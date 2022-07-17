 Skip to content
(Time)   Headline could have just been the first three words   (time.com) divider line
44
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Headline could have"?
 
mediaho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And like climate change, there's a science side and a wrong side.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still, only 55% of Americans overall say that vaccination has been extremely or very effective at limiting the spread of the disease. The rest are more or less evenly divided between saying it has been somewhat effective or had little or no effect.

Sigh.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: "Headline could have"?


Like your jib.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Wear your mask. Wash your hands.


Drink your Ovaltine.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mediaho: And like climate change, there's a science side and a wrong side.


Fark their feelings.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saw my first "Vaccine: My body, my choice" t-shirt yesterday.  I am super-glad I don't have to interact with that person in any way other than to realize I need to keep more than 6 feet away from them at all times.
 
Loren
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.


1)  Black people?  I thought the issue was blue areas.

2)  I've never heard the second part of your claim.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

[images.fineartamerica.com image 716x900]


Citation needed.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Still, only 55% of Americans overall say that vaccination has been extremely or very effective at limiting the spread of the disease. The rest are more or less evenly divided between saying it has been somewhat effective or had little or no effect.

Sigh.


They'll also whine when a new variant off of the current leader, BA.5, can not only slice through the vaccine but also start killing people at a much higher rate.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We had a fighting chance to keep it under control, but nobody wanted to pray hard enough.
 
ssa5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
50% of the Covidiots should have died, and our society would have been better off.

50% would think it would be an evil false flag operation if aliens attacked Earth a la Independence Day, and would deny the existence of the very aliens up to the moment they are digested.

50% of the morons rally cry is BIG GUBERMINT IS EVIL yet are almost totally dependent upon government for their survival

50% of the deplorables and losers should just simply no longer be allowed to decide the fate of an entire nation, they simply lack the capacity, like children, to make intelligent decisions based on thought.
 
schubie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.


I always found it really sinister that one of the rumors was that Black people weren't affected by it. So pervasive that Idris Elba had to put out a statement that those rumors weren't true.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

[images.fineartamerica.com image 716x900]


Tell me you don't understand how vaccines work without saying you don't understand how vaccines work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Wear your mask. Wash your hands.


No, yes.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

[images.fineartamerica.com image 716x900]


Try not to breed before you die choking on your own lung goo there, Archimedes.
 
mediaho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: rzrwiresunrise: Wear your mask. Wash your hands.

No, yes.


Veloram
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone in my family got vaccinated except my grandmother. We all got COVID. We're burying grandma this week. That's far more proof than I wanted.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
     " Headline could have been just the first three words"

I strongly disagree!
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also , yet another troll account that is supposed to be 17 years old that has never appeared before.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mediaho: The_Sponge: rzrwiresunrise: Wear your mask. Wash your hands.

No, yes.

[cdn.cdnparenting.com image 696x489]


When we last had the mask regulations in my state, it was a joke.

Example:

We had to mask up from the door to the bar at my favorite place, but we could sit maskless next to each other at the bar...or at a table.

/Had my two shots and a booster.
 
someonelse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

[images.fineartamerica.com image 716x900]


It IS an individual choice. You can choose to be a dumbass. As evidenced by your post.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.

VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.
IF the vaccine was PROVEN effective at STOPPING the Sars-Covid2 infection,
I would be lined up to get on.
I've had ALL of my shots, get a flu shot EVERY year.
It should be an individual choice.  If you are elderly, immune compromised, then it would
make sense to get the vaccine.  But, if you are healthy, from the papers I've read, if you
show symptoms, STAY THE F home!

[images.fineartamerica.com image 716x900]

Citation needed.


Did you not see that words were typed and a meme was attached? What more could you need?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: But what about this??  Even Fauci says they "don't work".
And NO I'm not trolling, no I'm not trying to start a flame war.

i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
THX 1138
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: I've had ALL of my shots...


If you opted to not get the COVID-19 vaccine(s), then your statement is demonstrably false.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only thing we can agree on with COVID, along with just about everything else, is that Conservatives take a stupid angle where the most likely outcome is harm to themselves and others.  But they don't die fast enough, not enough of them die, and there's too much collateral damage.

As an individual issue, COVID is among the best indicators that the concept of extermination of Conservatives reveals that results would be a NET positive for society.  Combining COVID with one or two other issues, say guns and environmental health, the concept becomes more clear: 70 million deaths now would save billions of lives and advance society exponentially over the next few decades.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rhymes With Silver: mediaho: And like climate change, there's a science side and a wrong side.

Fark their feelings.


I've tested negative for sympathy so they'll get none from me.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

schubie: King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.

I always found it really sinister that one of the rumors was that Black people weren't affected by it. So pervasive that Idris Elba had to put out a statement that those rumors weren't true.


It seems like there have been a couple of different factors at work where African Americans are concerned:

• access to quality healthcare - including tendencies by medical people to under-diagnose black people - often because insurance plan is poor
• disproportionate amount of folks in service industries  - schools, hospitals, restaurants
• Long and lingering distrust of medical establishment related to episodes like Tuskegee

Throw in the conspiracy minded people that exist among every demographic cohort, and you start to get different outcomes.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: We had to mask up from the door to the bar at my favorite place, but we could sit maskless next to each other at the bar...or at a table.


That was to try and keep businesses from failing - because we now know that the economy is driving all of our decision making.

This time, we need to mandate masks in essential public places. Transportation. Banks. Supermarkets. Schools. Pharmacies. We'd do this to keep the vulnerable protected in the spaces they need to go or have no choice but to be there (courtrooms, schools, government offices).

Is it perfect? Hardly. But it's better than the current plan and it will have some impact in transmission while also making public spaces safer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"This, I truly believe " ends every argument about Covid, politics and shortest way to that place.
 
Frederf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Rhymes With Silver: mediaho: And like climate change, there's a science side and a wrong side.

Fark their feelings.

I've tested negative for sympathy so they'll get none from me.


God, I sure hope sarcasism isn't contagious.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.


Fart_Machine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.


They love masks now.

d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frederf: A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Rhymes With Silver: mediaho: And like climate change, there's a science side and a wrong side.

Fark their feelings.

I've tested negative for sympathy so they'll get none from me.

God, I sure hope sarcasism isn't contagious.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Also , yet another troll account that is supposed to be 17 years old that has never appeared before.


In the early 2000s Russian psy-ops created accounts on a relatively new news aggregating site most beloved for its boobies. Nearly two decades later the accounts were woken up to spread discord among a group of mostly aging slackers and thereby undermine the culture of quasi-functioning alcoholic Monday morning quarterbacks.

The endgame is here.

Ask me how I know.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The greatest downside of the pandemic was the presentation, then continuous repetition, that public health was about controlling people.  There is now an unacceptably large chunk of the population who dismiss any public health recommendations as fake news and antifa.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Still, only 55% of Americans overall say that vaccination has been extremely or very effective at limiting the spread of the disease. The rest are more or less evenly divided between saying it has been somewhat effective or had little or no effect.

Sigh.


The vaccination had no effect on the spread of the disease.

It was somewhat effective in mitigating the effects of the disease.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fart_Machine: King Something: Quick reminder that the anti-mask movement was started by Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely to get covid than white people, and are also more likely to die or develop lifelong complications.

They love masks now.

[d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.net image 850x566]



that's thin t-shirt knit.

It won't stop a damn thing except gnats.


Fine, you idiots, I'll stop trying to de italicize my fking text.
 
