.

Igor Girkin, retired FSB colonel and DNR militia commander, cries more about Russian idiocy regarding HIMARS.

Ukrainian teacher seeks volunteers to help her (former?) students improve their conversational English.

Welfare Check-Ins

Zelensky is alive! VHTSis alive!

Our favorite spaceman dropped in.

Bob Able has begun putting together puzzles for us. Coloring, word searches, match-the-quotes.

Father_Jack is out of the hospital finally.

Oneiros posts Ukrainian aid links.

The easiest way to see the booms is show all comments and ctrl+F for "Tracianne". We love our Queen of Booms

Threadjacks this week included a discussion of the merits of IPAs versus other beers, a short aside on the "ranch water" tequila cocktail, and the value of a good pair of shoes.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
And since Irisclara said they might not be in the thread until noon Eastern, our shiny new disclaimer to please be kind, rewind.

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
Irisclara
34 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly! (A Jay Ward Production)

Their trip to Kaliningrad delayed by their train derailing, will Boris and Natasha find a friendly Uber in Lithuania? Find out in today's transporting adventure:

A Trip to the Irredentist or A Long Handled Foinfer
 
MillionDollarMo
33 minutes ago  
Irisclara
32 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: And since Irisclara said they might not be in the thread until noon Eastern


I got up early to post and look, you got it for me! Thanks bertor vidas! Now back to bed for a few more hours.
 
Xaxor
25 minutes ago  
That's a gross milestone.
Blue_Blazer
20 minutes ago  
I shudder even trying to imagine what this would look like if Jan 6 Coup had been successful.
 
BadCosmonaut
20 minutes ago  
Sometimes there are positives in the world.


My nephew Stepan born yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
20 minutes ago  
Poll:

Which is a healthier solution long term for dealing with panic:

1. Getting a scrippy from the dactah for some zoloft or something

2. Wanking yourself cross-eyed 3-5x a day

#askingforafriend
 
Nidiot
19 minutes ago  
Wat do? Give Ukraine everything they ask for to enable them smack Vladolf's army out of Ukraine and make sure they don't come back. It's cheaper in the long run given the damage to everyone's economies, than pussy footing around because of some daft nuke threat which is nothing more than bluff and bluster. Putin isn't insane, he isn't sick and dying either, it's all part of a performance, and he's hoping we are a bunch of morons who will fall for it.
 
Father_Jack
19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Sometimes there are positives in the world.


My nephew Stepan born yesterday.

Congratulations to you, your family, and especially the Parents
 
Father_Jack
17 minutes ago  

Blue_Blazer: I shudder even trying to imagine what this would look like if Jan 6 Coup had been successful.


We would be too wrapped up in civil war 2.0 to even notice
 
Bob Able
17 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: My nephew Stepan born yesterday


CONGRATULATIONS UNCLE COSMO!!!
 
cherryl taggart
16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the G20 frets on how the war is affecting the global economy.

What and how were the leaders of the world doing around 1936-1940?  Same question for 1912-1914?  How about in 1850-1860?  Everyone is always fretting and watching and trying not to get involved, but still trying to win.

And in between all the recognized wars, there were still battles going on around the world that had the potential to escalate but no one really cared, except the casualties.  A precious few individuals were watching Pakistan and India until both announced their nuclear capabilities.  Now, any skirmishes in that region are fretful to world leaders.  If tomorrow, some nation in the South Pacific or South America were to announce they had perfected warp drive technology and cold fusion, world leaders would start fretting over that.

The only reason the mess in Ukraine is really newsworthy is because Putin has access to nukes that may or may not be stable enough to destroy us all.  He's white, they're white, the majority of the first casualties would be white, so everything is really tense.  But, if the brown people of India or Pakistan nuke the neighborhood, well, we'll deal with that some other time.
 
Juc
16 minutes ago  
65% full means 35% empty, thus we must gobble more Russian dong


#Germany's gas storage facilities are almost 65% full, but that's not enough to get through the winter without #Russian gas, said Klaus Müller, head of Germany's Federal Network Agency. pic.twitter.com/j2KTCMJxEq
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 17, 2022
 
GrogSmash
14 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Sometimes there are positives in the world.


My nephew Stepan born yesterday.

Congratz to the lucky parents!

And you, being an Uncle, can hand it back after you are tired, and you've filled it full of pep for the parents to deal with :)

/Yes, I can be an evil bastard...
 
Medic Zero
14 minutes ago  
I'll repost a few things I put late into the last thread here, last will be my air power analysis, now edited and updated.


And there it is. Russian artillery sputtering dry:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhillipsPOBrien/status/1548560683692101633
 
GrogSmash
13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Poll:

Which is a healthier solution long term for dealing with panic:

1. Getting a scrippy from the dactah for some zoloft or something

2. Wanking yourself cross-eyed 3-5x a day

#askingforafriend


3: Weed.

4: Combo of the above.
 
Nidiot
12 minutes ago  
Medic Zero
10 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Sometimes there are positives in the world.


My nephew Stepan born yesterday.

[Fark user image 425x567]



Congrats!

Always good to hear from you!
 
Juc
8 minutes ago  
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 17, 2022
 
Boondock3806
5 minutes ago  
Putin's headed to Tehran this week to meet with Raisi and Erdogan. Very curious to see what that's all about.

Also waiting to hear commentary from the rest of nato on how they feel about the company Erdogan is keeping.
 
Nidiot
5 minutes ago  
Father_Jack
5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Father_Jack: Poll:

Which is a healthier solution long term for dealing with panic:

1. Getting a scrippy from the dactah for some zoloft or something

2. Wanking yourself cross-eyed 3-5x a day

#askingforafriend

3: Weed.

4: Combo of the above.


Bro I can't weed. Makes me paranoid impotent and stupid.
 
Blue_Blazer
5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Blue_Blazer: I shudder even trying to imagine what this would look like if Jan 6 Coup had been successful.

We would be too wrapped up in civil war 2.0 to even notice


Maybe. Maybe not.

We wouldn't be assisting the global effort to stop Russian aggression, that's for sure.
 
Oneiros
1 minute ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
toraque
less than a minute ago  
In further corrections to official Russian statements:

* There is no credible evidence that Lizard People from the Hollow Earth are supplying Russia with combat capable flying saucers.
* The Russian Ministry of Defense has not launched an experimental program to develop an orbital death ray satellite constructed from stolen Ukrainian washing machines.
* CNN's Wolf Blitzer is not a deep-cover Spetznaz assassin waiting for the signal to strike, and he does not have venomous stingray barbs surgically implanted into his forearms.
* Adidas track suits have not been weaponized for Russian shock troops.
* Vladimir Putin did not compete in RuPaul's Drag Race 2020, and even if he did, he won with a 120% score from all judges. No questions will be allowed on this topic.
* There is in fact a My Little Pony episode which deals with conflicts that could be construed as metaphorical for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it was not released to the public due to the 'Magical unicorn horn in the anus' issue which did not make it past censors.
* Larry Fine, Moe Howard, and Curly Howard are not historical generals of note, regardless of how closely the Russian army is following their edicts. Additional note: "Woob woob woob" is not an encouraging battle cry to hearten soldiers.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.